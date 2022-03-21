Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

divest_6

A protester holds a banner at a rally outside JP Morgan Chase headquarters in Manhattan on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Long Overdue Step': SEC Unveils Historic Climate Risk Disclosure Proposal

"Understanding and mitigating growing climate risks is critical to building a stronger financial system and protecting investors and communities from climate-related shocks," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil

Environmental advocates celebrated Monday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission released a draft rule that would require publicly traded companies to assess how their activities contribute to the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis and disclose how worsening extreme weather and efforts to mitigate and adapt to it are likely to affect profitability—though they emphasized the need for further improvement.

"Protecting our financial system from climate-induced risk protects us all."

The SEC's proposed amendments to its existing disclosure framework would enhance and standardize how corporations measure and communicate their climate-related financial risks to investors and the public—a move that, according to David Shadburn, government affairs advocate at the League of Conservation Voters, "will level the playing field and limit companies' ability to greenwash and make unsubstantiated emissions reduction pledges."

Under the new rule, companies would be compelled to reveal the amount of greenhouse gas pollution they produce—excluding some indirect, but substantial, parts of their supply chains—detail how the climate emergency and clean energy transition might affect their bottom lines, and share their plans for meeting carbon emissions reduction targets.

"This new SEC rule is an important step toward recognizing that rising heat-trapping emissions and rapidly worsening climate impacts pose a significant risk to our financial and economic system and that accounting for those risks can help businesses and shareholders to proactively safeguard their investments," Kathy Mulvey, accountability campaign director for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a statement.

Howard Crystal, legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity's energy justice program, also applauded what he called "the SEC's much-needed, commonsense proposal for companies, including electric and gas utilities, to disclose the full suite of their climate risks and harms."

Describing the SEC's proposal to better regulate mounting and undisclosed ecological and economic threats as a "long-overdue step," Ben Cushing, campaign manager for the Sierra Club's Fossil-Free Finance Campaign, said that it is "especially important" for investors and the public "to know the climate-related risks that companies face and how they are being addressed" because so many "have made commitments to address their climate impact without disclosing the full scope of their emissions, the risks their own businesses face from climate change, or the relevant business plans to achieve their climate pledges."

"Understanding and mitigating growing climate risks is critical to building a stronger financial system and protecting investors and communities from climate-related shocks," said Cushing. "We look forward to closely reviewing this proposal and offering suggestions to strengthen it, and we urge the SEC to move quickly to finalize the strongest rule possible."

The public will have up to 60 days to provide feedback on the proposed rule, the SEC announced.

One of the SEC proposal's weaknesses, progressive critics argue, is its treatment of so-called "Scope 3 emissions," which are the result of activities that "indirectly" contribute to a firm's value chain but don't use assets owned or controlled by the reporting organization—including business travel and employees' commutes, the consumption of goods and services, and waste disposal.

In its current form, the SEC's proposed rule "appears to set up a perverse incentive for firms to escape reporting requirements by not voluntarily mentioning Scope 3 in climate transition plans," said Moira Bliss, climate and finance director at Amazon Watch, who added that "advocates will certainly be engaging with the SEC on this issue during the comment period."

"The Great Recession showed us what can happen when government regulators and Wall Street ignore risks and don't disclose them to the public."

According to Erika Thi Patterson, campaign director for Climate and Environmental Justice at the Action Center on Race and the Economy, letting issuers determine the materiality of Scope 3 emissions shields them "from liability for providing false information and allows firms to potentially omit disclosures for upwards of 75% of climate emissions and as much as 88% of the oil and gas sector's greenhouse gas emissions."

On the positive side, Bliss said that "we are especially pleased to see a requirement for disaggregated reporting of carbon offsets, the use of which has long been rife with evidence of fraud, double-counting, dubious emissions-reductions claims, land rights violations, and other problems."

"Climate-related financial risks continue to increase, and market participants—including individuals, pension fund managers, and asset management firms—need to know how companies are approaching questions of supply chain emissions reductions, claims of avoided emissions via offsets, approaches to forest and biodiversity loss, how companies are interacting with communities defending ecosystems, and related issues," she added.

Crystal, meanwhile, said that "by closing all remaining reporting loopholes, the commission can ensure that its final rule requires companies to disclose the full extent of their greenhouse gas emissions."

Mike Litt, U.S. PIRG's Consumer Campaigns director, pointed out that "the Great Recession showed us what can happen when government regulators and Wall Street ignore risks and don't disclose them to the public."

Mulvey echoed Litt's assessment, saying that "from the 2008 financial crisis to the recent economic downturn related to the Covid-19 pandemic, economic crises touch everyone from Wall Street titans to pensioners to hourly wage workers, but—like environmental crises—often hit households of color and low-income households the hardest."

"Standardizing disclosure requirements will also help businesses meet the demands of international capital markets and ensure investors have consistent and comparable data to make fully informed decisions and hold corporations accountable for their response to climate change," she said. "Protecting our financial system from climate-induced risk protects us all."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Utah

In 'Historic' Vote, UN Human Rights Council Recognizes Right to Clean Environment

Jake Johnson ·

BlackRock Report Makes Clear Transition to Decarbonized World Not If, But How

Brett Wilkins ·

Climate demo outside JP Morgan Chase

Top US Banks and Investors Responsible for Nearly as Much Emissions as Russia, Report Finds

Jessica Corbett ·

Migrant Child Detention

Groups Demand Biden Administration End Child Detention at 'Contaminated and Unsafe' Fort Bliss

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
mother works from home with child

'A Win-Win-Win': Analysis Shows Sweeping Benefits of BBB's Childcare and Pre-K Proposals

"This isn't just a problem for families—it's holding businesses and our economy back."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Josh Hawley

Hawley Condemned for Employing QAnon Tropes in 'Vile' Smear Against Jackson

"Do you know how terrible you have to be for the National Review to call you out for lying?" said Rep. Mondaire Jones. "Josh Hawley is an Olympic liar."

Julia Conley ·

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Progressives Champion Jackson for Supreme Court as Hearings Begin

"Senate Republicans have stumbled over themselves to justify their opposition to this supremely qualified candidate," said a supporter of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jessica Corbett ·

divest_6

'Long Overdue Step': SEC Unveils Historic Climate Risk Disclosure Proposal

"Understanding and mitigating growing climate risks is critical to building a stronger financial system and protecting investors and communities from climate-related shocks," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Voice Vets ad

Veterans Group Rebukes Big Oil for Exploiting War to 'Plunder' Public Lands

"Today, we are calling them out on their greed and calling on America to move quickly towards a clean energy future."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.