Solar, Wind Surge in 2021 'Another Testament of Renewable Energy's Resilience'

Solar and wind energy had another good year for global expansion, the International Renewable Energy Agency said Monday, declaring that \u0022the global shift to renewables is underway\u0022 but must accelerate.\r\n\r\nThe intergovernmental agency released its latest Renewable Capacity Highlights, which showed that total global renewable generation capacity in 2021 was 3,064 GW, reflecting a 9.1% increase from the year before.\r\n\r\nNew renewable capacity in 2021 was dominated by solar and wind, together accounting for 88% of net renewable additions for the year. Solar is truly soaring, according to the publication, with new capacity increasing in all the world\u0026#039;s regions. Its total capacity has now outgrown that of wind.\r\n\r\nThe region with the largest global share of renewable capacity generation was Asia, capturing 48% in 2021. The region also accounted for 60% of new capacity for the year.\r\n\r\nIRENA also reported capacity expansions in Europe (6.4%) and North America (9%), the latter including \u0022a notably large expansion\u0022 in the U.S., where capacity increased by 32 GW.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDespite much progress, the report makes clear further work lies ahead to shift away from fossil fuels:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2021, non-renewable capacity continued to expand in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (but with a much lower expansion in Middle East and Africa), while net decommissioning continued in Europe and Eurasia.\r\n\r\nAn energy transition requires that the use of renewables expands by more than the growth in energy demand, so that less non-renewable energy needs to be used. Many countries still have not reached this point, despite dramatic increases in their use of renewables for generating electricity.\r\n\r\n\r\nA need for such a green transition was the focus of the agency\u0026#039;s World Energy Transitions Outlook released just two weeks ago. Echoing calls from climate campaigners, the report warned that \u0022anything short of radical and immediate action will diminish—possibly eliminate—the chance of staying on the 1.5°C or even 2°C path,\u0022 referring to the Paris climate agreements warming threshold goals.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a statement Monday, IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera welcomed the gains in renewable capacity and reiterated the urgency of an energy transition.\r\n\r\n\u0022This continued progress is another testament of renewable energy\u0026#039;s resilience. Its strong performance last year represents more opportunities for countries to reap renewables\u0026#039; multiple socioeconomic benefits.\u0022 However, he added, \u0022the energy transition is far from being fast or widespread enough to avert the dire consequences of climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our current energy crisis also adds to the evidence that the world can no longer rely on fossil fuels to meet its energy demand,\u0022 said La Camera, who criticized further funding of fossil fuel plants as delivering \u0022unrewarding results, both for the survival of a nation and the planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Renewable power should become the norm across the globe,\u0022 he said, and \u0022we must mobilize the political will to accelerate the 1.5°C pathway.\u0022