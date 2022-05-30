Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives at a memorial service in Uvalde

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial site in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. (Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

'We Need Change, Governor!' Abbott Booed at Uvalde Memorial Site

"Shame on you, Abbott!" people shouted at the Republican governor, an NRA ally who has overseen and supported the further erosion of Texas' gun laws.

Jake Johnson

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was met with boos Sunday as he arrived at a memorial site for victims of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, which sparked a nationwide wave of grief and anger over lawmakers' persistent—and industry-funded—inaction on gun violence.

"We need change, governor!" yelled one member of a crowd gathered at Robb Elementary School as Abbott, a Republican who just two days earlier delivered video remarks at the National Rifle Association's annual convention, arrived at the site.

"Shame on you, Abbott!" others shouted at the governor, who has overseen and approved the GOP-dominated state legislature's further weakening of Texas' gun regulations in recent years even in the wake of deadly shootings.

The Texas Tribune noted last week that "in the last two legislative sessions, Texas legislators have loosened gun laws, most notably by passing permitless carry in 2021, less than two years after mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa took the lives of 30 people."

Annual child gun deaths in Texas have more than doubled during Abbott's tenure.

Recycling the well-worn talking point that mental illness is the primary driver of gun violence, Abbott has signaled following the Uvalde massacre—the deadliest school shooting in Texas history—that he has no intention of supporting proposals such as those put forth in recent days by Democrats in the state Senate.

The Democratic lawmakers are pushing the governor to call an emergency legislative session—something he has done to attack voting rights—and endorse passage of laws raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, requiring universal background checks for gun purchases, restricting ownership of high-capacity magazines, and other changes.

"Texas has suffered more mass shootings over the past decade than any other state," all 13 members of Texas' Senate Democratic caucus wrote in a letter to Abbott over the weekend. "In Sutherland Springs, 26 people died. At Santa Fe High School outside Houston, 10 people died. In El Paso, 23 people died at a Walmart. Seven people died in Midland-Odessa."

"After each of these mass killings, you have held press conferences and roundtables promising things would change," the lawmakers continued. "After the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, those broken promises have never rung more hollow. The time to take real action is now."

The parents of children killed in Uvalde have echoed that message. 

Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter was among the 21 victims, told the New York Times last week that she and her husband declined an invitation to meet with Abbott, citing his opposition to basic and broadly popular gun-safety measures.

"We live in this really small town in this red state, and everyone keeps telling us, you know, that it's not the time to be political, but it is—it is," Rubio said. "Don't let this happen to anybody else."

People gathered in Uvalde on Sunday also demanded action at the federal level, where Republican lawmakers and right-wing Democrats have obstructed gun-control legislation for years.

"Do something!" onlookers shouted at President Joe Biden as he departed a mass service in the grieving Texas city.

Gun control advocates have accused the president of offering little more than platitudes in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, which spurred limited bipartisan talks in Congress that—like similar legislative efforts over the past decade—are likely to end in failure amid near-unanimous GOP opposition.

Two Democrats in the Senate—Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona—are refusing to drop their support for the 60-vote legislative filibuster, meaning at least 10 Republican votes are needed in the chamber to pass a gun control bill.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Biden

'What in the Neoliberal Hell Is This?' Biden Suggests 'Rational' GOP Senators Will Act on Guns

"I beg of Democrats to start dealing with Republicans as they are and not the made-up version you wish they were," said one critic.

Jessica Corbett ·

A memorial site is seen in Uvalde, Texas

School Principals Plead With Lawmakers: 'Do Something... Protect Our Students'

"To every elected leader at every level of government, you have a duty to do everything it takes to prevent our kids and educators from being murdered in school."

Jake Johnson ·

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives at a memorial service in Uvalde

'We Need Change, Governor!' Abbott Booed at Uvalde Memorial Site

"Shame on you, Abbott!" people shouted at the Republican governor, an NRA ally who has overseen and supported the further erosion of Texas' gun laws.

Jake Johnson ·

The Starbucks Workers United hub in Buffalo, New York on November 16, 2021. (Photo: Libby March for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Organizers Herald 100th Win as Starbucks Unionization Wave Continues

"Howard Schultz and Starbucks are getting creamed in union vote after union vote."

Andrea Germanos ·

Vaccine equity campaigners carry a mock coffin in London.

World Leaders Must Commit to End Covid-19 Patents: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

Decrying the "brutally unequal global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines," Yunus wrote that "there is still time for world leaders to say never again."

Andrea Germanos ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Ted Cruz, F-ck You!': Anger Erupts at Gun-Loving GOP After Mass Slaughter in Texas
  2. 'We Refuse to Go On Like This': US Students Walk Out to Demand Gun Control
  3. 'Perverse' Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Ensures That Innocent People Will Remain Imprisoned'
  4. 'Enough Is Enough!': Thousands Protest Outside NRA Convention in Texas
  5. The White Christian Nationalists Leading America's Children to Slaughter
  6. Texas Democrat Demands Federal Probe of Police Response to Uvalde Shooting
  7. 'Counting Dollars While They Were Counting Bodies': Abbott Attended Fundraiser Hours After Massacre
  8. 'You'll Learn Why': GOP Lawmaker Threatens Biden If Democrats Try to Take Away Guns
  9. The Key Role Firearms Makers Play in America's Gun Culture Revealed in Six Charts
  10. 'Grotesque': Disgust as Trump Reads Names of Uvalde Victims at NRA Convention
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.