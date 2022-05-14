Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Presidential Palace on May 11, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Presidential Palace on May 11, 2022 in Helsinki, (Photo: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Russia Cuts Off Electricity to Finland as Tensions Grow Over NATO Expansion

President Vladimir Putin told Finnish President Sauli Niinistö that joining the U.S.-European military alliance would be a "mistake."

Jon Queally

The small portion of electricity supplied to Finland by Russia was cut off Saturday just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart directly that it would be a "mistake" for his country to join NATO.

The call between Finland President Sauli Niinistö and Putin was the first direct talks between the two leaders since Finland said it will soon apply for NATO membership after decades of neutrality that has kept it out of the U.S.-European military alliance.

According to a report of the call released by the Kremlin, the two leaders "had a sincere exchange of views over the announced decision by Finland’s leadership to apply for NATO membership."

"Putin," the Kremlin said, "stressed that rejecting the traditional policy of military neutrality would be wrong since there are no threats to Finland’s security. Such a change in the country’s foreign policy course could have a negative effect on Russia-Finland relations, which have been built over the course of many years in the spirit of neighborliness and partnership cooperation and have a mutually beneficial nature."

A statement from the Finnish side after the call said Niinistö told Putin "how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland." Niinistö officially told Putin of Finland's intention to apply for NATO membership.

“The conversation," the readout continued, "was direct and straight-forward and it was conducted without aggravations. Avoiding tensions was considered important."

Earlier in the day, authorities in Finland confirmed the electricity supply from Russia—which makes up only about 10% of the nation's overall usage—had been choked off.

"It is at zero at the moment, and that started from midnight as planned," Timo Kaukonen, a manager at Fingrid, which controls the nation's electrical grid, told Agence France-Presse early Saturday.

While energy supplier RAO Nordic said the energy cutoff had to do with payments that had not been made, Russia earlier this week had said Finland should expect "retaliatory steps" if it moved closer to joining NATO.

It's not just Finland. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Friday that Sweden was also moving ahead with its application because "Swedish NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a conflict-preventing effect in northern Europe."

Critics of further NATO expansion have warned that Finland and Sweden, though perhaps rightly concerned about their own security after seeing what Putin has done in Ukraine, still have very little to gain from joining the bloc and that much could be lost if such moves are finalized.

"By joining NATO, Finland is throwing away whatever remote possibility exists of playing a mediating role between Russia and the West, not just to help bring about an end to the war in Ukraine, but at some point in the future to promote wider reconciliation," wrote Anatol Lieven, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute of Responsible Statecraft, on Friday.

Moreover, added Lieven, "Finnish and Swedish accession to NATO may also be seen to have marked the symbolic moment when European countries as a whole abandoned any dream of taking responsibility for their own continent, and resigned themselves to complete dependence on Washington."

U.S. peace activist and CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin also warned of the downside risks of Sweden and Finland making the leap to NATO membership while tensions are boiling over the crisis in Ukraine:

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday in which Austin reportedly, based on unnamed Pentagon sources, urged Russia to embrace a ceasefire in Ukraine. The Russian ministry acknowledged the call between Austin and Shoigu took place—the first of its kind since February 18—but declined to offer any substantial details of what was discussed.

In a tweet responding to that reported conversation, Benjamin said she was "so glad to see Russian and U.S. military talking and having lines of communication," and that it was "good to hear" Austin had called for a ceasefire.

However, she added with a reference to a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine passed by the U.S. House this week and likely heading to President Joe Biden's desk for signature next week, "sending billions more in weapons sends the opposite message."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Police in Buffalo following a shooting at a supermarket

At Least 8 Reported Killed During Mass Shooting by White Supremacist in Buffalo

Alleged shooter, who police say has been taken into custody, reportedly streamed the murders online where he also posted a racist manuscript.

Jon Queally ·

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto makes a point during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Presidential Palace on May 11, 2022 in Helsinki, Finland.

Russia Cuts Off Electricity to Finland as Tensions Grow Over NATO Expansion

President Vladimir Putin told Finnish President Sauli Niinistö that joining the U.S.-European military alliance would be a "mistake."

Jon Queally ·

Israeli occupation forces are attacking Palestinians during the funeral of killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

'An Outrage': Sanders Condemns Attack by Israeli Soldiers on Shireen Abu Akleh's Funeral Procession

"This is sickening," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib responding to footage of the attack by Israeli forces. "Violent racism, enabled by $3.8 billion in unconditional military U.S. funds."

Jon Queally ·

Protesters block the street in front of the Supreme Court as it hears arguments on whether gay and transgender people are covered by a federal law barring discrimination on the basis of sex on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

'Extraordinary Relief': Advocates Celebrate Partial Block of Alabama Law Targeting Trans Youth

"This ruling means that we will be able to continue providing our child with the medical care he needs and nothing could be more important or more of a relief to our family," said one parent who was a plaintiff in the case.

Jon Queally ·

after flood

Hot Planet Made Deadly South African Floods Twice as Likely: Climate Scientists

"We need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a new reality where floods and heatwaves are more intense and damaging," said a co-author of the study.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights
  2. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  3. New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'
  4. Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests
  5. Most Price Increases From Inflation Have Gone to Corporate Profits
  6. 'Beyond Shameful': Manchin Joins Senate GOP—Again—to Block Abortion Rights
  7. Athens Declaration Calls for End to Ukraine War and Creation of 'Lasting Peace'
  8. "We're Not Going Back—Never": Warren Has Plan to Defend Rights Enshrined in Roe
  9. Texas Gov. Abbott's Solution to Formula Shortage? Let Migrant Babies Starve
  10. Analysis Exposes Big Oil's Plot to Unleash Climate-Killing 'Carbon Bombs' Worldwide
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.