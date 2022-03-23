NY Prosecutor Who Resigned Believes Trump Is 'Guilty of Numerous Felony Violations'

The New York Times on Wednesday published the full resignation letter of a prosecutor who abruptly quit last month over the new Manhattan district attorney\u0026#039;s refusal to bring charges against former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\n\u0022I fear that your decision means that Mr. Trump will not be held fully accountable for his crimes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I believe that Donald Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations of the penal law in connection with the preparation and use of his annual statements of financial condition,\u0022 Mark Pomerantz wrote to the new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, on February 23.\r\n\r\nAs the prosecutor detailed of the ex-president: \u0022His financial statements were false, and he has a long history of fabricating information relating to his personal finances and lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties, and many others, including the American people. The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes—he did.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You have reached the decision not to go forward with the grand jury presentation and not to seek criminal charges at the present time,\u0022 he noted. \u0022The investigation has been suspended indefinitely. Of course, that is your decision to make. I do not question your authority to make it, and I accept that you have made it sincerely.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However, a decision made in good faith may nevertheless be wrong,\u0022 Pomerantz added. \u0022I believe that your decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now, and on the existing record, is misguided and completely contrary to the public interest.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I fear that your decision means that Mr. Trump will not be held fully accountable for his crimes,\u0022 he concluded. \u0022I have worked too hard as a lawyer, and for too long, now to become a passive participant in what I believe to be a grave failure of justice. I therefore resign from my position as a special assistant district attorney, effective immediately.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPublication of Pomerantz\u0026#039;s letter follows extensive reporting by the Times about the \u0022unraveling\u0022 of the case, which led to his and Carey Dunne\u0026#039;s February resignations—a development legal experts had called \u0022troubling\u0022 and \u0022a sign of severe disarray internally.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrump\u0026#039;s attorney, Ronald P. Fischetti, said Wednesday that \u0022we should applaud District Attorney Alvin Bragg for adhering to the rule of law and sticking to the evidence while making an apolitical charging decision based solely on the lack of evidence and nothing else.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, a spokesperson for Bragg, Danielle Filson, confirmed to the Times that the probe of Trump\u0026#039;s business practices—launched under the former DA, Cyrus Vance Jr., who didn\u0026#039;t seek reelection—is continuing.\r\n\r\n\u0022A team of experienced prosecutors is working every day to follow the facts and the law,\u0022 she said. \u0022There is nothing more we can or should say at this juncture about an ongoing investigation.\u0022