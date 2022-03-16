Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

A man is tested for Covid-19

A healthcare worker talks to a person in line in their vehicle at United Memorial Medical Center Covid-19 testing site in Houston, Texas on June 25, 2020. (Photo by Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images)

As Covid Cases Surge in China and Europe, US Defunds Pandemic Response

"It is simply inexcusable that we may be right back where we were two years ago due to lack of funding for the basics: tests, vaccines, treatment, and data," said one public health expert.

Julia Conley

The White House announced Monday it will be scaling back public health measures to fight the Covid-19 virus despite surging infections rates elsewhere in the world and critics who say that it is much too premature to act as though the pandemic is over.

"If we've learned anything in this pandemic, it is that the trends in Europe precede our own."

After Republicans refused to support new Covid-19 funds in an omnibus spending bill last week, $22.5 billion for pandemic-related programs was stripped from the package, money the Biden administration says was needed to make sure uninsured Americans have access to vaccines, treatment, and testing.

Without funding, that program will end completely in early April, the White House said in a fact sheet it published about the consequences of congressional inaction regarding Covid-19 funding.

The fact that uninsured Americans are still in need of specific funding from Congress to ensure they can get Covid-19 and vaccines, said Jacob Silverman of The New Republic, is evidence that "the pandemic changed almost nothing about the politics of healthcare in this country."

The end of the Uninsured Program and other funding gaps, the administration said, will put the U.S. at risk of being "blindsided" by potential future waves of infections, which public health experts say could follow the outbreaks currently being reported in Asian and European countries.

Covid-19 cases in Europe are reportedly being driven by an Omicron subvariant known as BA.2. Hospitalizations increased by 17% in the U.K. in the first week of March, although the U.K. Health Security Agency has not seen evidence that contracting BA.2 carries a greater risk of hospitalization than the original Omicron variant.

Like the U.S., where Hawaii will soon become the last state to lift its mask mandate for public spaces, the U.K. has recently ended nearly all public health measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Without a doubt, opening up society and having people mingle indoors is clearly something that is a contributor, as well as overall waning immunity, which means we've really got to stay heads-up and keep our eye on the pattern here," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Tuesday.

BA.2 is also driving several outbreaks in China, where at least 28 of the country's 31 provinces have now reported cases. China's vaccines so far have proven less effective against the subvariant, according to the Washington Post, compared with mRNA vaccines that the country is still developing.

At The Guardian, Scripps Research Translational Institute director Eric Topol wrote Wednesday that U.S. congressional leaders and other officials appear to have embraced "Covid denialism" despite evidence that a new wave could have an impact on the country in the coming months.

Indications within the United States support the idea that new wave is already getting started. Wastewater surveillance is relatively sparse in the United States, but 15% of the 410 sites where it was conducted between 24 February to 10 March 2022 showed a greater than 1000% increase compared with the prior 15-day period. Also, the BA.2 variant is gaining steam in the United States and is now accounting for more than 30% of new cases.

[...]

As with the first five warnings from the U.K. and Europe, the United States did not take heed. Instead of proactively gearing up with non-pharmaceutical interventions (masks, quality of masks, distancing, air filtration, ventilation, aggressive testing, etc.), it just reacted to the surges when they were manifest.

As Northwestern University epidemiologist Dr. Sadiya Khan told NBC News Tuesday, "If we've learned anything in this pandemic, it is that the trends in Europe precede our own."

"What we're asking for is a modest investment to not squander the gains we've made over the last year," Natalie Quillian, deputy coordinator for the White House Covid-19 response team, told NPR. "We need to remember the dark days and how quickly a variant can come."

According to the White House, the funding gap in last week's spending package is expected to lead to:

  • A 30% reduction in shipments of monoclonal antibody treatments to states, with the nation's supply running out as soon as May;
  • The administration's inability to buy more oral antiviral treatments like Paxlovid;
  • Scaled-back purchases of preventative treatments for immunocompromised people;
  • An inability to administer a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccines to the general population, if one is needed;
  • An end to federal help for domestic manufacturers of at-home Covid-19 tests, causing diminished testing capacity;
  • Reduced research into future vaccines;
  • Reduced surveillance of new variants; and
  • Damage to U.S. efforts to vaccinate the rest of the world, making the emergence of new variants more likely.

"It is simply inexcusable that we may be right back where we were two years ago due to lack of funding for the basics: tests, vaccines, treatment, and data," said Brown University emergency physician and researcher Megan Ranney.

Although states and cities across the U.S. have lifted mask mandates and resumed large indoor gatherings, giving the appearance that the pandemic is under control, Ryan Cooper wrote at The American Prospect on Wednesday that the country could "use another major vaccine push."

Liberals in particular need to get their booster shots and vaccinate their children if they haven't done it yet. And Democrats in Congress need to do whatever it takes to restart the flow of funding for vaccines, tests, and other anti-pandemic measures, which they failed to pass last week in a truly criminal act of negligence.

"Anyone who got one or two doses of vaccine should get a booster immediately," Cooper added. "Anyone who has not vaccinated their kids should do it immediately, and school districts should add Covid shots to their list of mandatory vaccines. Rather than removing vaccine requirements for businesses, as Philadelphia and New York have done, they should be restored, and the definition of 'fully vaccinated' should be changed to mean three, not two, shots."

"Finally, Democrats simply must restart funding of vaccines and tests," he wrote. "It's the only way to blunt the next wave, and the one after that."

According to NPR, Democrats are hoping to pass a Covid-19 funding bill in the coming days—but with Republicans like Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) claiming lawmakers must first make sure "that Covid dollars were spent in a responsible way," the Senate GOP is likely to obstruct the proposal's passage in the evenly-split chamber.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Families call for extension of child tax credit

'Clock Is Ticking': Countdown for Tens of Millions as Child Tax Credit Set to End

Julia Conley ·

A patient receives a vaccine dose

New Study Shows Delta Variant's Threat to the Unvaccinated—And Partially Vaccinated

Jake Johnson ·

A child is tested for Covid-19

China, Hong Kong Battling 'Stealth Omicron' Surges as US Lifts Restrictions

Julia Conley ·

Voting rights rally

In 'Momentous' Ruling, Supreme Court Rejects GOP Voting Maps

Julia Conley ·

Latest News

See all
covid_hongkong

WHO Chief's Message to Nations of the World: 'The Pandemic Is Not Over'

The head of the agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on "all countries to remain vigilant."

Jenna McGuire ·

Biden-December2021

Biden Calls Putin 'A War Criminal' as Russia Continues to Attack Ukraine

The comment echoed recent remarks from human rights advocates who have condemned alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

Jessica Corbett ·

Amazon workers on strike

Sanders Vows 'Strong Solidarity' for Multi-State Amazon Worker Walkout

"If Jeff Bezos can afford a $500 million yacht, a $23 million mansion with 25 bathrooms, and a rocket ship to blast a comedian to outer space, you know what?" said the U.S. senator. "Amazon can afford to give its employees a $3 raise."

Julia Conley ·

Ammar al-Baluchi

Declassified Docs Show CIA Used Prisoner as a Torture Training Prop

"Twenty years later, none of the those responsible for the CIA's heinous regime of torture were ever prosecuted," lamented Rep. Ilhan Omar. "Instead they got promotions."

Brett Wilkins ·

civilian in Kharkiv

War Has Destroyed $100 Billion Worth of Infrastructure in Ukraine: UN

UNDP warns that "every day of delayed peace will accelerate a freefall into poverty" throughout the besieged country and calls for millions of dollars per month in international development aid.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'
  5. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  6. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  7. Republicans Don't Want to Talk About the Real Culprit of Inflation: Corporate Greed
  8. Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War
  9. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day
  10. I Resigned My Diplomatic Post Over the US Invasion of Iraq. Will Any Russian Diplomats Do the Same?
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.