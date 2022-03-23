US High Schooler's Answer Listing Zero 'Positive Effects of Imperialism' Goes Viral

A Massachusetts student\u0026#039;s response to a homework assignment went viral Tuesday after the high schooler refused to list \u0022positive effects of imperialism\u0022 but included a long list of its negative impacts on communities throughout history.\r\n\r\nCece Walsh, a 15-year-old student at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, a public high school outside Boston, thought of numerous harmful effects of governments which expanding their influence and power by force, including the \u0022genocide of Indigenous peoples,\u0022 slavery, \u0022destruction of cultures and traditions,\u0022 \u0022forced religion,\u0022 and the exploitation of the planet.\r\n\r\nThe worksheet her older sister posted on Twitter Monday—which has been shared more than 18,000 times on the platform by Wednesday morning—showed her vehement disagreement with being asked to consider imperialism\u0026#039;s supposed benefits.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I think that asking us to identify positives of imperialism, something that killed thousands and contributed to slavery, is extremely undermining and disrespectful to people whose ancestors were murdered because of colonization,\u0022 wrote Walsh on the bottom of the page.\r\n\r\nWalsh reported that her history teacher \u0022agreed\u0022 with her statement about the question and explained that \u0022he was teaching the text because it was part of the state\u0026#039;s curriculum, but he planned to introduce other texts with different perspectives soon.\u0022\r\n\r\nWalsh\u0026#039;s sister argued on Twitter that the assignment is evidence that Republicans\u0026#039; crusade against discussions of anti-racism in public schools is only an extreme version of \u0022racist, imperialist revisionism\u0022 in U.S. schools.\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, Cambridge Public Schools released a statement saying Walsh was completing an assignment \u0022designed to spark a conversation and to teach students how to critically think about how imperialism is written about.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWalsh told the Boston Globe that she felt the assignment \u0022appeared to downplay the killing of Africans and the pillaging of their lands and resources by using phrases about how the Europeans \u0026#039;obtained land\u0026#039; or merely \u0026#039;took control\u0026#039; of colonies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The positive effects are often only positive for the oppressors,\u0022 Walsh added.\r\n\r\nEducator Collin Radix-Carter argued that Walsh showed she was \u0022thinking critically\u0022 about imperialism, as the school district said it wanted students to.\r\n\r\nWalsh \u0022obviously didn\u0026#039;t think there is a positive to imperialism, probably after thinking and reading through the material,\u0022 Radix-Carter said. \u0022Thinking critically is not regurgitating what you read or hear.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMarisa Natale, another educator, wrote that \u0022you can teach critical thinking without opening doors for students to \u0026#039;both-sides\u0026#039; things like slavery and imperialism.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That is the opposite of critical thinking,\u0022 she added.