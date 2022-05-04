Study Shows Even 'Green' and 'Nontoxic' Products for Kids Contain Forever Chemicals

Research revealed Wednesday that many tested children\u0026#039;s products, including those labeled \u0022green\u0022 or \u0022nontoxic,\u0022 contain \u0022forever chemicals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Children\u0026#039;s bodies are still developing and are especially sensitive to chemical exposures.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis of bedding, clothing, and funishings for kids—published in the journal Environmental Science \u0026amp; Technology—follows other recent reports that have found per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in household products, particularly those marketed as nonstick and stain- or water-resistant.\r\n\r\nPFAS are a class of chemicals that don\u0026#039;t break down in the environment or human body and are tied to various health issues, including cancers and damage to immune and reproductive systems. While some states have taken steps to ban PFAS in certain products and clean up contaminated areas, public health advocates have long demanded sweeping federal action.\r\n\r\n\u0022The presence of PFAS ingredients in consumer products, including those used by children and adolescents, is not typically disclosed to consumers on product labels,\u0022 the new paper notes. \u0022The primary goal of this study was to investigate the extent to which other product information available to consumers, such as labeling for stain or water resistance and \u0026#039;green\u0026#039; (including \u0026#039;nontoxic\u0026#039;) assurances and certifications, can be used by consumers to identify products likely to contain PFAS.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor the study, a team funded by the commonwealth of Massachusetts, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, and charitable donations to nonprofit Silent Spring Institute tested 93 products often used by youth for fluorine, a marker of PFAS. They found detectable levels in 54 products. The highest concentration was in a school uniform shirt.\r\n\r\nThe team also analyzed some of the products for 36 different PFAS and found them only in those marketed as resistant to stains or water, including clothing, pillow protectors, and upholstered furniture. The researchers even found PFOA—which has been phased out in the United States—mostly in items imported from China.\r\n\r\n\u0022These are products that children come into close contact with every day and over a long period of time,\u0022 said study co-author Kathryn Rodgers, a doctoral student at Boston University School of Public Health, in a statement. \u0022Given the toxicity of PFAS and the fact that the chemicals don\u0026#039;t serve a critical function, they should not be allowed in products.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the absence of political measures to outlaw the chemicals and address existing contamination, parents may want to do what they can to limit their families\u0026#039; exposure to PFAS.\r\n\r\n\u0022Children\u0026#039;s bodies are still developing and are especially sensitive to chemical exposures,\u0022 said study co-author Laurel Schaider, senior scientist at Silent Spring Institute. \u0022It makes sense that parents would want to steer clear of products that contain ingredients that could impact their children\u0026#039;s health now and in the future.\u0022\r\n\r\nCampaigners are also pressuring major stores to take action in the name of public health.\r\n\r\n\u0022Retailers also must play a role in ending this toxic trail of pollution,\u0022 said Mike Schade, director of Toxic-Free Future\u0026#039;s Mind the Store program. \u0022Market power is built on trust. Customers should be able to trust that the retailers where they shop sell products—especially those marketed for children—that are not laden with PFAS forever chemicals.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new study follows a January report from Toxic-Free Future that showed PFAS in 72% of 47 stain- or water-resistant items, including bedding, hiking pants, raincoats, and tablecloths. It also comes after research from last month that found the chemicals in dollar store products, from canned food packaging and cookware to children\u0026#039;s toys.