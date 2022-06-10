Critics Say Starbucks CEO Just Declared 'Permanent War' Against Union

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz made it clear Thursday that he does not intend to hold good-faith negotiations with Starbucks Workers United—the union that has won elections at more than 140 coffee shops nationwide since December—potentially exposing the corporation to a fresh legal fight with the National Labor Relations Board.\r\n\r\nWhen asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin of the New York Times if he could ever see himself \u0022embracing the union,\u0022 Schultz responded tersely: \u0022No.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The customer experience,\u0022 the billionaire claimed during a live interview, will be degraded \u0022if a third party is integrated into our business.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Jordan Zakarin of More Perfect Union reported Friday, Schultz\u0026#039;s comment \u0022marks a significant and potentially illegal shift in the company\u0026#039;s public statements about its relationship\u0022 with Starbucks Workers United.\r\n\r\n\u0022Schultz\u0026#039;s statement could run afoul of the National Labor Relations Act, which requires a constructive approach from employers when its workers vote to form a union,\u0022 Zakarin noted. \u0022The law demands that during collective bargaining, employers must \u0026#039;confer in good faith with respect to wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nHe continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nUp to this point, Starbucks executives have been careful to insist that the company would bargain in good faith—often in those exact terms.\r\n\r\nIn December, immediately following the union\u0026#039;s first victories in Buffalo, Rossann Williams, Starbucks president for North America, stated in a public letter that \u0022we will bargain in good faith with the union that represents partners in the one Buffalo store that voted in favor of union representation.\u0022\r\n\r\nSimilar statements, from Schultz, Williams, and spokespersons for the company, have been made regularly for the past seven months.\r\n\r\n\r\nVeteran labor journalist Steven Greenhouse responded to the interview by saying that Schultz in his remarks \u0022seems to declare permanent war against the union.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Schultz sounds so hugely anti-union,\u0022 Greenhouse continued, \u0022that he seems totally willing to refuse to cooperate in any way whatsoever with the union to help make Starbucks a better company and serve its customers better.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If I were a Starbucks shareholder,\u0022 he added, \u0022this refusal to work with the union would worry me.\u0022\r\n\r\nGreenhouse also pointed out the hypocrisy of Schultz\u0026#039;s derogatory reference to the union as a \u0022third party.\u0022\r\n\r\nReferring to high-level company executives and the union-busting law firm hired by Schultz to fend off worker organizing, Greenhouse said that \u0022Starbucks didn\u0026#039;t call the dozens of managers and $500-an-hour Littler Mendelson lawyers it flew to Buffalo from out of town a \u0026#039;third party.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\nPeter Certo of the Institute for Policy Studies, meanwhile, responded to Schultz\u0026#039;s comments by issuing a caustic reminder that \u0022Hillary Clinton was going to make this man her labor secretary.\u0022