Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

A healthcare worker prepares to vaccinate teachers against Covid-19

A medical staffer prepares to inoculate teachers with Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on January 12, 2022 in Mexico City. (Photo: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'A Victory for the Virus': Congress Cuts New Global Covid Aid to $0

"Zero for global Covid equals many needless deaths in poor countries—and heightened risk of new variants," said one campaigner.

Jake Johnson

Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.

"Failing to fund the global fight against Covid-19 is a choice to extend the pandemic, to accept preventable suffering and insecurity for all, and to live with the knowledge that, deep in the time of the world's greatest need, the United States gave up," tweeted Peter Maybarduk, Access to Medicines director at Public Citizen.

"There's no shortage of money. Just will."

Lawmakers were initially considering a package that included $1 billion in funds for the global pandemic response, money that would go toward worldwide vaccination initiatives and other key programs that are languishing due to cash shortfalls. The Biden administration is already facing mounting backlash for falling well short of its modest vaccine donation pledges.

But The Washington Post reported Monday that lawmakers "were unable to agree on how to pay for" the $1 billion in Covid-19 aid, even though it amounted to a fraction of the $5 billion the White House asked for last month.

The reported agreement to strip global Covid-19 money from the spending deal comes weeks after Congress approved a $782 billion military budget, $29 billion more than President Joe Biden originally requested last year.

"The deal set to be announced Monday is expected to repurpose funding from previous stimulus packages," the Post noted. Republican lawmakers have repeatedly questioned the need for any new Covid-19 funding and demanded that money for the pandemic come from already-approved sources.

The agreed-upon $10 billion aid package, which is expected to receive a vote as soon as this week, will fund the purchase of tests, vaccines, and therapeutics for the U.S.

Jen Kates, director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told the Post that the decision to drop money for the international pandemic response is "a victory for the virus."

"It demonstrates that one of the main take-home messages of this experience—that this is truly a global phenomenon—has not resonated or at least not resonated above politics," Kates added.

According to Our World in Data, just 14.5% of people in low-income countries have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose as rich nations and pharmaceutical companies continue to hoard doses and technology.

Related Content

Protests against vaccine patents

Covid-19 Vaccine Equity Index Reveals 'Failure of Historic Proportions'

Andrea Germanos

Politico reported last week that "for nearly three months, top officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development privately warned the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill that USAID would soon run out of money to help put Covid-19 shots in arms across the world, jeopardizing one of President Joe Biden's key Covid promises."

Experts have long warned that failure to ensure global, equitable access to coronavirus vaccines increases the likelihood of variants emerging and spreading—a fear that appears to have been validated by worldwide infection waves caused by the Delta and Omicron mutations.

Recent surges in Asia and Europe, believed to have been driven by a highly infectious Omicron subvariant, have heightened concerns that another U.S. wave is imminent just as Congress is skimping on pandemic preparation and response funding. The subvariant currently accounts for more than half of all new coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Congress is about to announce $10 billion in Covid funding. That money is needed for domestic purposes and is good," Robert Weissman, the president of Public Citizen, said Monday. "But zero for global Covid equals many needless deaths in poor countries—and heightened risk of new variants."

A research paper published in February estimated that an investment of $61 billion could fund the production of three coronavirus vaccine doses for every person in low- and lower-middle-income countries—and save more than a million lives.

"There's no shortage of money," Weissman said. "Just will."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

rick_scott-1

Millionaires Don't Pay Their Fair Share Into Social Security. Rick Scott Wants to Keep It That Way

Nancy J. Altman ·

Pfizer's headquarters

Insulated From Patent Waivers, Pfizer and Moderna Hike Vaccine Prices

Julia Conley ·

The husband of a Covid-19 patient prays at her bedside

Fears of New Covid Wave Grow as GOP Is 'Actively Sabotaging' Aid Effort

Jake Johnson ·

A man is tested for Covid-19

As Covid Cases Surge in China and Europe, US Defunds Pandemic Response

Julia Conley ·

Latest News

See all
António Guterres

UN Chief: Those Expanding Fossil Fuels—Not Climate Activists—Are the 'Truly Dangerous Radicals'

"Some government and business leaders are saying one thing—but doing another," António Guterres said in a scathing address. "Simply put, they are lying."

Brett Wilkins ·

A truck displays a cartoon on Antitrust Day

Antitrust Day of Action Takes Aim at Power of Tech Giants

"In the fight to hold Big Tech responsible for their wrongdoing, we are at a historic must-win moment," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

People attend a rally to urge the Biden administration to cancel all federal student loan debt in Washington, D.C. on April 4, 2022.

'Pick Up the Pen, Joe': DC Protest Calls on Biden to Cancel Student Debt

"If Biden restarts payments on May Day we know that nearly eight million people will be pushed into default," said one Debt Collective organizer. "We don't need to pause this crisis, we need to end it."

Kenny Stancil ·

Biden

Biden Demands 'War Crimes' Trial for Putin, But Will US End Its Opposition to ICC?

"The United States has spent 20 years actively undermining the International Criminal Court," noted one journalist. "Trying to lead the way on war crimes prosecutions is... awkward, at best."

Jessica Corbett ·

A healthcare worker prepares to vaccinate teachers against Covid-19

'A Victory for the Virus': Congress Cuts New Global Covid Aid to $0

"Zero for global Covid equals many needless deaths in poor countries—and heightened risk of new variants," said one campaigner.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.