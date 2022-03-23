Bernie Sanders Backs Federally Contracted Call Center Workers on Strike

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders joined other labor rights advocates Wednesday in supporting workers at a pair of Maximus call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi who are on strike to demand livable wages, paid sick leave, and freedom to organize a union without interference from the federal contractor.\r\n\r\n\u0022I stand in solidarity with Maximus workers walking out of federal call centers across the country today,\u0022 tweeted Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Budget Committee. \u0022To my mind, we should not allow greedy corporations to privatize public services or profit from robbing workers of fair pay and benefits.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Center for Popular Democracy Action, Democratic Socialists of America, the Teamsters, and UNITE HERE were among the organizations that expressed solidarity with what Communications Workers of America (CWA) called \u0022the first-ever strike of federally contracted call center workers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlso noting the historic nature of the action, the National Employment Law Project (NELP) applauded the Black women leading the strike in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.\r\n\r\nCWA tweeted photos of workers in red shirts that said \u0022Organize,\u0022 sharing updates with the hashtag #MaximusStrike, which is also being used by strikers and supporters.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Advocate—based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana—reported that the Maximus employees \u0022are carrying out the strike on the anniversary of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act into law,\u0022 noting that the state\u0026#039;s call center \u0022handles questions about healthcare under a $5.5 billion contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.\u0022\r\n\r\nMya Harris, who works in the internal support group at the Bogalusa call center, told the newspaper that \u0022we need these basic improvements to our working conditions for ourselves and our families because no one working for a multibillion-dollar corporation like Maximus should have to worry about how they\u0026#039;re going to make ends meet.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Maximus set the minimum wage for call center workers at $15 an hour last year, Harris said that \u0022these pay raises are still not enough.\u0022 She pointed out that some federal workers with similar jobs make $60,000 a year—or nearly $29 an hour—and that \u0022gas is almost off the chart; food, housing, insurance have all gone up.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile call center workers \u0022are paid dramatically less than federal employees who do similar work... Maximus CEO Bruce Caswell\u0026#039;s total compensation for 2021 was $7,906,006 or 208 times more than the median Maximus worker,\u0022 according to a petition supporting the strike. \u0022For a company that generates its money from federal tax dollars, this is not only unfair, it is immoral.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Many workers at the Maximus facilities in Hattiesburg and Bogalusa receive no paid sick leave,\u0022 states the document, which is directed at company management. \u0022It is unacceptable at any time, let alone in the middle of a global pandemic, to leave workers without pay when they get sick or need to care for a family member.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe petition, which also accuses Maximus of \u0022waging an aggressive anti-union campaign,\u0022 urges the company to meet with workers who went on strike \u0022to discuss these important workplace issues and support their demands of pay parity with other federal call center workers, provide 10 paid sick days, and stop interfering with the rights of these workers to organize a union.\u0022