As Ukrainians Suffer, Tens of Thousands Attend Pro-War Rally in Moscow Stadium

As the Russian military continued its bombardment of Ukrainian cities Friday, President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s government reportedly bussed state employees to a pro-Kremlin rally in Moscow marking the eighth anniversary of the country\u0026#039;s internationally-condemned annexation of Crimea and supporting the war that began nearly a month ago.\r\n\r\nMoscow authorities claimed 200,000 people gathered \u0022in and around\u0022 Luzhniki Stadium, with Reuters reporting that government employees were told they would be fired if they didn\u0026#039;t attend the rally. The Kyiv Independent reported that at least 81,000 people were in attendance.\r\n\r\n\u0022I can think of many different videos to show this crowd. Images from Mariupol or Kharkiv or Sumy or Volnovakha.\u0022\r\n\r\nPutin made a rare public appearance, addressing the crowd for several minutes about what he called the country\u0026#039;s \u0022special operation\u0022 in Ukraine—the invasion which began February 24 and has killed thousands of civilians, according to Ukrainian authorities, as well as forcing about three million people to flee the country.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe Russian president pushed claims that the country is waging war to save people in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine from \u0022genocide\u0022 and to \u0022denazify\u0022 the former Soviet state.\r\n\r\n\u0022We know what we should do now and how we should do it and we will implement all our plans,\u0022 Putin told the crowd, claiming that Kyiv has hit the Donbas with \u0022punitive military operations\u0022 since 2014, when Ukraine\u0026#039;s Russian-aligned regime was replaced with a Western-facing government.\r\n\r\nInternational observers have dismissed Putin\u0026#039;s claims of genocide as baseless, while historians from across the globe signed a statement last month condemning Putin\u0026#039;s distortion of the presence of right-wing factions in Ukraine as a problem demanding \u0022denazification\u0022 via war.\r\n\r\nAt the rally, attendees displayed signs with the letter \u0022Z,\u0022 a symbol of support for the military, and banners reading, \u0022For a world without Nazism\u0022 while organizers displayed a video showing Ukrainian flags being thrown on the ground.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to a survey conducted by several independent research organizations earlier this month, 58% of Russians support Putin\u0026#039;s invasion, while 23% are opposed—indicating \u0022relatively modest support... compared with typical levels in the early stages of past incursions.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnti-war Russians have been internationally praised for attending protests in recent weeks, with thousands of people detained.\r\n\r\nAccording to Washington Post reporter Mary Ilyushina, symbols \u0022representing Ukraine and the West\u0022 were banned at Friday\u0026#039;s rally.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Putin spoke and pro-Russia songs were performed at the rally, hundreds of people were unaccounted for at a theater in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where city officials say they have identified 2,400 civilians killed in the attacks.\r\n\r\nAn early morning missile attack in the western city of Lviv, less than 50 miles from the Polish border, was also reported, sparking concerns that Russia\u0026#039;s attacks could spread westward.\r\n\r\nAccording to the World Health Organization, Russian forces have attacked at least 43 hospitals and health facilities, including a maternity hospital, killing at least 12 people and injuring 34.\r\n\r\n\u0022I can think of many different videos to show this crowd,\u0022 tweeted BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford, who was expelled from Moscow last year after being labeled a national security threat, of the rally-goers gathered at Luzhniki Stadium. \u0022Images from Mariupol or Kharkiv or Sumy or Volnovakha... I just don\u0026#039;t think many in Luzhniki would even believe their eyes anymore.\u0022