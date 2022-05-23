'Ashamed' of 'Warmongering' and 'Lies,' Veteran Russian Diplomat Resigns

A Russian diplomat on Monday issued a rare public rebuke of President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s war in Ukraine, resigning in protest of the invasion which has killed more than 3,000 civilians, displaced more than six million, and garnered worldwide condemnation.\r\n\r\nBoris Bondarev, a longtime diplomat to the United Nations in Geneva who has worked on disarmament issues, confirmed in a letter to his colleagues that he had resigned from his position, writing that he \u0022simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witless, and absolutely needless ignominy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Those who conceived this war want only one thing—to remain in power forever... enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy but never have I been so ashamed of my country,\u0022 Bondarev wrote.\r\n\r\nHe called the war \u0022a crime against the Ukrainian people\u0022 as well as one that will do harm to the people of Russia, \u0022with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous and free society in our country.\u0022 The letter Z has been used in Russia to symbolize support for the invasion, which the government refers to publicly only as a \u0022special military operation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Those who conceived this war want only one thing—to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity,\u0022 Bondarev said. \u0022To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to thousands of Ukrainians, Russia\u0026#039;s war has killed hundreds of young Russian soldiers by the government\u0026#039;s own admission, and tens of thousands according to Ukrainian officials.\r\n\r\nSome families of soldiers have spoken out against the war since it began in February, but a law adopted days after the invasion criminalized anti-war protests, criticism of Russian military action, and the spread of so-called \u0022false information\u0022 about the war.\r\n\r\nThousands of Russians have been arrested for protesting the war and a number of journalists have been charged with spreading \u0022false information\u0022 about the war. Government employees were reportedly told they would be fired if they didn\u0026#039;t attend a pro-war rally in March.\r\n\r\n\u0022Am I concerned about the possible reaction from Moscow?\u0022 Bondarev said to the Associated Press Monday. \u0022I have to be concerned about it.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, the consul general of Russia in Edinburgh, Andrey Yakovlev, wrote in an Instagram post that he \u0022categorically condemn[ed]\u0022 the war.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussian journalist Farida Rustamova reported in March that several Kremlin officials were \u0022privately denouncing\u0022 the invasion.\r\n\r\n\u0022Many understand that this is a mistake, but in the course of doing their duty they come up with explanations in order to somehow come to terms with it,\u0022 Rustamova wrote.\r\n\r\nBondarev said Monday that he \u0022had to gather [his] resolve\u0022 before resigning.\r\n\r\nPutin\u0026#039;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs \u0022is not about diplomacy\u0022 any longer, the diplomat added. \u0022It is all about warmongering, lies, and hatred.\u0022