Open Internet Victory as Telecom Giants Give Up Net Neutrality Fight in California

Associations representing the telecommunications industry on Wednesday dropped their legal fight to block California\u0026#039;s \u0022gold standard\u0022 net neutrality law following a string of losses in federal courts.\r\n\r\n\u0022With this victory, we\u0026#039;ve secured a free and open internet for California\u0026#039;s 40 million residents once and for all.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe stipulation of dismissal was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, bringing to an end a yearslong challenge from major companies including AT\u0026amp;T, Verizon, and Comcast to Senate Bill 822.\r\n\r\nPassed in 2018 despite massive spending by the telecommunications industry, the state-level bill restored the Obama-era net neutrality protections repealed by the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission in 2017.\r\n\r\nEvan Greer, director of Fight for the Future, called the development a \u0022huge win for digital rights and the open web.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Following multiple defeats in court, internet service providers have abandoned this effort to block enforcement of California\u0026#039;s net neutrality law,\u0022 said state Attorney General Rob Bonta. \u0022With this victory, we\u0026#039;ve secured a free and open internet for California\u0026#039;s 40 million residents once and for all.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement calling the lawsuit\u0026#039;s withdrawal \u0022a historic win for Californians and the open internet,\u0022 Barbara van Schewick, professor of law at Stanford University and director of its law school\u0026#039;s Center for Internet and Society, referenced the industry groups\u0026#039; court losses, the latest of which occurred last month when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit unanimously rejected the ISPs\u0026#039; request for a hearing by all the judges on the court.\r\n\r\n\u0022After losing three times in federal court,\u0022 said van Schewick, \u0022the ISPs have finally realized that they can\u0026#039;t overturn California\u0026#039;s net neutrality law and that they should just stop trying.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Californians are protected by the best state net neutrality law in the country,\u0022 she added, and that \u0022thanks to the law\u0026#039;s lead author, Sen. Scott Wiener, who fought tenaciously on its behalf, California\u0026#039;s law restores all the crucial protections the Trump FCC abolished in 2017 and is a model bill for other states.”\r\n\r\nJohn Bergmayer, legal director at Public Knowledge, also welcomed the lawsuit\u0026#039;s withdrawal as \u0022great news.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, he added, \u0022the effort to enact net neutrality rules nationwide must continue,\u0022 which means \u0022the Senate must act to ensure we have a full Federal Communications Commission that can restore these important consumer protections for all Americans.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther open internet defenders have recently urged Senate confirmation of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s nominee to fill the empty and tie-breaking seat on the FCC, Gigi Sohn.\r\n\r\nThe founder of Public Knowledge and a strong net neutrality defender, Sohn has faced what her advocates call a telecommunications-backed \u0022dishonest astroturf campaign\u0022 to thwart her confirmation.