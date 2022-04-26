Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

ICE Deportation

A handcuffed and shackled undocumented Guatemalan immigrant in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody waits to board a deportation flight in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images)

Groups Say Congress Must 'Fiercely Reject' Cruel Attack on Asylum-Seekers

"Lawmakers have a moral imperative to oppose this legislation and any anti-asylum proposal that would keep Title 42 in place," a letter from hundreds of faith groups and leaders asserted.

Brett Wilkins

Hundreds of faith-based and civil rights groups and leaders across the United States on Tuesday called on members of Congress to "fiercely reject" a "dangerous" bill that would codify a rule used to deport more than 1.7 million asylum-seekers under pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Lawmakers have a moral imperative to oppose this legislation and any anti-asylum proposal that would keep Title 42 in place."

In a letter to congressional lawmakers, the Interfaith Immigration Coalition praised President Joe Biden's plan to stop deporting asylum-seeking migrants under the Title 42 public health provision, which was invoked during the presidency of Donald Trump at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and continued by the current administration.

"We are called to love and welcome our neighbors," the signers assert. "Our faith traditions call us to welcome vulnerable people with warmth and open arms, and we call on members of Congress to do the same."

The letter expressed deep concerns regarding the Public Health and Border Security Act of 2022 (S. 4036/H.R. 7458), which would prohibit the government from terminating Title 42 provisions until 60 days after the end of the national Covid-19 emergency declaration. On Monday, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking the Biden administration from lifting Title 42.

The proposed legislation—introduced in the House by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) and in the upper chamber by Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)—comes amid backlash over ending Title 42, not only from Republicans but also from moderate and conservative Democratic lawmakers during the 2022 midterm election season.

"This bill raises the threshold to rescind the public health authority known as Title 42 to an impossible standard," the letter states. "Maintaining Title 42 amounts to more suffering for asylum-seekers patiently waiting their chance to legally ask for protection."

"We believe it is possible to safely and humanely receive asylum-seekers while safeguarding public health," the signers assert. "Lawmakers have a moral imperative to oppose this legislation and any anti-asylum proposal that would keep Title 42 in place."

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition of more than 230 national organizations, also sent a letter to members of Congress on Tuesday imploring them to reject any attempts to extend Title 42, which signatory Haitian Bridge Alliance called "arbitrary, racist, and illegal."

"The misuse of Title 42 is one of the most urgent civil and human rights issues of our day, and we urge you to stand with immigrants and welcome all with dignity," the letter states. "All members of Congress should reject legislative efforts to extend Title 42 or continue tying this wholesale policy failure to the essential public health funding needed to end the pandemic. Congress must take a step in the right direction to establish a humane asylum system."

Also on Tuesday, the National Partnership for New Americans—a coalition of nearly 50 immigrant and refugee advocacy groups and a signatory to the Leadership Conference letter—called on the Biden administration to "protect the internationally recognized human right to claim asylum and ensure equity and fairness in the U.S. humanitarian protection systems."

"Title 42 was never about public health; instead, it was a disgraceful manifestation of an anti-immigrant, anti-asylum agenda that does not represent a nation that embraces the values of a welcome and safe harbor, integrity, and fairness," Nejra Sumic, national field manager for coalition member We Are All America, said in a statement. "It's time for this policy to end—and for lawmakers to get to work in responding to unprecedented levels of global displacement with consistent, compassionate policies that support refugees, asylum-seekers, and others seeking protection."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Protesters demand Biden cancel student debt

Biden Tells Hispanic Caucus He's Exploring Options to Cancel Student Debt

"This is a sign that we are winning," said the Student Debt Crisis Center.

Jessica Corbett ·

ICE Deportation

Groups Say Congress Must 'Fiercely Reject' Cruel Attack on Asylum-Seekers

"Lawmakers have a moral imperative to oppose this legislation and any anti-asylum proposal that would keep Title 42 in place," a letter from hundreds of faith groups and leaders asserted.

Brett Wilkins ·

Shareholders Target Wall Street Banks With 'Groundbreaking' Climate Resolutions

"Investors are saying we can't conduct business in a world that is on fire, that has heatwaves and insufficient water. And I do think companies are beginning to understand that it's in their interest to take action."

Brett Wilkins ·

joe-manchin-getty1236279314

'No Negotiating With Arsonists': Green Groups Slam Manchin-Led Climate Compromise With GOP

"This is not a climate deal, this is breakfast for industry."

Jessica Corbett ·

Derrick Davis, a member of West Virginia New Jobs Coalition, hangs up signage during a community gathering and job fair on April 8, 2021 in Charleston, West Virginia.

'Penny Wise and Pound Foolish': Democrats Urged to Reject Pivot to Austerity

"Without further action, the economic gains we've made since we passed the American Rescue Plan will be erased," argued an alliance of grassroots organizations.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Ardent Voting Fraud Accuser Mark Meadows Is Registered to Vote in Multiple States
  2. 'Just Cancel It': 85% of Young US Voters Want Action on Student Debt
  3. Katie Porter Leads Letter Urging Biden Not to Dump More Money Into Medicare Advantage
  4. Steven Donziger Walks Free After 993 Days of 'Completely Unjust' Detention
  5. California Briefly Runs on 97% Renewable Energy—Reveals a Future in Which Oil and Gas Dictators Can Be Defunded
  6. DeSantis Spars With Disney to Make Straight White Christians Think the GOP Is Protecting Their Kids
  7. Sanders Warns Against Massive Congressional Bailout for Bezos Space Company
  8. 'A Real Threat to Democracy': Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion
  9. Joe Biden: Stop Telling People You're on Their Side and Start Showing Them You Are
  10. 'Journalism Is Not a Crime': Outrage as Judge Approves Assange Extradition to US
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.