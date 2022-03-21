Top Economists and Oxfam Leader Demand Truly Just Covid IP Waiver

A pair of leading economists and the pan-Africa director at Oxfam sent a letter Monday calling on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject a \u0022compromise\u0022 on a long-awaited Covid-19 intellectual property waiver.\r\n\r\n\u0022This text reflects the interests of multinational pharmaceutical companies in preserving the deadly status quo.\u0022\r\n\r\nDebates have dragged on at the World Trade Organization (WTO) since South Africa and India proposed an IP waiver in October 2020. Global justice campaigners responded with alarm last week to reporting on a limited deal that would only cover vaccines, not tests and treatments.\r\n\r\nIn their new letter, economists Jayati Ghosh and Joseph Stiglitz along with Oxfam\u0026#039;s Peter Kamalingin praised Ramaphosa\u0026#039;s \u0022tireless leadership\u0022 on advancing a waiver for parts of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to combat the ongoing pandemic.\r\n\r\nAddressing the leaked deal, they wrote that \u0022we support you fully in rejecting this misleading and ineffectual proposal, which represents the European Union\u0026#039;s belligerent blockade of any actual waiver of IP barriers and the United States\u0026#039; insistence that the IP waiver it supports be limited to vaccines.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing the reports last week, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO\u0026#039;s director-general, called the potential compromise \u0022a major step forward\u0022 while also emphasizing that as for a final agreement, \u0022we are not there yet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGhosh, Stiglitz, and Kamalingin on Monday highlighted that \u0022developing countries have experienced the worst effects of Covid-19\u0022 and \u0022the crisis is far from over as infections and deaths continue all over the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Covid-19 vaccines and boosters are widely available in rich nations, less than 15% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose, according to Our World in Data. Residents of the Global South face similar difficulties accessing tests and treatments.\r\n\r\n\u0022New variants are also expected to emerge, with the potential to further devastate countries socially and economically,\u0022 the letter notes. \u0022A meaningful outcome on the TRIPS waiver proposal holds the key to promoting equitable access to the Covid-19 medical tools that can facilitate and sustain socioeconomic recovery and protect the lives and livelihoods in South Africa, India, and many other developing countries.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In contrast to your inspiring leadership for a meaningful waiver of IP barriers,\u0022 the trio wrote to Ramaphosa, \u0022this text reflects the interests of multinational pharmaceutical companies in preserving the deadly status quo.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlong with excluding tests and treatments, the pending deal \u0022largely restates the existing limited flexibilities to overcome only patent barriers that already exist in Article 31 of the TRIPS text. This has proved unfit for boosting production of Covid-19 vaccines,\u0022 the letter points out. \u0022And this text adds new burdensome conditions not now required by WTO rules that would impose additional limits on countries using non-voluntary licensing.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe compromise \u0022continues to require product-by-product authorization, meaning no simplified pathway for follow-on manufacturers to produce and enter the market,\u0022 the letter adds. \u0022The leaked text also does not waive other forms of IP barriers that thwart Covid vaccine production, including protection of undisclosed information (Article 39). This is essential for the production of Covid-19 vaccines.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We strongly support South Africa not agreeing to this proposal,\u0022 Ghosh, Stiglitz, and Kamalingin wrote. \u0022We are keen to work with you as you lead the world to obtain a useful and meaningful outcome that facilitates diversification and expanded production and supply.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Like civil society groups around the world, we believe a bad deal is worse than no deal,\u0022 they concluded. \u0022We want to work with you to support an outcome at WTO that will make a difference in battling Covid. The leaked text fails that test.\u0022