Nearly 1,100 Segments on Benghazi, But 'Of Course' Fox News Won't Air Jan. 6 Hearing

Fox News is under fire this week for declining to broadcast the first public prime-time hearing of the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection—a Thursday night event set to be covered by other major networks and livestreamed online.\r\n\r\nThe House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to hold its first of six public hearings beginning at 8:00 pm ET on June 9. Fox News\u0026#039; regular prime-time programs \u0022will cover the hearings as news warrants\u0022 while a team at the lower-rated sister channel Fox Business handles live coverage, their parent company said Monday.\r\n\r\n\u0022This marks a new phase of Fox\u0026#039;s complicity in the violent right-wing coup attempt,\u0022 declared Matt Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America (MMFA), on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nAs Gertz detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe network\u0026#039;s biggest stars went all-in to support former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s lie that the 2020 election had been stolen. When that incitement triggered the storming of the U.S. Capitol—an attempt to overturn the election results by force and end American democracy—they privately begged Trump to stop the assault, then publicly excused it. In the months that followed, they pivoted to defending Trump and his insurrectionists and punishing any Republicans who spoke out against the depravity.\r\n\r\nAnd now, as the bipartisan congressional committee convenes to detail the fruits of its investigation, Fox will, at best, downplay and conceal what happened from its viewers—or, more likely, have the very people who helped bring about that bloody day lie about the events.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The specter of another January 6 still looms over the American political system,\u0022 Gertz warned. \u0022If it comes to pass, everyone at Fox—and everyone who does business with the network—will bear responsibility for the result.\u0022\r\n\r\nFrank Figliuzzi, a former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, tweeted in response to Fox\u0026#039;s decision that \u0022radicalization includes suppression of truth.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNicole Hemmer, a historian at Columbia University and the author of Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics, told The New York Times that the move aligns with the right-wing narrative that the attack was \u0022not that big of a deal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To air it on their tiny sister network, they are reinforcing that argument: This isn\u0026#039;t important,\u0022 she said, adding that \u0022the base isn\u0026#039;t clamoring to tune in, because they agree that January 6 hearings are just a political stage show and that January 6 has been blown out of proportion.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reportedly blasted the network\u0026#039;s move as one of the \u0022most cowardly journalistic decisions in modern memory,\u0022 MMFA president and CEO Angelo Carusone pushed back, comparing Fox to a super political action committee (PAC).\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not cowardly. It\u0026#039;s Fox News acting like what they are: a partisan political operation,\u0022 Carusone said. \u0022It\u0026#039;s like wondering why a GOP super PAC isn\u0026#039;t livestreaming the hearing. The only people that don\u0026#039;t seem to get this these days are many Dem leaders and others in party.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWashington Post national correspondent Philip Bump similarly wrote that \u0022of course the network is not going to carry hearings,\u0022 sharing a series of charts showing Fox\u0026#039;s disproportionately low mentions of the committee, January 6, the attack, and a pair of involved extremist groups—the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys—relative to CNN and MSNBC.\r\n\r\n\u0022Fox News has not been interested in covering new developments in the investigation into the Capitol riot,\u0022 Bump stressed. \u0022For that reason alone, it is not surprising that the network won\u0026#039;t [be] carrying the hearings.\u0022\r\n\r\nBump and others—including Robert Reich, a former U.S. labor secretary who\u0026#039;s now a professor at the University of California, Berkeley—contrasted the decision with how the network covered the 2012 attack on a pair of U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, which was investigated by a House select committee formed nearly two years later.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMMFA reviewed Fox News coverage from the attack to the May 2014 formation of the panel, and found 1,098 evening segments—105 of which included \u0022attempts to link Benghazi\u0022 to the potential presidential ambitions of Hillary Clinton, who served as secretary of state from January 2009 to February 2013.\r\n\r\nWhen Clinton testified to the House panel, Bump noted, \u0022Fox News did cut away from the hearing, something that the Post\u0026#039;s media columnist speculated might have been because the network was \u0026#039;hesitant to expose its viewers to the live-on-the-spot unraveling of many Benghazi themes that it has pushed on air.\u0022\r\n\r\nBump suggested that the decision regarding the upcoming hearing could have similar motivations, writing that if someone mentioned a topic the network has ignored or downplayed, \u0022Fox News viewers would be left trying to play catch-up.\u0022