Petition Demands Biden DOJ 'End Opposition to Youth Climate Justice'

In a clear show of support for the youth who have been fighting for a landmark U.S. constitutional climate case since 2015, the People vs. Fossil Fuels coalition this week launched a petition urging the Biden administration to \u0022end its opposition to Juliana v. United States proceeding to trial.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to advocate powerfully for the rights of our living, breathing children to be recognized in our courts.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe effort comes after settlement talks between the plaintiffs\u0026#039; attorneys and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ended in November without resolution—and specifically calls out both President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland.\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite President Biden\u0026#039;s promises to listen to youth and address the climate crisis, his Department of Justice is still actively opposing the Juliana case, denying their rights and seeking to prevent the young plaintiffs from presenting evidence to a judge in open court of how their own government is causing them harm,\u0022 the petition states.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is time for Attorney General Garland to end Department of Justice opposition to the children\u0026#039;s climate case,\u0022 the petition declares, asserting that \u0022these young Americans have the right to be heard by their nation\u0026#039;s courts and their claims should proceed like any other constitutional case.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a brief video about the initiative, 20-year-old Juliana plaintiff Isaac echoed that message. He encouraged viewers to sign the petition and \u0022tell the Department of Justice that the youth need to be heard.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn behalf of the coalition behind the new effort, Dallas Goldtooth said in a statement that \u0022People vs. Fossil Fuels is proud to stand with the Juliana youth plaintiffs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s past time President Biden and the Department of Justice stand with the hundreds of organizations and millions of people who have linked arms with the Juliana plaintiffs in their struggle for justice,\u0022 he added. \u0022Our communities and climate depend on it.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to welcoming the support and similarly stressing the urgency of the current moment, the head of Our Children\u0026#039;s Trust—which represents the plaintiffs—called out not only Biden\u0026#039;s administration but also those of former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, who was in office when the case was first filed.\r\n\r\n\u0022In this moment, we need to advocate powerfully for the rights of our living, breathing children to be recognized in our courts,\u0022 said Julia Olson, the group\u0026#039;s executive director and chief legal counsel. \u0022It is not a time to turn our backs on the courts. Rather it\u0026#039;s a time when we must meet the urgency of the moment and demand that our children\u0026#039;s claims be heard by the court in the full light of day.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Instead, for the past seven years, these 21 youth plaintiffs have experienced historically aggressive delay tactics from the Department of Justice under three different presidential administrations,\u0022 she continued, \u0022including repeated but unsuccessful efforts to relegate the case to the dark corners of the shadow docket.\u0022\r\n\r\nOlson noted that \u0022under President Trump, the DOJ filed six petitions for writ of mandamus, more than the DOJ has filed in any other case we know of in history, and all with the intention of causing unprecedented delay.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It has always been an effort to keep these young people, and their evidence, from being heard by their own courts,\u0022 she charged. \u0022And so far, the DOJ under President Biden has demonstrated that they will continue to rely on these undemocratic tactics, seeking to prevent these young plaintiffs\u0026#039; evidence from being heard by a judge. Win or lose, they deserve a trial.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Juliana plaintiffs—whose story is the focus of an award-winning documentary that premiered on Netflix in April—are awaiting a court decision that could put their case on a path to trial.