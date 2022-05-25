UN Chief to New College Grads: To Help Save the Planet, 'Don't Work for Climate Wreckers'

The head of the United Nations on Tuesday implored a new class of Seton Hall University graduates—and college graduates the world over—not to spend their professional lives working for corporate \u0022climate wreckers\u0022 whose business models are dependent on the continued degradation and warming of the planet.\r\n\r\n\u0022As graduates, you hold the cards,\u0022 U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a commencement address at the New Jersey university. \u0022Your talent is in demand from multinational companies and big financial institutions. But you will have plenty of opportunities to choose from thanks to the excellence of your graduation.\r\n\r\n\u0022So,\u0022 he added, \u0022my message to you is simple: Don\u0026#039;t work for climate wreckers. Use your talents to drive us towards a renewable future.\u0022\r\n\r\nWatch the full speech:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe fossil fuel industry—the corporate sector most responsible for the climate crisis—has faced a so-called \u0022talent crunch\u0022 in recent years as many younger workers are reportedly avoiding the industry for a variety of reasons, including ethical and environmental ones.\r\n\r\nBut oil and gas companies aren\u0026#039;t the only firms driving the climate emergency. According to a report published in March, the world\u0026#039;s 60 largest private banks—including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citibank—have provided nearly $5 trillion in financing for the fossil fuel industry since 2016, despite vowing to pursue net-zero emissions policies.\r\n\r\n\u0022Simply put, they are lying,\u0022 Guterres said last month, condemning corporations and governments that are failing to live up to their climate promises. \u0022And the results will be catastrophic.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his address to Seton Hall University graduates on Tuesday, Guterres lamented that \u0022my generation—and your parents\u0026#039; generation—have fallen short in bequeathing the world you deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But when I look out at all of you today—strengthened by the skills you have learned at Seton Hall—I have hope,\u0022 he added. \u0022My friends, you must be the generation that succeeds in addressing the planetary emergency of climate change.\u0022