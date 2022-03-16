Red Alert for Fukushima Nuclear Plant After 7.3 Quake in Japan

This is a breaking story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nA 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan on Wednesday triggered a tsunami advisory for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures—just over 11 years after the region endured a major nuclear disaster.\r\n\r\nThe quake hit about 60 kilometers or 37 miles below the sea and left more than two million homes without electricity in an area serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), according to the Associated Press.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe AP noted that TEPCO said workers were checking for any possible damage at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Ōkuma, the site of the March 2011 disaster—which was caused by a 9.0 magnitude quake and resulting tsunami that led to multiple meltdowns at the facility.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported last week, environmental defenders marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster with calls for a renewable energy future free of nuclear power.