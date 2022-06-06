Civil Rights Groups Demand Senate Reinstate Desperately Needed Child Tax Credit

More than 40 civil rights and racial justice groups on Monday called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure that the U.S. Senate votes to reinstate the monthly enhanced Child Tax Credit, which last year was credited with slashing child poverty by 30%.\r\n\r\nRestoring the payments, which ended in December after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced he would not support his party\u0026#039;s signature Build Back Better Agenda, would be \u0022the most immediate, meaningful response to higher prices that Congress can deliver to 36 million families\u0022 who previously benefited from the Child Tax Credit (CTC), said the groups, including ParentsTogether Action, NAACP, and People\u0026#039;s Action.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ending these lifesaving payments drove up hunger and forced parents to make impossible choices to try to keep their families fed and housed.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe groups noted that the monthly CTC payments, which were fully refundable, helped millions of Black and Latino families who have been \u0022historically left out of the full Child Tax Credit\u0022 and who \u0022experience food hardship at twice the rate of white families.\u0022\r\n\r\nBefore the American Rescue Plan expanded the CTC and made it a monthly payment of up to $300 per child for the second half of last year, \u002227 million children in this country were excluded from this benefit, including approximately half of Black and Latino children,\u0022 wrote the groups.\r\n\r\n\u0022It feels totally inexcusable that Congress isn\u0026#039;t acting to reinstate those CTC payments, especially right now as families are struggling so much,\u0022 Allison Johnson, campaigns director at ParentsTogether Action, told CNBC last week.\r\n\r\nThe letter followed reporting by CNBC which showed that with inflation pushing prices of groceries and other essentials up in recent months following the end of the monthly payments, nearly half of families who received the CTC last year are now struggling to afford sufficient food.\r\n\r\nNearly two-thirds of parents surveyed by ParentsTogether Action last month reported that they have changed the kinds of food they\u0026#039;re buying in order to afford grocery bills, and 45% said they have skipped meals so their children would have enough to eat.\r\n\r\nNearly 10% of the 500 respondents said both they and their children had skipped meals since the payments ended.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ending these lifesaving payments drove up hunger and forced parents to make impossible choices to try to keep their families fed and housed,\u0022 Justin Ruben, co-director of ParentsTogether Action, said in a statement last month. \u0022It\u0026#039;s long past time Congress acts to extend monthly Child Checks now, before more kids suffer.\u0022\r\n\r\nA majority of families who received the monthly CTC last year have now stopped saving for the future or an emergency, and more than 60% are struggling to meet their families\u0026#039; basic needs.\r\n\r\nWith inflation pushing prices up—and corporations using the skyrocketing profits to benefit their shareholders instead of easing the burden on consumers—the average American household is now spending $327 more per month than usual, with lower- and middle-income families hit harder.\r\n\r\n\u0022This toll on family budgets could be offset by a single monthly CTC payment of $300 per younger child,\u0022 said the groups.\r\n\r\nWriter and public health researcher Abdullah Shihipar was among those who noted that families\u0026#039; economic struggles could soon be compounded because the universal free lunch program that was put in place when the coronavirus pandemic began is set to expire in less than a month.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Thanks to congressional inaction, we are in for a hungry summer,\u0022 said Salaam Bhatti, deputy director of the Virginia Poverty Law Center.