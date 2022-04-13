Pentagon Convenes Top US Weapons Makers to Increase Supply for Ukraine War

The Pentagon on Wednesday is set to convene a classified meeting of some of the largest arms makers in the U.S.—from Lockheed Martin to Raytheon—as the Biden administration looks to ramp up weapons shipments to Ukraine, even as critics warn that continuing to pump advanced military equipment into the war zone could prolong the deadly conflict.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is within Putin\u0026#039;s power to wind down this war, but what NATO does matters as well.\u0022\r\n\r\nCiting unnamed officials, Reuters reported Tuesday that the Defense Department \u0022will host leaders from the top eight U.S. weapons manufacturers... to discuss the industry\u0026#039;s capacity to meet Ukraine\u0026#039;s weapons needs if the war with Russia lasts years.\u0022 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is a former member of Raytheon\u0026#039;s board of directors.\r\n\r\nOne Pentagon official told the Financial Times that a central purpose of the meeting with arms contractors—which are profiting mightily from Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine—is to weigh \u0022industry proposals to accelerate production of existing systems and develop new, modernized capabilities critical to the department\u0026#039;s ongoing security assistance to Ukraine and long-term readiness of U.S. and ally/partner forces.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe meeting, hosted by the Pentagon\u0026#039;s weapons buyer, will come as the Biden administration is aiming to massively increase the flow of U.S. arms and other military equipment into Ukraine, a step that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded as his country fights Russia\u0026#039;s illegal and devastating invasion.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Washington Post, a new weapons package that Biden administration officials are discussing could be worth $750 million, adding to the $1.7 billion in military support the U.S. has provided Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in late February.\r\n\r\nThe Post reported that the Pentagon is \u0022looking to transfer armored Humvees and a range of other sophisticated equipment,\u0022 including howitzer cannons and coastal defense drones.\r\n\r\nIn remarks posted to social media on Wednesday, Zelenskyy declared that Ukraine needs \u0022heavy artillery, armored vehicles, air defense systems, and combat aircraft.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Anything to repel Russian forces and stop their war crimes,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNews of the Pentagon\u0026#039;s meeting with arms makers came as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Tuesday that peace talks with Ukraine are currently at a \u0022dead end\u0022 after several rounds of negotiations in Belarus and Turkey.\r\n\r\nPutin also indicated that Russian forces, having failed to seize Kyiv and other major cities, will focus in the near term on eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops for years.\r\n\r\n\u0022Negotiations have a greater chance of succeeding with Washington\u0026#039;s participation.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, Russia\u0026#039;s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reiterated Moscow\u0026#039;s view that \u0022U.S.-NATO weapons transports across Ukrainian territory will be considered by us as legal military targets.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are making the Americans and other Westerners understand that attempts to slow down our special operation, to inflict maximum damage on Russian contingents and formations of the [Donetsk and Luhansk People\u0026#039;s Republics] will be harshly suppressed,\u0022 Ryabkov added, referring to separatist regions of the Donbas that Moscow has recognized as independent.\r\n\r\nIncreasing arms flows into Ukraine and the latest remarks from top Russian officials augur poorly for the prospects of an imminent diplomatic resolution to the war, which has killed thousands and sparked a massive humanitarian crisis.\r\n\r\nForeign policy experts and peace advocates have been cautioning since Russia began its attack that Western weapons shipments into Ukraine could harm rather than increase the chances of a peaceful settlement. The Biden administration has also faced criticism for not taking on a more active role in diplomatic negotiations.\r\n\r\nIn a column for Responsible Statecraft over the weekend, foreign policy analyst Ted Snider echoed that critique, warning that \u0022the United States may be hindering negotiations rather than encouraging and facilitating them, seeming to hold out for a preferred outcome while the violence rages on the ground and more people suffer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Since the invasion, Ukraine has repeatedly stated a readiness to abandon its NATO aspirations and declare neutrality: a key concession for a diplomatic solution,\u0022 Snider observed. \u0022Ukraine has proposed that a closed-door to NATO membership be made more palatable by an open door to E.U. membership. Russia has agreed... The U.S. has said nothing in support but remains ambivalent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Ukraine has also declared that it is prepared to negotiate the status of Crimea and the Donbas. Washington has seemingly not supported this avenue of diplomacy either,\u0022 Snider continued. \u0022Negotiations have a greater chance of succeeding with Washington\u0026#039;s participation. But as of now, the U.S. has not only said it will not pressure Ukraine to negotiate, particularly as reports of war crimes on the ground continue to dominate the headlines, it has discouraged it.\u0022\r\n\r\nRajan Menon, a senior research fellow at the Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies at Columbia University, argued in The Guardian on Wednesday that other NATO members are also guilty of hurting diplomatic efforts.\r\n\r\n\u0022Some members, most likely Poland and the Baltic states, want Ukraine to resist compromises because it is fighting for Europe\u0026#039;s security, not merely its own,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Menon noted. \u0022But if NATO seizes the war as an opportunity to deliver body blows to Russia, it will surely prolong it and increase the number of Ukrainian deaths.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Plus, the longer the war continues, the greater the risk that it could spread beyond Ukraine and lead to a clash between NATO and Russia—one in which nuclear weapons could be used,\u0022 he added. \u0022It is within Putin\u0026#039;s power to wind down this war, but what NATO does matters as well.\u0022