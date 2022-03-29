Coalition Urges Biden to 'Maximize' Efforts to Achieve Diplomatic End to Ukraine War

More than a dozen progressive organizations sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, urging his administration to do everything in its power to bring about a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine and to avoid doing anything that would cause a further escalation, which they warned might lead to a direct military clash between NATO and Russia, both flush with nuclear weapons.\r\n\r\n\u0022Compromise is difficult given Russia\u0026#039;s actions, but compromise is necessary to diplomacy and will save lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Even as we rally the world to oppose Russia\u0026#039;s outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine, and provide needed assistance to help the Ukrainian people, it is not too early to lay the groundwork for U.S. contributions to a negotiated peace,\u0022 wrote the coalition, which includes Just Foreign Policy, Physicians for Social Responsibility, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and Veterans for Peace.\r\n\r\n\u0022We understand that the government of Ukraine must play the leading role in any such negotiations, and that the success of negotiations depends on Russian willingness to accept meaningful sovereignty for the people of Ukraine,\u0022 the coalition continued. \u0022Yet the United States will also play a critical role in the success of any negotiated peace.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S., for instance, \u0022controls the sanctions currently devastating the Russian economy,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022Tying the easing of some of these sanctions to the success of diplomacy would provide an important incentive for Russian concessions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In addition, any negotiated settlement will involve establishing future Ukrainian and European security arrangements in which the United States will play a key role,\u0022 says the letter. \u0022There are actions the U.S. can take in these areas, and assurances the U.S. can give, which no other party anywhere in the world can match. While Ukraine and Russia are the main parties to any negotiation, both will certainly look to the U.S. to agree to and commit to support any new security arrangements resulting from diplomacy.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile \u0022it does not appear that a peace deal fully acceptable to the Ukrainian government is yet on the table,\u0022 the coalition noted, \u0022the devastating human, military, and economic costs of war are pushing the Russian government to become more realistic in their negotiating demands.\u0022\r\n\r\nSignificant progress appeared to be made Tuesday as Russian and Ukrainian diplomats met in Istanbul.\r\n\r\nMoscow announced\u0026nbsp;that it will \u0022fundamentally cut back\u0022 offensive operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv in order to increase \u0022trust\u0022 during future discussions, though its delegation emphasized that it was not agreeing to a ceasefire. Kyiv, meanwhile, offered to remain neutral in exchange for security guarantees and proposed a 15-year timeline to resolve the dispute over Crimea through \u0022bilateral negotiations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Compromise is difficult given Russia\u0026#039;s actions, but compromise is necessary to diplomacy and will save lives,\u0022 the letter adds. \u0022We believe that the potential emerging outlines of an agreement, involving neutrality for Ukraine, security guarantees, and a settlement of issues involving Crimea and the Donbas, could be compatible with meaningful Ukrainian sovereignty and continued cultural and economic openness to the West.\u0022\r\n\r\nJust days after Biden\u0026#039;s bellicose denunciation of Russian President Vladimir Putin sparked fears that the U.S. might seek to oust the Kremlin\u0026#039;s leader, the coalition pointed out several \u0022concrete ways\u0022 the president can \u0022maximize\u0022 support for a diplomatic solution:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tContinue to reject steps which would lead to a direct clash between Russia and the U.S. and NATO militaries, such as a no-fly zone. Escalation between nuclear armed powers is extremely dangerous and will make resolution of the war far more difficult;\r\n\tSignal that the U.S. is willing to significantly ease or lift sanctions in exchange for a diplomatic solution acceptable to Ukraine. Toward this end, sanctions should not be placed in statute where they are difficult to ease in response to successful diplomacy;\r\n\tReject maximalist war aims such as regime change in Russia that do not allow for a compromise solution to emerge, and which would involve a multi-year extended war to achieve a total Russian defeat. Such an effort would greatly increase the risk of nuclear escalation, and by extending the war would be even more destructive to Ukraine;\r\n\tBe prepared to open direct talks with Russia that complement negotiations conducted by the Ukrainian government and our own continued close coordination with Ukraine;\r\n\tBe open to a range of new security arrangements that could emerge from peace talks, including those agreeable to Ukraine that involve sustainable neutrality arrangements while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty; and\r\n\tCommit the United States to play a leading role in the economic reconstruction of Ukraine after a settlement—something that other countries, including Russia as the aggressor, should also contribute to.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022If there is no successful diplomatic resolution, the implications for the Ukrainian people and the world are dire,\u0022 stressed the coalition.\r\n\r\n\u0022You have, correctly in our view, rejected a direct U.S. military defense of Ukraine using American troops or planes,\u0022 the groups told Biden. \u0022Such a direct clash between the U.S. and Russia would irresponsibly risk massive and potentially nuclear escalation of the war. But without external forces and without a diplomatic settlement, Ukraine is isolated against a much larger opponent and the civilian death toll will only increase as Russia\u0026#039;s assault continues.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe coalition pointed out that \u0022an extended war in Ukraine would carry enormous costs for the Ukrainian people\u0022 as well as \u0022enormous risks to human and environmental well-being around the world,\u0022 including the possibility of nuclear catastrophe, severe economic losses, food insecurity, and political instability.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we wish to truly support the Ukrainian people,\u0022 added the coalition, \u0022we must be willing to support a negotiated settlement.\u0022