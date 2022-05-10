Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Activists with Lancaster Stands Up occupied Sen. Bob Casey's (D-Pa.) office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on May 10, 2022, after which the lawmaker announced his intention to vote for the Women's Health Protection Act.

Activists occupied Sen. Bob Casey's (D-Pa.) office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on May 10, 2022, after which the lawmaker announced his intention to vote for the Women's Health Protection Act. (Photo: Lancaster Stands Up/Twitter)

Sen. Bob Casey Commits to Vote for Abortion Rights After Sit-In at His Office

"We came here to demand that Sen. Casey pass the Women's Health Protection Act," said one sit-in participant. "Now he is committing to do just that."

Kenny Stancil

Progressive activists occupied Democratic Sen. Bob Casey's office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, after which the historically anti-choice lawmaker announced his intention to vote for the Women's Health Protection Act to codify the reproductive rights that are now in peril thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority.

"This week, I will again vote yes to advance debate on the Women's Health Protection Act and I will support the bill if there is a vote on final passage in the future," Casey said in a statement.

The Pennsylvania Democrat's statement was released just minutes after members of Lancaster Stands Up occupied his office in the state capital.

"Community pressure works," said Becca Rast, managing director of Justice Democrats.

In his statement, Casey said that "in the nearly three months since the Senate last voted on the Women's Health Protection Act, the circumstances around the entire debate on abortion have changed."

"In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision draft overturning Roe v. Wade, and subsequent reports that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate will introduce legislation to enact a nationwide six-week ban," he continued, "the real question of the moment is: do you support a categorical ban on abortion? During my time in public office, I have never voted for—nor do I support—such a ban."

The Women's Health Protection Act would enshrine patients' right to receive legal and safe abortions and healthcare professionals' right to provide them. Casey and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) were the only two Democrats who refused to co-sponsor the Senate's version of the legislation when it was reintroduced last year.

"We came here to demand that Sen. Casey pass the Women's Health Protection Act," Hannah Henrichon, a Millersville University student and sit-in participant, said in a statement. "Now he is committing to do just that."

Suzy Wurtz from Lancaster Stands Up said that "people all over our state have been standing up and demanding that our elected officials, including Sen. Casey, fight to protect our reproductive rights."

"Thank you Sen. Casey for listening to us and making the choice to fight for us," she added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has teed up a Wednesday vote on a modified version of the Women's Health Protection Act.

House Democrats—with the lone exception of right-wing Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas—supported the passage of the Women's Health Protection Act last September. However, the bill died in the upper chamber in February when Manchin joined all Senate Republicans present to block the measure before it even reached the floor. Casey, for his part, did vote to advance debate on the bill.

Because the filibuster requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, the latest iteration of the Women's Health Protection Act is destined for the same fate unless the entire Senate Democratic Caucus—including Manchin and fellow conservative Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona—and Vice President Kamala Harris vote to suspend the anti-democratic rule that gives veto power to the minority party in a closely divided upper chamber.

Less than 24 hours after the publication of Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft opinion, which shows that the high court's right-wing majority is set to strike down Roe v. Wade, Manchin doubled down on his defense of the filibuster, characterizing it as "the only protection we have in democracy."

If Senate Democrats fail to eliminate the filibuster and pass the Women's Health Protection Act and Alito's draft ruling is not substantially changed before it is officially issued, abortion could soon be outlawed in more than half the country.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally

Ocasio-Cortez Endorses 'Strong Progressives' Allam and Lee for Congress

"Nida and Summer will fight for their communities and that's why we're proud to be mobilizing Team AOC volunteers to lead phone banks and recruit more volunteers for their campaigns."

Brett Wilkins ·

Activists with Lancaster Stands Up occupied Sen. Bob Casey's (D-Pa.) office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on May 10, 2022, after which the lawmaker announced his intention to vote for the Women's Health Protection Act.

Sen. Bob Casey Commits to Vote for Abortion Rights After Sit-In at His Office

"We came here to demand that Sen. Casey pass the Women's Health Protection Act," said one sit-in participant. "Now he is committing to do just that."

Kenny Stancil ·

Trumps Twitter Page

Critics Say Musk Lifting Trump Twitter Ban Would Assist 'Authoritarian Crusade'

"Giving someone who tried to overturn an election and helped incite an insurrection a major forum to continue undermining democracy is dangerous."

Jessica Corbett ·

ICE surveillance

Study Reveals Sweeping Extent of ICE's Secret Surveillance Dragnet

"In its efforts to arrest and deport, ICE has—without any judicial, legislative or public oversight—reached into datasets containing personal information about the vast majority of people living in the U.S."

Brett Wilkins ·

Baby formula shortage seen on empty shelves

Critics Say 'Iron-Grip on Market' by Monopolies Behind Baby Formula Shortage

"The shortage is a manifestation of the same problems we've seen with the supply chain, made worse by monopoly," said one observer.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  2. With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm
  3. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  4. 'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'
  5. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  6. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  7. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  8. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
  9. I'm a West Virginian Farmer. My Brothers Work in Oil and Coal. And We Need Manchin to Act on Climate
  10. Most Price Increases From Inflation Have Gone to Corporate Profits
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.