EU Proposed Russian Oil Blockade Aimed at 'Deflating Putin's War Chest'

The European Commission announced Wednesday a proposed phaseout of all Russian oil imports over a six-month period as part of a fresh package of sanctions to make President Vladimir Putin \u0022pay a high price for his brutal aggression\u0022 in Ukraine.\r\n\r\nThe announcement came as climate campaigners continue to urge the U.S. and E.U. to respond to the invasion with policies and investments that boost renewable energy—a strategy that would address both the planetary crisis of global heating and Europe\u0026#039;s heavy reliance on Russian fuels.\r\n\r\n\u0022This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,\u0022 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nA phased-in ban \u0022allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets,\u0022 she said, announcing a six-month phaseout for crude oil and an end-of-year timeline for refined products.\r\n\r\nEurope currently relies on Russia for about 25% of its oil imports and 40% of its gas imports.\r\n\r\nVon der Leyen also announced that Sberbank, Russia\u0026#039;s largest bank, and two other major banks would be disconnected from SWIFT, the key international payment system.\r\n\r\nAdditionally, she announced sanctions against high-ranking military officials linked to crimes in Bucha and Mariupol and said that three large Russian state-owned broadcasters—labeled by von der Leyen as \u0022mouthpieces that amplify Putin\u0026#039;s lies and propaganda aggressively\u0022—would be banned from E.U. airwaves.\r\n\r\nThe proposal requires unanimous consent from the E.U.\u0026#039;s 27 members, and at this point, there\u0026#039;s a split on the move. As CNN noted, \u0022Slovakia is reportedly seeking an exemption, and Hungary said Wednesday said it was worried about what the proposal would mean for its energy security.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press further reported Wednesday:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe E.U. has started discussions on a possible natural gas embargo, but consensus among member countries on targeting the fuel used to generate electricity and heat homes is more difficult to secure...\r\n\r\nHungary and Slovakia have already said they wouldn\u0026#039;t take part in any oil sanctions. Von der Leyen didn\u0026#039;t elaborate on whether they would receive an exemption from the sanctions, although it appeared likely.\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Greenpeace EU climate campaigner Silvia Pastorelli: \u0022The E.U. ban on Russian oil is long overdue and a significant step towards deflating Putin\u0026#039;s war chest. However, it will take effect too slowly, allowing Putin to find other customers for his oil between now and the end of the year.\u0022\r\n\r\nPastorelli said that \u0022the answer to Europe\u0026#039;s oil addiction cannot be to simply find new suppliers.\u0022 Instead, she said, it is \u0022to get to the root of the problem by cutting oil consumption and accelerating the transition to renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\nShe urged European leaders \u0022to rapidly transform the transport sector and fast-track solutions that can be implemented quickly, such as a ban on short-haul flights, moving transport from road to rail, and boosting public transport.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As people in Europe struggle with sky-high fuel prices,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Pastorelli, \u0022E.U. leaders must stop the fossil fuel industry from profiteering on war, conflicts, and the climate crisis, and impose taxes on these immoral profits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAdvocacy group Global Witness similarly said a ban on Russian crude must happen more quickly than by the end of 2022.\r\n\r\n\u0022It should be a full ban on the trade of oil,\u0022 the group tweeted, \u0022and must also target fossil gas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Ukrainian people, and the climate crisis, demand that Europe acts NOW,\u0022 the group added.