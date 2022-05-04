JD Vance, Backed by Trump and Billionaire Cash, Wins GOP Senate Primary in Ohio

J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist who garnered national acclaim with his book Hillbilly Elegy, won the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Ohio on Tuesday, riding an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and a large infusion of campaign cash from billionaire Peter Thiel.\r\n\r\nHaving decisively beaten Republican rival Josh Mandel, a fervent Trump loyalist who vied unsuccessfully for the former president\u0026#039;s backing, Vance will face off against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in November, a key race in the fight for control of the closely divided Senate.\r\n\r\n\u0022He rose to fame on a tale of white culture in crisis and moved further rightward along with the rest of the GOP after Trump gave them permission.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Vance is an out-of-touch millionaire who\u0026#039;s made a career of bashing the working class and is the worst possible choice to represent Ohio,\u0022 Ryan tweeted late Tuesday after handily winning the Democratic Senate primary over progressive candidate Morgan Harper. \u0022We\u0026#039;re currently beating him in the polls and need your help to widen the gap.\u0022\r\n\r\nBefore launching his political career, Vance—who was often portrayed by corporate media outlets as an authority on Appalachian life and the white working class more broadly—pilloried Trump as \u0022cultural heroin\u0022 and warned that he was \u0022leading the white working class to a very dark place.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut Vance has since changed his tune, hailing Trump as \u0022the best president of my lifetime\u0022 and putting to work what critics have denounced as overtly \u0022fascist rhetoric\u0022 to advance his political career in an increasingly authoritarian GOP.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are in a late republican period,\u0022 Vance told Vanity Fair, remarks that went to press days after Trump endorsed his Senate campaign last month. \u0022If we\u0026#039;re going to push back against it, we\u0026#039;re going to have to get pretty wild, and pretty far out there, and go in directions that a lot of conservatives right now are uncomfortable with.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his victory speech late Tuesday, Vance painted himself as the \u0022voice\u0022 of \u0022people who are caught between the corrupt political class of the left and the right,\u0022 comments reminiscent of Trump\u0026#039;s acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention.\r\n\r\n\u0022They need a representative,\u0022 Vance continued, neglecting—for obvious reasons—to mention that his campaign was bolstered by $15 million in donations from Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal.\r\n\r\nSpeaking at a rally in Nebraska over the weekend, Trump confused Vance with his rival Mandel, declaring: \u0022We\u0026#039;ve endorsed—J.P., right? J.D. Mandel, and he\u0026#039;s doing great. They\u0026#039;re all doing good. They\u0026#039;re all doing good. And let\u0026#039;s see what happens.\u0022\r\n\r\nNew York magazine\u0026#039;s Sarah Jones, who has tracked Vance\u0026#039;s rise since the publication of Hillbilly Elegy, argued in a recent column that \u0022Vance and Trump always had more in common than the author\u0026#039;s long-ago public statements implied.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The proof is in Hillbilly Elegy, a fundamentally conservative, even reactionary work. At a high-school job, Vance writes, he learned \u0026#039;how people game the welfare system,\u0026#039;\u0022 Jones noted. \u0022Customers would \u0026#039;buy two-dozen packs of soda with food stamps and then sell them at a discount for cash,\u0026#039; he asserts.\u0022\r\n\r\nSuch passages, wrote Jones, \u0022should have raised the alarm for any reader who is interested in lifting Americans out of poverty.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Scratch lightly at the surface of Hillbilly Elegy and right-wing themes become apparent,\u0022 Jones continued. \u0022Vance\u0026#039;s characterizations of the poor only repackaged myths about welfare queens and the terminal laziness of the disadvantaged. But since Vance branded himself as a graduate of the working-class Appalachian experience, liberals graded his commentary on a sliding scale.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He rose to fame on a tale of white culture in crisis and moved further rightward along with the rest of the GOP after Trump gave them permission to do so,\u0022 Jones added. \u0022Trump has now rewarded him for his dedication. If that shocks liberals, they can ask themselves what they once found so compelling about Vance and Hillbilly Elegy. J.D. Vance is who he\u0026#039;s always been. The signs were present from the start.\u0022\r\n\r\nDays ahead of the Ohio primary contests, The American Prospect\u0026#039;s Robert Kuttner slammed Vance as a \u0022fake populist\u0022 and wrote that \u0022Democrats nationally have a shot at defeating Trumpism and incipient fascism only if they succeed in refocusing debate on the downward slide that is behind so much of the voter anger, and demanding bold measures to reverse it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That will not be accomplished by private equity guys wielding cultural hates,\u0022 Kuttner wrote.