'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid

Peace advocates reacted to Thursday\u0026#039;s request by U.S. President Joe Biden for $33 billion in additional aid to Ukraine by warning against what they called a dangerous escalation and by accusing the administration of misplaced priorities.\r\n\r\n\u0022How can this not lead to escalation?\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden is asking Congress for additional funding for war-ravaged Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in \u0022security and military assistance,\u0022 $8.5 billion in economic aid, and $3 billion in \u0022humanitarian assistance.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,\u0022 said Biden. \u0022We either back the Ukrainian people as they defend their country, or we stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities and aggression in Ukraine every day.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe president\u0026#039;s appeal for additional funds comes on top of the $4.6 billion in security assistance the U.S. has given Ukraine since January 2021, including $3.7 billion since Russian forces invaded the country in February.\r\n\r\nMedea Benjamin, co-founder of the women-led peace group CodePink, called Biden\u0026#039;s request \u0022a down payment on World War III.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden\u0026#039;s call for an enormous $33 billion for Ukraine is over half the entire budget for the State Department and USAID,\u0022 she tweeted, referring to the United States Agency for International Development. \u0022We need diplomacy, not billions more in weapons!\u0022\r\n\r\nBenjamin also noted that the Biden administration—which refuses to unfreeze Afghanistan\u0026#039;s central bank reserves—\u0022won\u0026#039;t fill the $2 billion shortfall in the urgent U.N. appeal for the desperately poor people of Afghanistan.\u0022\r\n\r\nJennifer Briney, host of the Congressional Dish podcast, tweeted: \u0022How can the U.S. possibly maintain the already-pretty-clear-fiction that we aren\u0026#039;t \u0026#039;in\u0026#039; the Ukraine-Russia war if we inject $33 billion into it? How can this not lead to escalation?\u0022\r\n\r\nBen Freeman, a research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, pointed out that \u0022the $20 billion military assistance package is more than the total defense budgets of all but 13 countries in the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nOthers commented on what they implied are the administration\u0026#039;s misplaced priorities amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, worsening economic inequality, and the climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden\u0026#039;s $33 billion \u0026#039;emergency\u0026#039; military aid package for Ukraine is three times the size of the EPA\u0026#039;s entire budget for 2022,\u0022 tweeted CounterPunch editor Jeffrey St. Clair, referring to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.\r\n\r\nWriter and activist Margaret Kimberly bemoaned that \u0022Biden is asking struggling Americans who lost their child tax credit for $33 billion after his Ukraine police blew up in his face.\u0022\r\n\r\nBen Cohen, co-founder of the ice cream company Ben \u0026amp; Jerry\u0026#039;s, wondered why Biden is \u0022asking for an extra $33 billion to help Ukraine and not an extra $33 billion to replace every single lead pipe in America\u0022 when \u0022we have at least 1.2 million children suffering from lead poisoning here and now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJay Befaunt, an LGBTQ+ activist and co-host of the Revolutionary Blackout Network, tweeted: \u0022Again? When Black and Brown countries need aid, you either never hear about it or it\u0026#039;s very little. But when it\u0026#039;s Ukraine, Biden is acting like he\u0026#039;s Ukraine\u0026#039;s sugar daddy. And don\u0026#039;t get me started on we citizens who need our material needs met. We don\u0026#039;t get diddly squat!\u0022\r\n\r\nAsserting that \u0022we need healthcare, not warfare,\u0022 Benjamin lamented that Biden\u0026#039;s \u0022initial ask of $22 billion for Covid has been slashed to $10 billion, cutting support to poor countries\u0022 even as \u0022one million Americans died of Covid,\u0022 and more than six million people have perished worldwide.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Can we just start calling Americans Ukrainians,\u0022 quipped Oscar-nominated filmmaker Josh Fox, \u0022and work Medicare for All into this package?\u0022