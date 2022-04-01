'Disgusting': Democratic-Aligned Firm Slammed for Working on Amazon's Failed Anti-Union Effort

Amazon was not able to prevent Staten Island warehouse workers from securing a historic union election victory on Friday despite pulling out all the stops—including hiring a Democratic Party-aligned pollster whose effort to help kill the unionization effort was decried by progressive critics.\r\n\r\nAmazon \u0022tapped an influential consulting and polling firm with close ties to Democratic political groups\u0022 to help the retail giant defeat a union drive at the JFK8 fulfillment center in New York City, CNBC reported Thursday night.\r\n\r\n\u0022Global Strategy Group, which served as a polling partner for a pro-Biden super PAC ahead of the 2020 election, has been working for Amazon since at least late last year to produce anti-union materials,\u0022 noted the news outlet, which obtained internal documents.\r\n\r\nAccording to CNBC, Barbara Russell, Amazon\u0026#039;s global director of employee relations, helped oversee Global Strategy Group\u0026#039;s (GSG) union-busting effort, during which staffers from the firm\u0026#039;s offices in New York, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. engaged in numerous intimidation tactics:\r\n\r\n\r\nAt JFK8, Amazon\u0026#039;s largest warehouse in New York City, and three other facilities on Staten Island, GSG has put together videos featuring Amazon managers and executives, and has distributed flyers to staffers. Amazon has delivered anti-union presentations that workers have been required to sit through at meetings, which were often attended by representatives from GSG, according to a person familiar with the matter.\r\n\r\nGSG employees have also been monitoring the social media accounts of Amazon Labor Union organizers, said the person, who asked not to be named due to confidentiality...\r\n\r\nThe videos and printed materials distributed by GSG attempt to discourage employees from voting to join a union. They use phrases like \u0022One team, working together\u0022 and \u0022Unpack it: Get the facts about unions,\u0022 a slogan repeated on Amazon\u0026#039;s anti-union website—unpackjfk8.com. Some of the materials tout the many benefits that Amazon already provides, including healthcare, vacation time, and opportunities for improving job skills.\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the wake of the Amazon Labor Union\u0026#039;s landmark win, progressives reveled in the fact that\u0026nbsp;GSG\u0026#039;s blatantly anti-union campaign was unsuccessful.\r\n\r\nSome observers\u0026nbsp;likened\u0026nbsp;ALU\u0026#039;s victory\u0026nbsp;to \u0022David beats Goliath,\u0022 given that the group, led by former and current Amazon warehouse workers and not affiliated with an established union,\u0026nbsp;challenged one of the world\u0026#039;s most powerful corporations and won—less than a year after it was\u0026nbsp;created.\r\n\r\nGSG \u0022failed and it\u0026#039;s wonderful that Democrats weren\u0026#039;t able to stop the first union at Amazon,\u0022 journalist Kevin Gosztola wrote on social media.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBefore the Staten Island Amazon workers\u0026#039; votes had been counted and the formation of the e-commerce giant\u0026#039;s first-ever union in the United States confirmed, commentator Krystal Ball denounced GSG\u0026#039;s collaboration with Amazon, calling it \u0022disgusting.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Heavy hitter Dem pollster can do union-busting for Amazon but you get blacklisted by [the] DCCC if you work for a left challenger?\u0022 she asked. \u0022These people are shameless.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThree years ago,\u0026nbsp;the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee threatened to cut off funds to firms and strategists that support primary challengers against incumbents—an ostensibly neutral rule that critics argued would disproportionately hurt progressive organizations seeking to replace corporate Democrats with left-leaning lawmakers, as\u0026nbsp;Common Dreams reported\u0026nbsp;at the time.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAmazon, which spent\u0026nbsp;$4.3 million\u0026nbsp;on anti-union consultants in 2021 alone, tried mightily to crush the union drive at JFK8, forcing workers to attend hundreds of captive-audience meetings and\u0026nbsp;threatening\u0026nbsp;workers with pay cuts and other potential consequences.\r\n\r\nIt wasn\u0026#039;t enough to defeat ALU, however, though Amazon has already said that it is considering filing official objections claiming \u0022undue influence\u0022 by the National Labor Relations Board, which still has to certify the election.\r\n\r\nDuring a press conference after the union victory was announced, ALU president Christian Smalls—who was\u0026nbsp;fired\u0026nbsp;by Amazon in 2020 after he organized a walkout to protest the company\u0026#039;s refusal to adequately protect workers during the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic—said\u0026nbsp;that \u0022we want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space because when he was up there, we were signing people up.\u0022