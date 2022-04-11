'A Disgrace': UK Labour Party Slammed for Seeking Injunction Against Climate Activists

The United Kingdom\u0026#039;s ostensibly leftist Labour Party came under fire Monday after calling for nationwide injunctions to block direct actions by climate campaigners that shut down oil terminals to demand an end to new fossil fuel investments.\r\n\r\n\u0022Those protesting against fossil fuel giants should be applauded, not arrested.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022On the Conservatives\u0026#039; watch, drivers are being hammered by rising petrol prices and now millions of motorists can\u0026#039;t access fuel,\u0022 tweeted Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer. \u0022The government must stop standing idly by and immediately impose injunctions to put an end to this disruption.\u0022\r\n\r\nSteve Reed, Labour\u0026#039;s shadow justice secretary, made similar remarks Monday, outraging supporters of the Just Stop Oil (JSO) demonstrations—which started at the beginning of April—along with other leftists within and beyond the U.K.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Labour Party has just called for nationwide injunctions against climate protesters who are peacefully demonstrating against fossil fuels for all of our futures,\u0022 said Joe Ryle, who campaigns for a four-day work week and serves as the media and communications lead for a think tank.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a disgrace, flies in the face of all the climate science, and will be deeply unpopular with Labour members,\u0022 asserted Ryle, a former press officer for the political party.\r\n\r\nFormer party leader Jeremy Corbyn made clear he disagrees with the push by Labour to criminalize or further block legitimate climate activism directed at the fossil fuel industry.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need a Green New Deal and a sustainable planet for future generations,\u0022 said Corbyn. \u0022Those protesting against fossil fuel giants should be applauded, not arrested.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Absolutely incredible,\u0022 declared British columnist Owen Jones. \u0022In Keir Starmer\u0026#039;s game-changing video in the Labour leadership campaign, he was showcased as a crusading lawyer who defended activists from being prosecuted by the state. Now he\u0026#039;s calling for environmental protesters to get locked up!\u0022\r\n\r\nA spokesperson for the Tory-controlled Downing Street said Monday that \u0022we recognize the strength of feeling and the right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy, but we won\u0026#039;t tolerate guerrilla tactics that obstruct people going about their day-to-day business.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We fully support the police who are putting significant resource into their response to the demonstrations,\u0022 the spokesperson added.\r\n\r\nOn Sunday, Conservative Home Secretary Priti Patel said of the JSO actions that \u0022hard-working people across our country are seeing their lives brought to a standstill by selfish, fanatical, and frankly dangerous so-called activists.\u0022\r\n\r\nJSO responded Monday in a series of tweets directed at the secretary, saying that \u0022what is selfish, Priti, is ignoring the rights and needs of today\u0026#039;s young people for a liveable future and the needs of the millions that will be tipped into fuel poverty by the current fossil-fueled energy crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith Starmer and Reed urging injunctions, Jones suggested, \u0022Labour is now positioning itself as more authoritarian and right-wing on civil liberties than the Tories—and specifically Priti Patel!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe JSO coalition said in a statement Monday that \u0022over 400 people have joined actions that have succeeded in stopping operations for up to 24 hours at a time at 11 critical oil terminals that supply fuel to hundreds of petrol stations across the Midlands and South of England.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As many as one in three petrol stations are being reported as shut in the South of England due to the disruption caused by the actions,\u0022 the coalition noted. \u0022This is miserable, and our hearts go out to all those who are disrupted.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022No one wants to be doing this, but it\u0026#039;s 2022 and right now there is a need to break the law so we are not guilty of greater crime, that of complicity with a great evil,\u0022 JSO added. \u0022We have no choice but to enter into civil resistance until the government announces an end to new oil and gas projects in the U.K.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, released last week, reiterated the necessity of urgently pursuing systemic reforms on a global scale—including and especially phasing out fossil fuels—to limit planet-heating emissions.\r\n\r\nIn response to the IPCC report, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres notably said that \u0022climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals. But the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels.\u0022