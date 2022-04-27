Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Screen shot from Stop The Oil Profiteering video urging passage of the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax

"Big Oil simply cannot be trusted to do anything but put their profits first," said Jamie Henn, a spokesperson for Stop the Oil Profiteering. (Image: Screengrab/Stop The Oil Profiteering)

WATCH: 'Superb' Video Makes Case for Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax

"Tell your member of Congress it's time to stop the oil profiteering."

Andrea Germanos

A video out this week urges passage of the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax, which would provide some measure of relief to Americans feeling pain at the pump while fuel companies rake in billions in profits.

Shared on social media Tuesday by Stop the Oil Profiteering, a project of Fossil Free Media, the roughly one-minute video accuses Big Oil of exploiting the global energy crisis fueled by Russia's war on Ukraine to fatten industry pockets—an accusation only furthered by analyses of recent and projected oil and gas CEO compensations.

"There's a simple way to help working people struggling to pay high gas prices and bills right now. Here's the proposal," the narrator in the video says. "Let's send every American a check funded by a tax on Big Oil windfall profits."

"ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and BP made $75 billion in profits last year" and are "using these record profits to pad the pockets of their CEOs and wealthy shareholders with some $80 billion in stock buybacks," the video states.

"Big Oil is making these billions by intentionally restricting supply as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine disrupts international markets. The result? You pay high prices while they make massive profits," the narrator adds.

The proposed legislation, the narrator says, "would level the playing field by putting a tax on Big Oil's undue profits and using the revenue to send a check to every American struggling with high prices."

"Tell your member of Congress it's time to stop the oil profiteering," the video urges.

The effort got a boost from author and climate activist Bill McKibben, who called it a "superb little video explaining the (overwhelming) case for a windfall profits tax."

Introduced in March by Democrats in both chambers, the legislation would impose a per-barrel tax equal to 50% of the difference between the current price of a barrel of oil and the average price per barrel between 2015 and 2019.

That proposal is "a simple way to help everyday Americans by making Big Oil pay their fair share" and countering its "war profiteering," said Cassidy DiPaola, a spokesperson for Stop the Oil Profiteering.

Jamie Henn, also a spokesperson for Stop the Oil Profiteering, noted that the Windfall Tax on Big Oil is overwhelmingly popular and framed its passage as urgent.

Related Content

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at an event in Las Vegas

Warren Says Windfall Profits Tax Can Help Dems Avert 'Big Losses' in Midterms

Jake Johnson

"Right now, the public is getting battered at the pump so that oil and gas billionaires can boost their portfolios and buy new mansions and super yachts. They exploited the war in Ukraine to raise prices and drill more, and now they won't lift a finger to help the public," Henn said in a statement to Common Dreams.

"Big Oil simply cannot be trusted to do anything but put their profits first," added Henn, urging Congress to "act on this common-sense policy to tax the extreme profiteering of this handful of billionaires to bring some direct relief to the public now."

The campaign's latest push for the legislative proposal followed a letter earlier this month from more than 120 advocacy groups to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) urging their support for the windfall tax.

"We need solutions that will provide communities the relief they need now," they wrote, "and we must hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for their profiteering."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Dixie Fire

House Dems Call On Top US Insurers to End Backing of Fossil Fuel Projects

Pouring money into dirty energy not only contradicts scientific consensus, the lawmakers wrote, "it also harms communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis and threatens financial stability at large."

Jessica Corbett ·

Activists from Greenpeace block a rail track leading to the oil refinery of PCK-Raffinerie GmbH in Germany on March 15, 2022 to protest against fossil imports from Russia and the indirect financing of the war in Ukraine. (Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB via Getty Images)

Global Climate Coalition Tells Biden Ukraine War Is Chance to 'End the Fossil Fuel Era'

"The violence of fossil fuels must come to an end to save life on Earth," said one campaigner.

Andrea Germanos ·

NLRB

Lawmakers Urge NLRB Budget Boost Amid 'Dramatic Increase' in Unionization

"With this skyrocketing workload, the NLRB is now responsible for far more workers than a decade ago yet has been denied the funding to meet these statutory requirements."

Brett Wilkins ·

A bulldozer digs graves in Ukraine

Experts Warn Against 'Perpetual War' in Ukraine as US Signals Long-Term Strategy

"Those who urge the supply of weapons to end the war may do with the best intentions," said one anti-war campaigner, "but the effect is likely to be the opposite."

Jake Johnson ·

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Despite Soaring Profits, 19 Fortune 100 Companies Paid Little-to-No Taxes in 2021

"Corporations are looting America," said former Labor Secretary Robert Reich.

Julia Conley ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.