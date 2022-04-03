Russian Forces Accused of 'Deliberate Massacre' in Bucha

This is a developing story and will be updated.\r\n\r\nUkrainian officials on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a \u0022deliberate massacre\u0022 in Bucha as images of what appear to be dead civilians littering the city\u0026#039;s streets sparked global outrage.\r\n\r\n\u0022It looks exactly like war crimes.\u0022\r\n\r\nEvidence of the apparent atrocities came after Russian forces retreated from areas around Kyiv, including Bucha, which sits just northwest of the capital.\r\n\r\nAgence France-Presse reported Saturday that its journalists saw \u0022at least 20 bodies on a single street\u0022 in Bucha. All of the corpses were in civilian clothes, the agency reported, and at least one had his hands tied behind his back with a piece of white cloth.\r\n\r\nAccording to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: \u0022These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?\u0022 he asked.\r\n\r\nBucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk claimed to Reuters Saturday that those left on the streets \u0022were shot in the back of their heads. So you can imagine what kind of lawlessness they perpetrated here.\u0022\r\n\r\nZelenskyy spokesperson Sergey Nikiforov told BBC\u0026#039;s \u0022Sunday Morning\u0022 that authorities found in Bucha and other areas where Russian troops have departed had \u0022mass graves filled with civilians.\u0022\r\n\r\n“We found people with hands and legs tied and bullet holes in the back of their heads,\u0022 he said, \u0022and half-burned bodies as if somebody tried to hide their crimes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I have to be careful with my wording,\u0022 he said, but \u0022it looks exactly like war crimes.\u0022\r\n\r\nUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Sunday, \u0022Bucha massacre was deliberate,\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Kuleba called on the International Criminal Court to \u0022thoroughly collect all evidence of Russian war crimes\u0022 in Bucha and other Kyiv-area towns retaken by Ukrainian forces.\r\n\r\nEuropean officials also expressed condemnation Sunday over the alleged acts in Bucha.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region,\u0022 tweeted European Council President Charles Michel, adding the hashtag #BuchaMassacre.\r\n\r\nThe E.U., said Michel, is also readying further sanctions targeting Russia.\r\n\r\nRussian authorities, for their part, denied the reports regarding Bucha as \u0022fake\u0022 and suggested Ukrainians created the mass grave.