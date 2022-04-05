Russian Artist Depicts Bucha Victims in Photos Staged Around Moscow

As Moscow residents went about their morning early this week, they may have come across an artist laying face-down in front of government buildings and landmarks, recreating widely-seen images of the alleged massacre of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine which have sparked international outrage in recent days.\r\n\r\nWearing a brown jacket with their hands tied behind their back with white fabric, the artist appeared on a staircase outside the Kremlin, two streets crowded with pedestrians, and a bridge outside the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, according to images posted Monday by independent Russian media outlet Holod.\r\n\r\nThe U.K.\u0026#039;s Telegraph reported that the \u0022Bucha-Moscow\u0022 action by an unidentified artist was in protest of Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe display came a month after the Russian Parliament passed a new law prohibiting the spread of so-called \u0022fake\u0022 information about the country\u0026#039;s military, which the government has repeatedly told the Russian public is not at war but is rather carrying out a \u0022special military operation\u0022 to defeat far-right extremists in Ukraine.\r\n\r\nThousands of Russians have been arrested for demonstrating against the war, including some who have been detained after holding up blank signs.\r\n\r\nImages of what Ukrainian officials have called the \u0022Bucha massacre\u0022 began to surface on Saturday after Russian forces retreated from the Kyiv suburb. Authorities in Ukraine say they have uncovered more than 400 bodies in the town, with many buried in mass graves and some found with bound hands and gunshot wounds to the head.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe alleged civilian killings by Russian forces have been condemned as a \u0022war crime\u0022 by U.S. President Joe Biden, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday called for Russia\u0026#039;s expulsion from the U.N. Human Rights Council.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot be serving this war. We have to use all methods of protest available for us.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia has denied involvement in the killings and has accused Ukrainian officials of staging a \u0022hoax\u0022 and placing the bodies in the streets after Russian soldiers withdrew from Bucha last week.\r\n\r\nSatellite imagery has refuted those claims, the New York Times reported Monday, with images and video showing \u0022many of the civilians were killed more than three weeks ago, when Russia\u0026#039;s military was in control of the town.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussian support for the war in Ukraine stands at about 83% according to a poll released last week by the Levada Center, an independent pollster in Moscow, but international observers say surveys of the Russian public are unreliable due pressure to refrain from criticizing the government.\r\n\r\nWith anti-war protests outlawed in Russia, dissenters like the artist who replicated the Bucha images on Tuesday have begun staging unique demonstrations.\r\n\r\nIn another recent campaign, the Feminist Anti-War Resistance has placed crosses at dozens of locations around Russia, memorializing hundreds of people killed in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in recent weeks.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot be serving this war,\u0022 said the group in a statement. \u0022We have to use all methods of protest available for us.\u0022