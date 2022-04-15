Official With Oil Ties Next in Line as Biden Climate Adviser Reportedly Plans to Quit

President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s top domestic climate adviser is reportedly planning to resign in the coming weeks as much of the White House\u0026#039;s green energy agenda remains stalled in the Senate—and as the administration moves to boost U.S. oil production and gas exports in response to Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\nAccording to the New York Times, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy \u0022has told confidants that she has been frustrated by the slow pace of climate progress.\u0022 Reuters cites one unnamed source as claiming that McCarthy—who served as head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama presidency—intends to leave her position \u0022as soon as next month,\u0022 a timeline the White House denies.\r\n\r\n\u0022The country can\u0026#039;t afford a climate czar who peddles climate delay and calls it climate action.\u0022\r\n\r\nMcCarthy herself responded to reports of her coming departure in a Twitter post late Thursday, writing, \u0022Reports that I have resigned from my position as President Biden\u0026#039;s National Climate Adviser are simply inaccurate.\u0022 Notably, McCarthy\u0026#039;s post does not address reports that she plans to resign in the near future.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve made great progress these past 14 months,\u0022 McCarthy added, \u0022but we have much more work to do—and I remain excited about the opportunities ahead.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf McCarthy leaves the White House, deputy national climate adviser Ali Zaidi is expected to replace her, likely angering environmentalists who have long been wary of Zaidi\u0026#039;s ties to the fossil fuel industry.\r\n\r\nAs E\u0026amp;E News reported last year, \u0022Zaidi did \u0026#039;legal services\u0026#039; for Mission Coal Company LLC and Murray Energy Corp., both listed on his form as bankruptcy clients of his former firm.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Zaidi also did legal work for Callon Petroleum Co. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. as well as energy private equity firms Cresta Energy Fund Management and Energy Capital Partners,\u0022 the outlet noted, citing one of Zaidi\u0026#039;s financial disclosure filings.\r\n\r\nIn a statement late Thursday, Jean Su, director of the Center for Biological Diversity\u0026#039;s energy justice program, said that \u0022Biden needs to appoint a new climate czar who will urgently leverage the president\u0026#039;s broad executive powers to declare a climate emergency, phase out fossil fuels, and ensure an equitable, 100% renewable-energy transition.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden\u0026#039;s domestic climate agenda has been devastatingly slow-walked while the climate emergency keeps accelerating at a frightening pace,\u0022 said Su. \u0022The country can\u0026#039;t afford a climate czar who peddles climate delay and calls it climate action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReports of McCarthy\u0026#039;s looming departure come as the Build Back Better package—a centerpiece of White House\u0026#039;s agenda that proposes hundreds of billions of dollars in renewable energy investments—is effectively dead in the Senate, where Big Oil ally Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is standing in the way.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the Biden administration is facing backlash from environmentalists over its energy response to Russia\u0026#039;s assault on Ukraine. While progressive lawmakers are calling on the White House to ramp up clean energy manufacturing in response to the war, the Biden administration has focused largely on increasing domestic oil production and dipping into the nation\u0026#039;s strategic oil reserves.\r\n\r\nThe White House is also working to help the European Union secure enough liquefied natural gas from the U.S. and elsewhere to make up for gas the bloc previously imported from Russia. Climate advocates warned that such an effort risks locking in \u0022deadly new gas infrastructure\u0022 at a time when scientists are imploring the international community—and rich countries in particular—to quickly phase out oil and gas production to prevent runaway warming.\r\n\r\nPrior to Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, McCarthy—who has also faced heavy criticism from environmentalists—publicly acknowledged growing outrage over the Biden administration\u0026#039;s lack of climate progress and inadequate emissions targets.\r\n\r\n\u0022We understand people\u0026#039;s frustration,\u0022 McCarthy said during a Politico event in early February. \u0022Would we all like to be running faster and faster? Yes, we would. And we fully intend to be running faster and faster.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We all understand that we have to do as much as humanly possible as quickly as we possibly can,\u0022 McCarthy added. \u0022The president has said that over and over.\u0022