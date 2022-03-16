'Unimaginable': Russian Attack on Chernihiv Bread Line Kills At Least 10 Ukrainians

A Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday killed at least 10 civilians who were reportedly queued up to purchase food.\r\n\r\nOleksandr Merezhko, deputy head and foreign relations chair of the Verkhovna Rada—Ukraine\u0026#039;s parliament—tweeted that \u0022Russians have killed more than 10 people who were standing in line to buy some bread.\u0022\r\n\r\nBlurred video of the deadly strike shows what appears to be the bodies of numerous people lying close together on the ground beside a building in a residential neighborhood.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to CNN, Vyacheslav Chaus, who heads the regional administration, said on Ukrainian television that \u0022this is not the first such incoming shell, nor is it the first shelling of civilians by the enemy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Russians are shelling and destroying mostly civilian infrastructure in the city of Chernihiv and other cities in the region,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nChernihiv, a city of 285,000 residents located 85 miles northwest of the capital Kyiv, is encircled by Russian forces and has been subjected to sustained shelling over the course of the war. Civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and schools, has been targeted by Russian troops.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAnother 47 Chernihiv residents—many of them also lined up to buy bread—were killed in a March 3 Russian airstrike on a public square and several buildings that Amnesty International said \u0022may constitute a war crime.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams recently reported, Russia\u0026#039;s intensifying assault on Ukrainian cities and towns is exacting an increasingly heavy toll on civilians. While the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said Wednesday that 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 others have been wounded since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainian officials say the true toll is far higher.\r\n\r\nOfficials in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol say they have identified 2,400 civilians killed there; an adviser to the municipal government claims the actual total could be as high as 20,000.