Campaign Targets 'Toxic' Bond Market for Bankrolling Fossil Fuel Expansion

As scientists continue to express alarm about rising temperatures, a climate campaign launched Tuesday spotlights 30 corporations using the U.S. and European bond markets to drive planet-heating coal, gas, and oil expansion.\r\n\r\n\u0022As bank lending for coal has tightened, the bond market remains a safe haven for fossil fuel companies to fund expansion.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Toxic Bonds initiative found that the targeted fossil fuel giants—including Adani Group, BP, Chevron, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), ExxonMobil, Gazprom, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), Saudi Aramco, Shell, and TotalEnergies—collectively have over $491 billion in bonds that are outstanding.\r\n\r\nThe groups behind the campaign converted European bonds to U.S. dollars for all of their figures, which were updated as of February. Key findings include that ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies respectively have over $41 billion and nearly $50 billion in bonds outstanding.\r\n\r\n\u0022As bank lending for coal has tightened, the bond market remains a safe haven for fossil fuel companies to fund expansion,\u0022 said Nick Haines at SumOfUs. \u0022Dirty energy companies are using the corporate bond market as the back door to secure large amounts of cash for expansion projects.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This has so far received too little scrutiny,\u0022 he added. \u0022The Toxic Bonds initiative seeks to bring advocates together to knock out bonds as a pillar of support for fossil fuel expansion.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlong with SumOfUs, the coalition includes AnsvarligFremtid, Both ENDS, Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke, Reclaim Finance, Solutions for Our Climate, the Sunrise Project, and Urgewald.\r\n\r\n\u0022No one has yet looked at the sheer amount of money that has been going via bonds into companies that have big expansion plans across coal, oil, and gas,\u0022 Alice Delemare Tangpuori, senior bonds strategist at the Sunrise Project, told Bloomberg. \u0022If you zoom in on the fossil fuel sector and look at just the companies with the biggest expansion plans, particularly for coal, it shows they are heavily reliant on bonds,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nA Sunrise Project analysis of the Global Coal Exit List and data from corporate financial statements revealed that coal companies with the biggest expansion plans raise 2.5 times more capital through bond issuance than bank loans, and bonds provide the most financial support for the sector in China and India.\r\n\r\nIndia-based Adani—which, according to the initiative, has over $8 billion in bonds outstanding—is currently building the largest coal mine in Australian history.\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite the urgency of the climate crisis the Adani Group is planning to double its coal-burning power capacity and either own or operate several new thermal coal mines, including the disastrous Carmichael coal project in Australia,\u0022 Market Forces campaigner Pablo Brait said Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Carmichael mine is being \u0026#039;self-funded\u0026#039; by Adani, mainly via inter-company loans,\u0022 he continued. \u0022So while banks and other financiers may refuse to fund projects such as Carmichael directly, the significant amounts they help Adani raise via bond issues are freeing up the capital which could then flow to Adani\u0026#039;s new fossil fuel projects.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKEPCO—which is developing coal-fired power plants in Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam—already has $2.3 billion in bonds outstanding and reportedly issued $8 billion in bonds during the first quarter of this year, according to the campaign.\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022KEPCO has continued to issue bonds to finance coal power projects,\u0022 Joojin Kim, managing director at the Seoul-based Solutions for Our Climate, said that \u0022not only does this exacerbate the climate crisis, but it also exposes the company to highly volatile coal assets which are quickly becoming stranded.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The company\u0026#039;s continued bond issuance is unsustainable, and it needs more than a band-aid for its environmental and financial challenges,\u0022 the campaigner declared.\r\n\r\nAccording to Bloomberg, which exclusively reported on the new initiative Tuesday: \u0022Coal companies have raised more than $12 billion from bonds so far this year, well exceeding the roughly $5 billion raised in the same period of 2021. That\u0026#039;s one of the busiest starts to a year since the Paris climate accord was struck in late 2015.\u0022\r\n\r\nA Toxic Bonds statement also references the deal that calls for limiting global temperature rise this century to 1.5°C, noting that \u0022since the Paris climate talks in 2015, $2 trillion oil and gas bonds have been issued. That\u0026#039;s half of the total in circulation.\u0022\r\n\r\nHaines highlighted that the new campaign comes in the midst of major banks\u0026#039; and other companies\u0026#039; annual general meetings.\r\n\r\n\u0022This oversight is particularly relevant during this year\u0026#039;s AGM season, as resolutions are being placed on banks and fossil fuel companies by shareholders,\u0022 he said. \u0022At a time when investors are holding financial institutions to account, it is important they don\u0026#039;t forget about debt being raised via the bond market.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every time investors buy new debt from the Dirty 30 they are helping to drill new oil wells or open new coal mines,\u0022 Haines added. \u0022We can no longer afford to dismiss the bond market when taking on fossil fuel expansion.\u0022