House Dems Call On Top US Insurers to End Backing of Fossil Fuel Projects

A group of House Democrats on Wednesday sent letters to 13 of the top U.S. insurers, urging them to stop profiting \u0022from the expansion of fossil fuels while ripping the rug out from under the communities most affected by climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022U.S. insurers remain well behind their global peers on mitigating climate risk.\u0022\r\n\r\nU.S. Reps. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) led 14 colleagues in calling on the companies to end underwriting and investing in fossil fuel projects.\r\n\r\n\u0022Continued investment in the expansion of fossil fuels stands in direct contradiction to the scientific consensus and the United States\u0026#039; obligations under the Paris climate agreement,\u0022 the lawmakers told the companies. \u0022It also harms communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis and threatens financial stability at large.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Democrats\u0026#039; demand came after the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, released earlier this month. The lawmakers cite the global body\u0026#039;s findings as well as the Biden administration\u0026#039;s emissions pledge to meet the aims of the Paris agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022The IPCC and the Biden administration agree that it is critical to limit global temperature rise to below 1.5°C above preindustrial levels to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change on our communities,\u0022 the letters state, referencing the bolder Paris goal. \u0022To stay below a 1.5°C threshold, the International Energy Agency has made clear that there can be no new development of fossil fuel projects.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite the scientific consensus, no U.S. insurance company has adopted comprehensive restrictions on underwriting and investments in fossil fuel expansion,\u0022 the letters note. \u0022While we are encouraged that some U.S. insurers have taken steps to restrict investment in the most polluting fossil fuels, including coal and tar sands, fossil fuel expansion of any kind is inconsistent with current scientific realities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe lawmakers targeted American Insurance Group, Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, the Hartford, Starr Insurance Companies, W.R. Berkley, FM Global, Markel, Skyward Specialty Insurance, Lincoln, and Great American Insurance Group.\r\n\r\n\u0022U.S. insurers remain well behind their global peers on mitigating climate risk,\u0022 the letters assert, pointing out that the companies \u0022continue to be among the largest insurers of oil and gas in the world, supporting new fossil fuel projects that our planet can ill afford.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022By enabling the expansion of fossil fuels, the insurance industry is putting its own financial viability and our economic stability at large in peril,\u0022 the letters warn. \u0022The increase in frequency and severity of wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts will disrupt supply chains, compress corporate profits, drive up insurance claims, reduce the availability of insurance, and generally limit the ability of affected borrowers to repay debt.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a statement shared by the lawmakers, leaders from advocacy groups that have long pressured insurers to ditch the dirty energy industry echoed the argument.\r\n\r\n\u0022Insurance companies are meant to protect us from catastrophic risks, but the industry\u0026#039;s ongoing support for fossil fuel expansion puts the communities they serve and our planet in peril,\u0022 declared Deanna Noël, climate campaign director at Public Citizen.\r\n\r\n\u0022U.S. insurers continue to lag behind their global counterparts by refusing to rule out support for new oil and gas, even as companies like Chubb and Liberty Mutual are dropping coverage for some California homeowners at risk of climate-driven wildfires,\u0022 she continued. \u0022This trend will only get worse if the insurance industry continues to enable new oil and gas projects. Anything short of an end to fossil fuel expansion is a slap in the face to future generations and further diminishes our ability to avert climate catastrophe.\u0022\r\n\r\nBernadette Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich\u0026#039;in Steering Committee—which has led the fight against fossil fuel extraction in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge—said that \u0022insurance companies must understand that backing dead-end fossil fuel development is as bad for business as it is for our families and the animals and resources we depend on to survive.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Climate change already impacts Indigenous peoples at a greater rate than the rest of the world, and we will never stop using our strength and our voices to protect every being and element that feeds our bodies and spirit,\u0022 she added. \u0022It\u0026#039;s time for every insurance company to ensure the rights of the Indigenous Peoples and wildlife who rely on the Arctic refuge for survival instead of insuring oil drillers who will destroy this sacred place.\u0022