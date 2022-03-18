Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Pro-war rally in Russia

People wave Russian flags as they gather for a concert and pro-war rally on the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on March 18, 2022. (Photo: Ramil Sitdikov/POOL/AFP)

As Ukrainians Suffer, Tens of Thousands Attend Pro-War Rally in Moscow Stadium

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the crowd, which reportedly included state employees who were pressured to attend.

Julia Conley

As the Russian military continued its bombardment of Ukrainian cities Friday, President Vladimir Putin's government reportedly bussed state employees to a pro-Kremlin rally in Moscow marking the eighth anniversary of the country's internationally-condemned annexation of Crimea and supporting the war that began nearly a month ago.

Moscow authorities claimed 200,000 people gathered "in and around" Luzhniki Stadium, with Reuters reporting that government employees were told they would be fired if they didn't attend the rally. The Kyiv Independent reported that at least 81,000 people were in attendance.

"I can think of many different videos to show this crowd. Images from Mariupol or Kharkiv or Sumy or Volnovakha."

Putin made a rare public appearance, addressing the crowd for several minutes about what he called the country's "special operation" in Ukraine—the invasion which began February 24 and has killed thousands of civilians, according to Ukrainian authorities, as well as forcing about three million people to flee the country. 

The Russian president pushed claims that the country is waging war to save people in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine from "genocide" and to "denazify" the former Soviet state.

"We know what we should do now and how we should do it and we will implement all our plans," Putin told the crowd, claiming that Kyiv has hit the Donbas with "punitive military operations" since 2014, when Ukraine's Russian-aligned regime was replaced with a Western-facing government.

International observers have dismissed Putin's claims of genocide as baseless, while historians from across the globe signed a statement last month condemning Putin's distortion of the presence of right-wing factions in Ukraine as a problem demanding "denazification" via war.

At the rally, attendees displayed signs with the letter "Z," a symbol of support for the military, and banners reading, "For a world without Nazism" while organizers displayed a video showing Ukrainian flags being thrown on the ground.

According to a survey conducted by several independent research organizations earlier this month, 58% of Russians support Putin's invasion, while 23% are opposed—indicating "relatively modest support... compared with typical levels in the early stages of past incursions."

Anti-war Russians have been internationally praised for attending protests in recent weeks, with thousands of people detained.

According to Washington Post reporter Mary Ilyushina, symbols "representing Ukraine and the West" were banned at Friday's rally.

As Putin spoke and pro-Russia songs were performed at the rally, hundreds of people were unaccounted for at a theater in the besieged port city of Mariupol, where city officials say they have identified 2,400 civilians killed in the attacks.

An early morning missile attack in the western city of Lviv, less than 50 miles from the Polish border, was also reported, sparking concerns that Russia's attacks could spread westward.

According to the World Health Organization, Russian forces have attacked at least 43 hospitals and health facilities, including a maternity hospital, killing at least 12 people and injuring 34.

"I can think of many different videos to show this crowd," tweeted BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford, who was expelled from Moscow last year after being labeled a national security threat, of the rally-goers gathered at Luzhniki Stadium. "Images from Mariupol or Kharkiv or Sumy or Volnovakha... I just don't think many in Luzhniki would even believe their eyes anymore."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
barren shelves

UN Food Aid Official Warns Ukraine Supply Chain 'Falling Apart'

The World Food Program's coordinator for the crisis also raised concern about the impact on "food security globally, especially hunger hot spots."

Jessica Corbett ·

Jane Fonda a Line 3 Protest

Fonda Launches Climate PAC to Break Big Oil's 'Stranglehold' on US Politicians

"If we can't change the minds of the people in power," the 84-year-old actress and activist said, "we need to change the people in power."

Brett Wilkins ·

A nurse cares for a patient at home

Report Rings Alarm Over Private Equity's Grip on Home Health, Hospice Industries

"Profit incentives continue to jeopardize quality of care for patients and quality of life for employees," a new analysis warns.

Jake Johnson ·

Pro-war rally in Russia

As Ukrainians Suffer, Tens of Thousands Attend Pro-War Rally in Moscow Stadium

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the crowd, which reportedly included state employees who were pressured to attend.

Julia Conley ·

This picture taken on March 7, 2022 shows the current condition of coral on the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of the Australian state of Queensland.

'Disastrous News': Widespread Bleaching of Great Barrier Reef Underway

"This is a sure sign that climate change caused by burning coal, oil, and gas is threatening the very existence of our reef," said one campaigner.

Andrea Germanos ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.