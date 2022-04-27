WATCH: 'Superb' Video Makes Case for Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax

A video out this week urges passage of the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax, which would provide some measure of relief to Americans feeling pain at the pump while fuel companies rake in billions in profits.\r\n\r\nShared on social media Tuesday by Stop the Oil Profiteering, a project of Fossil Free Media, the roughly one-minute video accuses Big Oil of exploiting the global energy crisis fueled by Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine to fatten industry pockets—an accusation only furthered by analyses of recent and projected oil and gas CEO compensations.\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s a simple way to help working people struggling to pay high gas prices and bills right now. Here\u0026#039;s the proposal,\u0022 the narrator in the video says. \u0022Let\u0026#039;s send every American a check funded by a tax on Big Oil windfall profits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and BP made $75 billion in profits last year\u0022 and are \u0022using these record profits to pad the pockets of their CEOs and wealthy shareholders with some $80 billion in stock buybacks,\u0022 the video states.\r\n\r\n\u0022Big Oil is making these billions by intentionally restricting supply as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine disrupts international markets. The result? You pay high prices while they make massive profits,\u0022 the narrator adds.\r\n\r\nThe proposed legislation, the narrator says, \u0022would level the playing field by putting a tax on Big Oil\u0026#039;s undue profits and using the revenue to send a check to every American struggling with high prices.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Tell your member of Congress it\u0026#039;s time to stop the oil profiteering,\u0022 the video urges.\r\n\r\nThe effort got a boost from author and climate activist Bill McKibben, who called it a \u0022superb little video explaining the (overwhelming) case for a windfall profits tax.\u0022\r\n\r\nIntroduced in March by Democrats in both chambers, the legislation would impose a per-barrel tax equal to 50% of the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the average price per barrel between 2015 and 2019.\r\n\r\nThat proposal is \u0022a simple way to help everyday Americans by making Big Oil pay their fair share\u0022 and countering its \u0022war profiteering,\u0022 said Cassidy DiPaola, a spokesperson for Stop the Oil Profiteering.\r\n\r\nJamie Henn, also a spokesperson for Stop the Oil Profiteering, noted that the Windfall Tax on Big Oil is overwhelmingly popular and framed its passage as urgent.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Right now, the public is getting battered at the pump so that oil and gas billionaires can boost their portfolios and buy new mansions and super yachts. They exploited the war in Ukraine to raise prices and drill more, and now they won\u0026#039;t lift a finger to help the public,\u0022 Henn said in a statement to Common Dreams.\r\n\r\n\u0022Big Oil simply cannot be trusted to do anything but put their profits first,\u0022 added Henn, urging Congress to \u0022act on this common-sense policy to tax the extreme profiteering of this handful of billionaires to bring some direct relief to the public now.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe campaign\u0026#039;s latest push for the legislative proposal followed a letter earlier this month from more than 120 advocacy groups to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) urging their support for the windfall tax.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need solutions that will provide communities the relief they need now,\u0022 they wrote, \u0022and we must hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for their profiteering.\u0022