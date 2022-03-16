Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Chernihiv

A man walks by residential building damaged in March 3, 2022 Russian attacks that killed 47 civilians in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. (Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

'Unimaginable': Russian Attack on Chernihiv Bread Line Kills At Least 10 Ukrainians

The city is the site of a March 3 attack that killed 47 civilians—many of whom were also standing in a bread queue—and that Amnesty International called a possible war crime.

Brett Wilkins

A Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday killed at least 10 civilians who were reportedly queued up to purchase food.

Oleksandr Merezhko, deputy head and foreign relations chair of the Verkhovna Rada—Ukraine's parliament—tweeted that "Russians have killed more than 10 people who were standing in line to buy some bread."

Blurred video of the deadly strike shows what appears to be the bodies of numerous people lying close together on the ground beside a building in a residential neighborhood.

According to CNN, Vyacheslav Chaus, who heads the regional administration, said on Ukrainian television that "this is not the first such incoming shell, nor is it the first shelling of civilians by the enemy."

"The Russians are shelling and destroying mostly civilian infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv and other cities in the region," he added.

Chernihiv, a city of 285,000 residents located 85 miles northwest of the capital Kyiv, is encircled by Russian forces and has been subjected to sustained shelling over the course of the war. Civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and schools, has been targeted by Russian troops.

Another 47 Chernihiv residents—many of them also lined up to buy bread—were killed in a March 3 Russian airstrike on a public square and several buildings that Amnesty International said "may constitute a war crime."

As Common Dreams recently reported, Russia's intensifying assault on Ukrainian cities and towns is exacting an increasingly heavy toll on civilians. While the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Wednesday that 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 others have been wounded since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainian officials say the true toll is far higher.

Officials in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol say they have identified 2,400 civilians killed there; an adviser to the municipal government claims the actual total could be as high as 20,000.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

civilian in Kharkiv

War Has Destroyed $100 Billion Worth of Infrastructure in Ukraine: UN

Jessica Corbett ·

afghanistan_children

As Afghan Humanitarian Crisis Spikes, US News Coverage Plummets

Jim Lobe ·

Ukraine refugees

Ukrainians Reject 'Completely Immoral' Evacuation Corridors That Lead to Russia

Brett Wilkins ·

submarine

What To Do When Your Neighbors Are World-Ending Nuclear Submarines

Frida Berrigan ·

Latest News

See all
covid_hongkong

WHO Chief's Message to Nations of the World: 'The Pandemic Is Not Over'

The head of the agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on "all countries to remain vigilant."

Jenna McGuire ·

Biden-December2021

Biden Calls Putin 'A War Criminal' as Russia Continues to Attack Ukraine

The comment echoed recent remarks from human rights advocates who have condemned alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

Jessica Corbett ·

Amazon workers on strike

Sanders Vows 'Strong Solidarity' for Multi-State Amazon Worker Walkout

"If Jeff Bezos can afford a $500 million yacht, a $23 million mansion with 25 bathrooms, and a rocket ship to blast a comedian to outer space, you know what?" said the U.S. senator. "Amazon can afford to give its employees a $3 raise."

Julia Conley ·

Ammar al-Baluchi

Declassified Docs Show CIA Used Prisoner as a Torture Training Prop

"Twenty years later, none of the those responsible for the CIA's heinous regime of torture were ever prosecuted," lamented Rep. Ilhan Omar. "Instead they got promotions."

Brett Wilkins ·

civilian in Kharkiv

War Has Destroyed $100 Billion Worth of Infrastructure in Ukraine: UN

UNDP warns that "every day of delayed peace will accelerate a freefall into poverty" throughout the besieged country and calls for millions of dollars per month in international development aid.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'
  5. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  6. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  7. Republicans Don't Want to Talk About the Real Culprit of Inflation: Corporate Greed
  8. Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War
  9. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day
  10. I Resigned My Diplomatic Post Over the US Invasion of Iraq. Will Any Russian Diplomats Do the Same?
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.