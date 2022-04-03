At 'Pivotal Moment' in Planetary Emergency, UN Appoints Inaugural Expert on Climate Crisis and Human Rights

Environmental defenders welcomed the United Nations\u0026#039; inaugural appointment Friday of a special rapporteur on the climate crisis and human rights.\r\n\r\nAcademic Ian Fry—a dual citizen of Tuvalu and Australia and an expert on Pacific Island climate policy—was appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council following the body\u0026#039;s October 2021 adoption of a historic resolution recognizing the human right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.\r\n\r\nThe Human Rights Council at the time also established the expert position, formally called the special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) welcomed Fry as the new mandate holder.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, CIEL pointed to Fry\u0026#039;s background as a climate negotiator for the Pacific Island States within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and praised his sustained support for \u0022human rights-based approaches to climate action\u0022 as well as \u0022insights into the heightened risks faced by the most vulnerable communities, least responsible for the climate emergency, such as small island states,\u0022 expertise that \u0022positions him well to leverage the human rights regime in support of those needing urgent action and justice.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe appointment of the climate-focused rapporteur could additionally \u0022galvanize much-needed attention to the intersection of human rights and climate change at a pivotal moment\u0022 and \u0022be an opportunity to protect and uplift the human rights of communities and Indigenous Peoples at the frontlines of the climate crisis,\u0022 said CIEL.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFry, for his part spoke of an \u0022enormous challenge\u0022 in front of him.\r\n\r\n\u0022We already know that thousands of people are being displaced each day as a consequence of climate change-related weather events,\u0022 he said in a statement. \u0022We know that Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of climate change impacts. From my personal experience in working in a coral atoll nation like Tuvalu, I know that the human rights of the inhabitants are being affected by the impacts of climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I hope I can do [the position] justice,\u0022 he added. \u0022There is so much at stake.\u0022