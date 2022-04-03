Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Due to sea-level rise, many islands in the Gangetic delta region of West Bengal, India are facing fast erosion.

Due to sea-level rise, many islands in the Gangetic delta region of West Bengal, India are facing fast erosion. The island of Mousuni is one such island which is sinking with each passing tide. Homes, lands are sinking at a steady rate and people are staring at a bleak future where the probability of them becoming climate refugees looms large. (Photo: Arka Dutta/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

At 'Pivotal Moment' in Planetary Emergency, UN Appoints Inaugural Expert on Climate Crisis and Human Rights

"There is so much at stake," said the new special rapporteur.

Andrea Germanos

Environmental defenders welcomed the United Nations' inaugural appointment Friday of a special rapporteur on the climate crisis and human rights.

Academic Ian Fry—a dual citizen of Tuvalu and Australia and an expert on Pacific Island climate policy—was appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council following the body's October 2021 adoption of a historic resolution recognizing the human right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

The Human Rights Council at the time also established the expert position, formally called the special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change.

Related Content

Utah

In 'Historic' Vote, UN Human Rights Council Recognizes Right to Clean Environment

Jake Johnson

The Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) welcomed Fry as the new mandate holder.

In a statement, CIEL pointed to Fry's background as a climate negotiator for the Pacific Island States within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and praised his sustained support for "human rights-based approaches to climate action" as well as "insights into the heightened risks faced by the most vulnerable communities, least responsible for the climate emergency, such as small island states," expertise that "positions him well to leverage the human rights regime in support of those needing urgent action and justice."

The appointment of the climate-focused rapporteur could additionally "galvanize much-needed attention to the intersection of human rights and climate change at a pivotal moment" and "be an opportunity to protect and uplift the human rights of communities and Indigenous Peoples at the frontlines of the climate crisis," said CIEL.

Fry, for his part spoke of an "enormous challenge" in front of him.

"We already know that thousands of people are being displaced each day as a consequence of climate change-related weather events," he said in a statement. "We know that Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of climate change impacts. From my personal experience in working in a coral atoll nation like Tuvalu, I know that the human rights of the inhabitants are being affected by the impacts of climate change."

"I hope I can do [the position] justice," he added. "There is so much at stake."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Global Green New Deal sign at COP26

Why Climate Justice Must Transcend Borders

Harsha Walia ·

The sun sets behind liquified natural gas tanks in Hazira, Gujarat, India.

Green Groups Sue US Development Bank Financing Climate-Damaging Projects Overseas

Jessica Corbett ·

Fiji Prime Minister speaks during COP26

Fiji PM Slams Rich Nations for Telling Poor to 'Suck It Up and Wait' for Climate Funding

Jake Johnson ·

Formosa plant protesters

Formosa Case Study Spotlights Plastics Industry's 'Staggering' Global Devastation

Kenny Stancil ·

Latest News

See all
A civilian reacts after Ukrainian soldiers took back Chernihiv region from Russian forces on April 2, 2022. (Photo: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Evidence of Russian War Crimes, Says Leading Human Rights Group

"The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians."

Andrea Germanos ·

Due to sea-level rise, many islands in the Gangetic delta region of West Bengal, India are facing fast erosion.

At 'Pivotal Moment' in Planetary Emergency, UN Appoints Inaugural Expert on Climate Crisis and Human Rights

"There is so much at stake," said the new special rapporteur.

Andrea Germanos ·

Bodies lie on a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022, as Ukraine says Russian forces are making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv.

Russian Forces Accused of 'Deliberate Massacre' in Bucha

"These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat," said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Andrea Germanos ·

Peace activists wearing masks of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose with mock nuclear missiles in front of Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate on January 29, 2021 in an action to call for more progress in nuclear disarmament. (Photo: John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)

Progressive Lawmakers in US and Japan Call on Biden to Clarify 'No-First-Use Nuclear Policy'

"A U.S. declaration stating that it would never start a nuclear war... would breathe new life into international efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate the danger of nuclear war."

Andrea Germanos ·

An Adelie penguin is seen on ice floa over Penola Strait as the floes melt due to global climate change in Antarctica on February 7, 2022.

UN Weather Agency Sounds Alarm on Extreme Events in Antarctica

Among the events sparking concern was "freakish warming at Earth's South Pole" including "a mind-blowing" above-average reading at a research station.

Andrea Germanos ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.