'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'

Wearing a jacket that read \u0022Eat the Rich\u0022 across the back, Amazon Labor Union President Christian Smalls on Thursday told a Senate committee that the systems meant to protect workers\u0026#039; rights, particularly at large corporations, are \u0022broken\u0022 and called on lawmakers to take action to protect people who want to join unions and who demand fair treatment at work.\r\n\r\n\u0022No government—not the federal government, not the state government and not the city government—should be handing out corporate welfare to union busters and labor law violators.\u0022\r\n\r\nSmalls testified before the Senate Budget Committee at a hearing titled \u0022Should Taxpayer Dollars Go to Companies That Violate Labor Laws?\u0022 in which his former employer, Amazon.com, was the main focus.\r\n\r\nCommittee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) led the hearing, noting that Amazon is one of \u0022hundreds of corporations in America that receive federal contracts, huge subsidies, special tax breaks, and all kinds of corporate welfare despite the fact that these same companies have engaged in widespread illegal behavior—including massive violations of labor laws.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile working to weaken the labor movement within its ranks last year, Amazon enjoyed more than $600 million in state and local government tax breaks. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleged earlier this year that the company violated federal labor laws by intimidating and threatening employees who tried to unionize. The board also found last year that Amazon violated labor laws during a unionization drive at a Bessemer, Alabama warehouse.\r\n\r\n\u0022No government—not the federal government, not the state government, and not the city government—should be handing out corporate welfare to union busters and labor law violators,\u0022 said Sanders.\r\n\r\nSmalls was there to give a firsthand account of Amazon\u0026#039;s abuses two years after being fired from his job at a warehouse in New York City where he had organized his coworkers to protest what they called insufficient Covid-19 mitigation practices.\r\n\r\nThe Amazon Labor Union (ALU) leader led workers at the JFK8\u0026nbsp;fulfillment center on Staten Island to vote overwhelmingly in favor of unionizing last month—but he didn\u0026#039;t do so without facing aggressive anti-union tactics from the company, which spent $4.3 million last year on union-busting consultants and lawyers.\r\n\r\nSmalls described being arrested for allegedly trespassing on company property in February when he delivered food to warehouse workers as part of the ALU\u0026#039;s union drive, and noted that he and other employees have been fired after organizing.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022They break the law, they get away with it. We filed over 40 [unfair labor practice complaints] in 11 months,\u0022 he said, noting that the NLRB confirmed Amazon broke the law when it fired Staten Island warehouse worker Daequen Smith.\r\n\r\n\u0022He\u0026#039;s still out of a job,\u0022 said Smalls. \u0022He\u0026#039;s living in a shelter right now, we raised money through GoFundMe. These are just a few examples including myself, who\u0026#039;s been out of a job for two years.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmazon officials know, he said, that their illegal anti-union activities \u0022won\u0026#039;t be resolved during the election campaigns.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The system is broken,\u0022 Smalls told Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at one point during the hearing, emphasizing, \u0022That\u0026#039;s a fact\u0022 when the right-wing lawmaker pushed back.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGraham called into question Sanders\u0026#039; decision to hold the hearing at all, claiming it was \u0022dangerous\u0022 and \u0022radical\u0022 to allow former workers and labor experts to \u0022make accusations\u0022 about Amazon in order to hold the corporation accountable.\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s literally the point of congressional hearings,\u0022 tweeted Oliver Willis of The American Independent.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSmalls responded to Graham\u0026#039;s objections in his remarks:\r\n\r\n\r\nIt sounds like you were talking about more of the companies and the businesses in your speech, but you forgot that the people are the ones who make these companies operate, and if we\u0026#039;re not protected and if the process for when we hold these companies accountable is not working for us then... That\u0026#039;s the reason why we\u0026#039;re here today.\r\n\r\nI\u0026#039;m here to represent the workers who make these companies go and I think it\u0026#039;s in your best interest to realize that it\u0026#039;s not a left or right thing... It\u0026#039;s a workers thing, it\u0026#039;s a workers issue and we\u0026#039;re the ones that are suffering in the corporations that you\u0026#039;re talking about... And you should listen because we do represent your constituents as well.\r\n\r\n\r\nSmalls garnered praise from progressives for his rebuke of the high-ranking Republican senator.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Seeing Christian Smalls say this to Lindsey Graham\u0026#039;s face, in the halls of power on Capitol Hill, is incredible,\u0022 said journalist and activist Morgan Artyukhina. \u0022Literally speaking truth to power!\u0022