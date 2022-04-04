UN Chief: Those Expanding Fossil Fuels—Not Climate Activists—Are the 'Truly Dangerous Radicals'

Following the publication of a key United Nations climate report on Monday, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres took aim at governments and corporations—whom he accused \u0022a litany of broken climate promises\u0022—while defending the activists fighting for a future free from fossil fuels.\r\n\r\n\u0022The truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels. Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an address to the world\u0026#039;s population, Guterres called the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report \u0022a file of shame, cataloging the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are on a fast track to climate disaster,\u0022 he asserted. \u0022Major cities underwater. Unprecedented heatwaves. Terrifying storms. Widespread water shortages. The extinction of a million species of plants and animals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5°C limit agreed in Paris,\u0022 Guterres said, referring to the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Some government and business leaders are saying one thing—but doing another,\u0022 he added. \u0022Simply put, they are lying.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals. But the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels,\u0022 Guterres continued. \u0022Investing in new fossil fuels infrastructure is moral and economic madness.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres said that the world \u0022must triple the speed of the shift to renewable energy. That means moving investments and subsidies from fossil fuels to renewables—now. In most cases, renewables are already far cheaper. It means governments ending the funding of coal, not just abroad, but at home.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Leaders must lead, but all of us must do our part,\u0022 he added. \u0022We owe a debt to young people, civil society, and Indigenous communities for sounding the alarm and holding leaders accountable. We need to build on their work to create a grassroots movement that cannot be ignored.\u0022