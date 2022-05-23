Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

Pine View School for the Gifted class president Zander Moricz used his graduation speech on Sunday to call out Florida\u0026#039;s recently enacted \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Say Gay\u0022 law—but he did not mention the measure or the lawsuit challenging it, for which he is one of the plaintiffs.\r\n\r\nWhat else did he not explicitly mention? That he is openly gay.\r\n\r\nMoricz\u0026#039;s meeting with his principal before the ceremony and a statement to local media from Sarasota County Schools made clear that if the graduating senior used the event as \u0022a platform for personal political statements, especially those likely to disrupt the ceremony,\u0022 then \u0022it may be necessary to take appropriate action.\u0022\r\n\r\nMoricz spoke broadly about challenging those in power and rather than clearly referencing his sexual identity, he discussed his curly hair, telling the audience that \u0022I used to hate my curls. I spent mornings and nights embarrassed of them, trying desperately to straighten this part of who I am—but the daily damage of trying to fix myself became too much to endure.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022So, while having curly hair in Florida is difficult—due to the humidity—I decided to be proud of who I was and started coming to school as my authentic self,\u0022 he continued, explaining that a teacher, Ms. Ballard, answered his questions \u0022because I didn\u0026#039;t have other curly-haired people to talk to,\u0022 and that he found support from other students and adults.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s because of the love I\u0026#039;ve drawn from this community that I came out to my family. Now I\u0026#039;m happy… And that is what is at stake. There are going to be so many kids with curly hair who need a community like Pine View and they won\u0026#039;t have one,\u0022 warned the Harvard-bound student, urging those in the audience to use their power as voters.\r\n\r\nAhead of the speech, Moricz told Teen Vogue about meeting with his principal and how his final week of high school has been, sharing that \u0022I wanted it to be about my friends and saying goodbye to everybody but instead it\u0026#039;s really miserable. I have so many people that are angry so worried it will derail their graduation and I worry about that too and am trying to prevent that.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMoricz and his attorney, Robbie Kaplan, appeared on \u0022Good Morning America\u0022 Monday. While calling the experience of delivering his address \u0022an amazing moment\u0022 and recognizing those who have supported him and his work for the past four years, Moricz also acknowledged the \u0022hate\u0022 and \u0022fear\u0022 surrounding the speech and that \u0022the threat to cut the mic was very real.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs for using his curly hair as a placeholder, Moricz said that \u0022it was a really dehumanizing decision because I had to take something I had written and was really proud of that just discussed my identity and my human rights and I had to find a way to be clever to discuss who I was.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I just had to be clever about it—but I shouldn\u0026#039;t have had to be, because I don\u0026#039;t exist in a euphemism and I deserve to be celebrated as is,\u0022 added the student and LGBTQ+ activist.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter Moricz talked about the speech—which sparked a standing ovation—Kaplan explained how the so-called Parental Rights in Education Act signed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, which bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, \u0022was deliberately written to be as vague and as broad as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nAsked how the law might have impacted his high school experience if it was implemented years ago, Moricz said that \u0022I wouldn\u0026#039;t have come out, and that\u0026#039;s the really scary thing… Public schooling is the only place that all children are guaranteed access to and the majority of the LGBTQ+ community in Florida will go through the public school system. \u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So what this law does is it effectively takes away the only guaranteed safe space from the majority of the entire LGBTQ population here—and that\u0026#039;s horrifying because what you then have is so many children being forced to make the choice between coming out unsafely or not coming out at all, and what you\u0026#039;e gonna see is kids are gonna choose not to come out at all, and that\u0026#039;s the point of the law,\u0022 he said. \u0022It\u0026#039;s supposed to push LGBTQ+ children back into the closet.\u0022