Ardent Voting Fraud Accuser Mark Meadows Is Registered to Vote in Multiple States

Mark Meadows—the chief of staff to former President Donald Trump and prominent purveyor of the \u0022Big Lie\u0022 that the 2020 presidential election was rigged through widespread voter fraud—was, until last week, simultaneously registered to vote in three states and is still registered in two, The Washington Post reported Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Mark Meadows has some explaining to do.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the paper, Meadows was registered in Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina until he was removed from the latter\u0026#039;s voter rolls as state officials investigate whether he fraudulently voted in the 2020 election. He is still registered to vote in Virginia and South Carolina.\r\n\r\n\u0022Crystal Mason got five years prison for inadvertently voting. Pam Moses got six years prison for registering to vote,\u0022 tweeted human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid, referring to two Black women critics say were unfairly targeted for unwitting errors. On Friday, a Tennessee prosecutor dropped all charges against Moses.\r\n\r\n\u0022Why is Mark Meadows not in prison for deliberate voter fraud?\u0022 Rashid asked.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe government accountability watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) tweeted, \u0022Mark Meadows has some explaining to do.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) quipped that \u0022every GOP accusation is a confession.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeadows frequently invoked the prospect of Democrat voter fraud—something experts say is exceedingly rare—during the 2020 campaign. In an August 2020 CNN interview he asked, \u0022Do you realize how inaccurate the voter rolls are, with people just moving around?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Anytime you move, you\u0026#039;ll change your driver\u0026#039;s license, but you don\u0026#039;t call up and say, \u0026#039;Hey, by the way, I\u0026#039;m re-registering,\u0026#039;\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nMeadows played a key role in Trump\u0026#039;s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential contest, pressuring federal and state officials to reverse or investigate election results based on conspiracy theories and the former president\u0026#039;s baseless claims of fraud.\r\n\r\nAfter Trump left office, Meadows was hired as a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), a right-wing advocacy group claiming to promote \u0022election integrity.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Post:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe organization\u0026#039;s \u0022citizen\u0026#039;s guide\u0022 urges activists to determine that the registrations of their neighbors are legal by checking on \u0022whether voters have moved, or if the registrations are P.O. boxes, commercial addresses, or vacant lots\u0022 and then \u0022obtaining evidence: photos of commercial buildings? Vacant lots?\u0022 and \u0022securing affidavits from current residents that a registered voter has moved\u0022...\r\n\r\nMeadows, in fact, was the keynote speaker at a CPI Election Integrity Summit in Atlanta on February 19. \u0022What you\u0026#039;re doing is investing in the future of our country and making sure only legal votes count,\u0022 Meadows told attendees. He said he had just gotten off the phone with Trump, who he said had told him: \u0022We cannot give up on election integrity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nNorth Carolina investigators are focusing on whether Meadows voted by absentee ballot in 2020 using the address of a home that he neither owned nor lived in.\r\n\r\nThe bipartisan U.S. House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol has also called on the Justice Department to criminally charge Meadows after he was found in contempt of Congress for failing to appear before the panel to testify about his role in the deadly insurrection.