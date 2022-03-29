Manchin Blasted for Opposing Biden's Plan to Tax US Billionaires

Just a day after U.S. President Joe Biden officially unveiled a plan to boost taxes on wealthy Americans, Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday signaled that he intends to block progress on yet another White House priority.\r\n\r\n\u0022Billionaires purposefully don\u0026#039;t take incomes—they borrow against their wealth to fund their lifestyles (buy, borrow, and die.)\u0022\r\n\r\nFormer Democratic Michigan gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed tweeted that the West Virginia Democrat \u0022would rather tax people who *work for their money* [than] people whose money makes money for them.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite his previous support for hiking taxes on rich individuals and companies, Manchin—who\u0026#039;s spent much of the past year obstructing his party\u0026#039;s Build Back Better package and other legislation—made clear to reporters that he\u0026#039;s not onboard with the tax plan in Biden\u0026#039;s $5.8 trillion budget proposal for the next fiscal year.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Billionaire Minimum Income Tax will ensure that the very wealthiest Americans pay a tax rate of at least 20% on their full income, including unrealized appreciation,\u0022 the White House explained. \u0022This minimum tax would make sure that the wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe tax only targets the top 0.01% of American households, or those worth over $100 million, and could generate about $360 billion over the next decade—with $215 billion coming from the top 10 billionaires. However, Manchin took issue with Biden\u0026#039;s plan to go after unrealized capital gains.\r\n\r\nBloomberg reports that Manchin called Biden\u0026#039;s idea a \u0022tough one\u0022 and suggested that you can\u0026#039;t be taxed \u0022on things you don\u0026#039;t have.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You might have it on paper,\u0022 he noted, while insisting that \u0022there are other ways for people to pay their fair share, and I think everyone should pay.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You can\u0026#039;t tax something that\u0026#039;s not earned—earned income is what we\u0026#039;re based on,\u0022 he also said, according to The Hill\u0026#039;s Alexander Bolton. \u0022Everybody has to pay their fair share, that\u0026#039;s for sure. But unrealized gains is not the way to do it, as far as I\u0026#039;m concerned.\u0022\r\n\r\nCritics of the senator\u0026#039;s comments pushed back, highlighting how the measure would go after those who use their wealth to avoid paying taxes.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs writer and activist David Atkins put it: \u0022Manchin is apparently eager to tax the obscenely rich in every way except the ones by which they actually make their obscene money.\u0022\r\n\r\nSenate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)—who reportedly wants to hold hearings to build support for Biden\u0026#039;s plan—also countered Manchin\u0026#039;s comments.\r\n\r\nWyden told Business Insider on Tuesday that \u0022there is no question that in any way this topic comes up, the billionaires have something of immense value.\u0022