Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks onstage at the New York Times DealBook D.C. policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks onstage at the New York Times DealBook D.C. policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for the New York Times)

Critics Say Starbucks CEO Just Declared 'Permanent War' Against Union

Billionaire Howard Schultz's vow to never negotiate in good faith with Starbucks Workers United may violate federal labor law.

Kenny Stancil

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz made it clear Thursday that he does not intend to hold good-faith negotiations with Starbucks Workers United—the union that has won elections at more than 140 coffee shops nationwide since December—potentially exposing the corporation to a fresh legal fight with the National Labor Relations Board.

When asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin of the New York Times if he could ever see himself "embracing the union," Schultz responded tersely: "No."

"The customer experience," the billionaire claimed during a live interview, will be degraded "if a third party is integrated into our business."

As Jordan Zakarin of More Perfect Union reported Friday, Schultz's comment "marks a significant and potentially illegal shift in the company's public statements about its relationship" with Starbucks Workers United.

"Schultz's statement could run afoul of the National Labor Relations Act, which requires a constructive approach from employers when its workers vote to form a union," Zakarin noted. "The law demands that during collective bargaining, employers must 'confer in good faith with respect to wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment.'"

He continued:

Up to this point, Starbucks executives have been careful to insist that the company would bargain in good faith—often in those exact terms.

In December, immediately following the union's first victories in Buffalo, Rossann Williams, Starbucks president for North America, stated in a public letter that "we will bargain in good faith with the union that represents partners in the one Buffalo store that voted in favor of union representation."

Similar statements, from Schultz, Williams, and spokespersons for the company, have been made regularly for the past seven months.

Veteran labor journalist Steven Greenhouse responded to the interview by saying that Schultz in his remarks "seems to declare permanent war against the union."

"Schultz sounds so hugely anti-union," Greenhouse continued, "that he seems totally willing to refuse to cooperate in any way whatsoever with the union to help make Starbucks a better company and serve its customers better."

"If I were a Starbucks shareholder," he added, "this refusal to work with the union would worry me."

Greenhouse also pointed out the hypocrisy of Schultz's derogatory reference to the union as a "third party."

Referring to high-level company executives and the union-busting law firm hired by Schultz to fend off worker organizing, Greenhouse said that "Starbucks didn't call the dozens of managers and $500-an-hour Littler Mendelson lawyers it flew to Buffalo from out of town a 'third party.'"

Peter Certo of the Institute for Policy Studies, meanwhile, responded to Schultz's comments by issuing a caustic reminder that "Hillary Clinton was going to make this man her labor secretary."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
AOC, Chris Smalls & Bernie Sanders

Sanders and Gillibrand Call on Amazon to Recognize Historic Union Victory

"It is time for Amazon to end its blatant disregard of labor law and treat workers with the respect and dignity they deserve."

Common Dreams staff ·

Scott Perry

'Who Were They?' Jan. 6 Panel to Name Republicans Who Sought Pardons From Trump

After Rep. Liz Cheney accused Rep. Scott Perry of requesting a pardon—which he denied—one critic said the alleged move indicates he "knew that his actions ran counter to his constitutional duty."

Jessica Corbett ·

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks onstage at the New York Times DealBook D.C. policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Critics Say Starbucks CEO Just Declared 'Permanent War' Against Union

Billionaire Howard Schultz's vow to never negotiate in good faith with Starbucks Workers United may violate federal labor law.

Kenny Stancil ·

One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 10, 2018. - Advocacy group Avaaz is calling attention to what the groups says are hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Reported End to Facebook's 'Murky' Deals With News Giants Sparks Call for 'Truly Fair Marketplace'

"We can't allow our free press to be captured by tech monopolies," warned one advocate.

Brett Wilkins ·

Ginni Thomas

New Revelations Show Ginni Thomas 'Very Much a Part of Seditious Conspiracy'

New reporting shows wife of Supreme Court Justice pushed at least 29 Arizona lawmakers to overturn 2020 election results.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Poland Establishes 'Terrifying' Pregnancy Register After Banning Almost All Abortions
  2. 'This Is Terrifying': Explosion at Texas Gas Plant Spotlights Threat of LNG Industry
  3. 'Chilling': Trump Allies Sought to Send Armed Private Contractors to Seize Voting Machines
  4. The US Supreme Court Has Become a Right-Wing Corporate Conspiracy
  5. Two Weeks After Uvalde School Massacre, Texas GOP Vows Ban on... Taking Kids to Drag Shows
  6. It's Time for Democrats to Stop Agreeing That the Second Amendment Protects an Individual's Right to Bear Arms
  7. When the US Is Truly Run by These Fascists It Will Be Too Late
  8. WATCH: 4th Grader Who Survived Uvalde Massacre Testifies How Shooter Told Teacher 'Good Night' Before Killing Her
  9. Spain's High Court Demands Pompeo Testify on Alleged Plot to Kidnap or Kill Assange
  10. Critics Warn US 'Doomed' After Even NY Dems Fail to Pass Renewables Bill
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.