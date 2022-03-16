Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

USGS

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Japan on March 16, 2022, triggering a tsunami warning. (Image: U.S. Geological Survey)

Red Alert for Fukushima Nuclear Plant After 7.3 Quake in Japan

Over two million homes in the Tokyo region were left without power.

Jessica Corbett

This is a breaking story… Please check back for possible updates...

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan on Wednesday triggered a tsunami advisory for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures—just over 11 years after the region endured a major nuclear disaster.

The quake hit about 60 kilometers or 37 miles below the sea and left more than two million homes without electricity in an area serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), according to the Associated Press.

The AP noted that TEPCO said workers were checking for any possible damage at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Ōkuma, the site of the March 2011 disaster—which was caused by a 9.0 magnitude quake and resulting tsunami that led to multiple meltdowns at the facility.

As Common Dreams reported last week, environmental defenders marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster with calls for a renewable energy future free of nuclear power.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
USGS

Red Alert for Fukushima Nuclear Plant After 7.3 Quake in Japan

Over two million homes in the Tokyo region were left without power.

Jessica Corbett ·

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference

Ukraine, Russia Reportedly Making 'Significant Progress' Toward 15-Point Peace Deal

"Our position at the negotiations is quite specific—legally verified security guarantees; ceasefire; withdrawal of Russian troops," said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Jake Johnson ·

Zelenskyy speaking to Congress

'Do More': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Asks Congress to Back No-Fly Zone, More Weapons

"While we understand and sympathize with Zelensky's pleas for help," said one U.S. peace group following the speech, "it's important we remember that a No-Fly Zone would be catastrophic for Ukraine and the world."

Common Dreams staff ·

A Ukrainian mother holds her child

Global Nurses Union Says 'Heinous' Russian Attacks on Hospitals Amount to War Crimes

Global Nurses United called on Russia to "choose an immediate ceasefire, ensure the safe passage of those displaced by the fighting, engage in diplomacy in good faith, and withdraw its forces from Ukraine."

Jake Johnson ·

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting in Kyiv

'All Wars End in Agreements': Zelenskyy Voices Hope for Peace Deal as Talks Continue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also signaled there is "some hope of reaching a compromise."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'
  5. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  6. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  7. Republicans Don't Want to Talk About the Real Culprit of Inflation: Corporate Greed
  8. Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War
  9. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day
  10. I Resigned My Diplomatic Post Over the US Invasion of Iraq. Will Any Russian Diplomats Do the Same?
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.