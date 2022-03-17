'Lives of Millions of Ukrainians' Depend on 'Intensified' Diplomacy: UN Political Chief

As Ukrainians continued to suffer from Russia\u0026#039;s deadly invasion, international political leaders on Thursday emphasized the importance of diplomatic discussions to end the war while also calling for probes of attacks on civilians and infrastructure.\r\n\r\n\u0022This week, there were positive signals reported regarding the ongoing direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives,\u0022 Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, said Thursday. \u0022We welcome all such engagements.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However, we note that these signals have so far not translated into the cessation of hostilities that is so desperately needed,\u0022 she told the U.N. Security Council, underscoring the need for \u0022intensified and coordinated political efforts\u0022 to end the war.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe U.N. political chief specifically pointed to Mariupol, Ukraine, where \u0022residents who have not been able to safely evacuate lack food, water, electricity, and medical care\u0022 while \u0022uncollected corpses lie on city streets.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia on Wednesday allegedly bombed the Mariupol Drama Theater, where civilians had sought shelter. According to The Guardian, Serhiy Taruta, the former Donetsk region head, said Thursday on Ukrainian television that of the 1,300 people he believed were in the building, 130 have been rescued.\r\n\r\nThe Mariupol City Council said in a statement Thursday that while casualties from the theater attack are still being verified, residents are enduring 50 to 100 artillery shells daily.\r\n\r\n\u0022The city has been under blockade for 16 days, more than 350,000 Mariupol residents continue to hide in shelters and basements from continuous shelling by Russian occupation forces,\u0022 the council said. \u0022About 80% of the city\u0026#039;s housing stock has been hit, almost 30% of which cannot be restored.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMariupol is far from the only targeted city. As CNN reported Thursday:\r\n\r\n\r\nRussian shelling has hit Kharkiv\u0026#039;s giant Barabashova market, setting off a series of fires, according to officials in the eastern Ukrainian city.\r\n\r\nVideos show huge plumes of black smoke emanating from several parts of the market, suggesting the complex suffered multiple strikes.\r\n\r\n\r\nDiCarlo said that \u0022the devastation and suffering in Mariupol and Kharkiv raise grave fears about the fate of millions of residents of Kyiv and other cities facing intensifying attacks.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022International humanitarian law is crystal clear. Civilians are entitled to protection against the dangers arising from military operations. Direct attacks on civilians are prohibited,\u0022 she added. \u0022Yet, the magnitude of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine cannot be denied. This demands a thorough investigation and accountability.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There must be a meaningful sustained political process to enable a peaceful settlement,\u0022 she warned. \u0022The lives of millions of Ukrainians and the peace and security of the entire region, and possibly beyond, depend on it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs of Thursday, the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had recorded at least 2,032 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 780 killed and 1,252 injured, but noted that the true figures are likely \u0022considerably higher.\u0022 Additionally, more than three million people have fled to neighboring countries.\r\n\r\nU.S. President Joe Biden and NATO have resisted calls—including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, fearing it could escalate the conflict. However, Biden and other opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s war have ramped up criticism.\r\n\r\nAfter calling Putin a \u0022war criminal\u0022 on Wednesday, Biden said Thursday that the Russian president is \u0022murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a 424-8 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus.\r\n\r\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he expects \u0022broad bipartisan support\u0022 for the bill in the upper chamber, adding that \u0022both parties remain united in sending Putin a clear message: His inhumane violence against the Ukrainian people will come at a crippling price.\u0022\r\n\r\nA U.S. citizen, identified by an official in Ukraine as James Whitney Hill, was among several people killed Thursday in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, which has endured intense and deadly shelling.