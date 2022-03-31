Covid-19 Vaccine Equity Index Reveals 'Failure of Historic Proportions'

Amid ongoing criticism of deeply uneven access to Covid-19 vaccines, a new index measuring G20 nations\u0026#039; commitment to global equity for the life-saving jabs shows the world\u0026#039;s wealthiest countries have fallen well short of sufficient action.\r\n\r\n\u0022The fair global distribution of vaccines isn\u0026#039;t about charity; it is about justice... it is about doing what is right.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe index—published this week by Christian Aid and the People\u0026#039;s Vaccine Alliance—is based on research from the independent think tank ODI and focuses on three areas that \u0022can make or break global vaccine equity.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe three key areas explored by the analysis include: how much the G20 nations are financing vaccines and therapeutics globally; how they are procuring and sharing their doses, such as through the World Health Organization-backed COVAX initiative; and whether they back removing intellectual property restrictions on Covid-related technologies including through support for a comprehensive TRIPS waiver.\r\n\r\nDouble weight was ascribed to a nation\u0026#039;s position on intellectual property, Christian Aid explained, asserting that \u0022global policy changes such as a TRIPS waiver on vaccine production and political support to require pharmaceutical companies to share their recipes with vaccine manufacturers would have game-changing significance, particularly for poorer countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe graph below from the groups shows how each of the nations fared:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMax Lawson, chair of the People\u0026#039;s Vaccine Alliance and head of inequality for Oxfam, said that the alliance has \u0022continually argued rich countries must do more to tackle extreme vaccine inequality.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut, he continued, \u0022this index documents clearly their appalling failure to do so, a failure that has cost millions of lives. A failure of historic proportions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The fair global distribution of vaccines isn\u0026#039;t about charity; it is about justice and keeping promises,\u0022 said Lawson. \u0022It is about doing what is right.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an analysis of the data, Christian Aid states that South Africa—whose president is being urged to reject a weakened compromise on a proposed Covid-19 intellectual property waiver at the World Trade Organization—\u0022is at the top of a not very impressive class.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n[South Africa\u0026#039;s] scores are barely 70% of what we might expect a fully committed government to do to support vaccine equity. Only five countries score above 50%; thirteen cluster between 37 and 49%, with South Korea a clear laggard on just 30% of the potential of an archetypal globally-minded government. These results show that there is much for each G20 government to do individually—and that if they coordinated properly—they could collectively spur significant changes globally. Notably, the USA is the only high-income country scoring above 50%, given some benefit of the doubt over its purported support for the TRIPS waiver proposed by South Africa and India.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe index came as the WHO stressed a need for continued measures to track and contain the virus and bemoaned the ongoing rich nation-poor nation divide in vaccination levels as not only a moral failure but a path toward extending the pandemic\u0026#039;s economic and human devastation.\r\n\r\nJust 12% of the population of low-income countries have received at least one dose—well below WHO\u0026#039;s 70% by mid-2022 global target. In high-income countries, by contrast, 74% of the population, on average, has received at least one jab.\r\n\r\n\u0022As many people across G20 countries start thinking of Covid-19 in the past tense,\u0022 says\u0026nbsp;Christian Aid, \u0022the stark reality of vaccine inequality should jolt us from this apparently comforting thought.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group takes issue with \u0022selfish actions of rich countries\u0022 that have contributed to the inequity, such as elbowing \u0022their way to the front of the vaccine order queue,\u0022 hoarding doses, and insufficiently financially backing the WHO-led ACT Accelerator, which sought to provide equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and other technologies.\r\n\r\nAccording to Patrick Watt, Christian Aid\u0026#039;s interim chief executive, the index should serve as a call to action.\r\n\r\n\u0022The best way to reduce the risk of vaccine-resistant variants is by ensuring universal access to vaccines,\u0022 he said, urging governments including the U.K. to drop their obstruction to an IP waiver.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is not promises that people need, it is vaccines,\u0022 said Watt. \u0022We must act on these lessons in real time in order to recover from the pandemic.\u0022