'Release the Dough': Minneapolis Teachers Strike for First Time in More Than 50 Years

The Minneapolis teachers\u0026#039; strike entered a second day Wednesday as union representatives and district officials resumed negotiations over smaller class sizes, improved student supports, and better pay.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t believe we have a budget crisis in Minneapolis Public Schools. We have a values and priorities crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to demanding caps on class sizes and counselors in every school, the union is seeking\u0026nbsp;higher starting salaries for educational support professionals (ESPs) as well as \u0022a 12% salary increase for first-year educators and 5% increase for second-year teachers,\u0022 the Star Tribune reported.\r\n\r\nMinneapolis Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent Ed Graff, meanwhile, said Tuesday that \u0022the union and district were \u0026#039;still very far apart\u0026#039; and that while both sides have made concessions—union bargainers initially asked for a 20% salary increase for first-year teachers—the price tag for the union\u0026#039;s current ask is about $166 million over the district\u0026#039;s budget,\u0022 according to the newspaper.\r\n\r\nHowever, Shaun Laden, president of the ESP chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT), countered district leaders\u0026#039; claims that the union\u0026#039;s demands cannot be met due to a growing gap between revenue and expenses caused by decades of underfunding and made worse by rising costs and declining enrollment.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t believe we have a budget crisis in Minneapolis Public Schools,\u0022 he said\u0026nbsp;Wednesday. \u0022We have a values and priorities crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Star Tribune reported that \u0022union leaders are also taking aim at the state Legislature, which this year must decide how to spend a\u0026nbsp;historic $9.3 billion surplus.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a picket in front of the state Capitol, Laden called for lawmakers to \u0022release the dough!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProgressive economists, as Common Dreams reported last month, have encouraged states to use billions of dollars in available federal Covid-19 relief funds to jumpstart long-term investments in the nation\u0026#039;s shrinking education workforce.\r\n\r\nAhead of a 90-minute bargaining session at MPS headquarters, district officials\u0026nbsp;said Wednesday morning that they remained \u0022committed to meeting and negotiating with MFT in order to reach a contract agreement in order to get our students back in their classrooms as quickly as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nClasses for the district\u0026#039;s 28,700 students are canceled for the duration of the strike.\r\n\r\nOne MPS parent, whose family joined the picket line in support of \u0022teachers and ESPs striking for the schools our educators and students deserve,\u0022 said that his kids\u0026#039; teacher is \u0022great\u0022 but overburdened with 41 students in her class.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEducation Minnesota—a statewide affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the National Education Association (NEA), and the AFL-CIO that has roughly 90,000 members from 463 local unions—said that MFT Local 59 \u0022won\u0026#039;t stop until they get the resources and supports their students need!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Minneapolis teachers\u0026#039; strike—the first educational work stoppage in the city since\u0026nbsp;1970—began\u0026nbsp;Tuesday morning after union leaders and district officials failed to reach a resolution by a Monday night deadline.\r\n\r\n\u0022MPS has the resources to make these investments. The question is whether they value Minneapolis students as much as their educators do.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing 13 months of negotiations, \u0022the district has failed to deliver a contract that makes vital investments in our students, our educators, and our community,\u0022 MFT said\u0026nbsp;in a statement. A whopping 97% of teachers and 98% of ESPs voted to authorize the strike.\r\n\r\nGreta Callahan, president of the teachers\u0026#039; chapter of MFT, told\u0026nbsp;the New York Times\u0026nbsp;on the eve of the strike that MPS continues \u0022to look at our proposals and say, \u0026#039;These are add-ons that we can\u0026#039;t afford.\u0026#039; And we\u0026#039;re saying, \u0026#039;No, you need to rewrite the whole system and do things differently.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re on strike for safe and stable schools and systemic change,\u0022 Callahan said at a Tuesday morning news conference outside Justice Page Middle School in south Minneapolis.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re ready to get back to the table,\u0022 she added. \u0022We want this to be the shortest strike possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to MFT Local 59, bargaining priorities include:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tPaying a living wage for education support professionals to stabilize this critical workforce, because students need the stability of working with one paraprofessional throughout the school year. For ESPs, this means raising the starting salary from about $24,000 a year to $35,000 through increases in hours and rate of pay;\r\n\tMaking systemic changes to improve the recruitment and retention of educators of color, which benefits all of MPS;\r\n\tImproving student-to-mental health professional ratios because students shouldn\u0026#039;t have to wait weeks for an appointment with a counselor or social worker;\r\n\tLowering class sizes because students learn best when their classrooms aren\u0026#039;t overcrowded and underfunded; and\r\n\tPaying competitive salaries for licensed staff to stop the exodus of teachers from MPS. State data show the average salary of Minneapolis teachers is ranked 28 out of 46 districts in the seven-county metro area.\r\n\r\n\r\nCallahan was joined at Tuesday morning\u0026#039;s news conference by high-profile labor leaders, including AFT president Randi Weingarten and NEA president Becky Pringle.\r\n\r\n\u0022The federal government has provided an unprecedented amount of recovery funding to school districts to address problems related to the pandemic, including student recovery, staff shortages, and school safety,\u0022 Weingarten said in a statement. \u0022There is no excuse for districts to make cuts in light of this historic infusion of funds.\u0022\r\n\r\nPringle echoed that sentiment, saying that \u0022with over $250 million in pandemic relief funds, the time is now to invest in the safe and stable schools that Minneapolis students need now more than ever.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The last two years have demonstrated that the status quo is not good enough,\u0022 said Pringle. \u0022Minneapolis students and their families have weathered a pandemic, continued police violence, and an economic system that has left students, their families, and educators behind. These students deserve class sizes small enough for one-to-one attention as well as investments in mental health services and social-emotional learning.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022MPS must also invest in systematic changes that improve the recruitment and retention of educators of color as well as a living wage for education support professionals,\u0022 Pringle continued. \u0022Education support professionals represent a critical workforce in our schools providing essential supports students depend on.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022MPS has the resources to make these investments,\u0022 she added. \u0022The question is whether they value Minneapolis students as much as their educators do.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022No matter what happens in this struggle, its political impact will certainly reverberate well beyond Minnesota.\u0022\r\n\r\nDenise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said that \u0022nearly 90,000 educators across Minnesota are standing with our union family in Minneapolis because what they\u0026#039;re fighting for is what we\u0026#039;re all fighting for: Schools that will give every student the chance to pursue their dreams.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The same issues are being negotiated all over the state, from living wages for ESPs, to more mental health supports for students, to managing the crushing caseload for SpEd teachers, to recruiting and retaining more teachers of color, to creating time for educators to give their students enough individual attention,\u0022 said Specht. \u0022We\u0026#039;re in a rich state with a $9.25 billion surplus. No educator should have to fight this hard for the schools our students deserve, but if that\u0026#039;s what it takes, we\u0026#039;re with you.\u0022\r\n\r\nEric Blanc, author of\u0026nbsp;Red State Revolt: The Teachers\u0026#039; Strike Wave and Working-Class Politics,\u0026nbsp;interviewed Callahan and Laden on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nWriting in The Nation, he argued\u0026nbsp;that the stakes of the Minneapolis teachers\u0026#039; strike extend far beyond Minnesota, given that the pandemic \u0022has pushed public education to a breaking point across the country\u0022 and put its future in \u0022unprecedented limbo.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022No matter what happens in this struggle, its political impact will certainly reverberate well beyond Minnesota,\u0022 wrote Blanc. \u0022A demoralizing defeat for teachers and ESPs will embolden pro-privatization, anti-union forces across the country to ramp up their efforts to dismantle public schools.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A victory, in contrast, will infuse fights against K-12 with a much-needed jolt of hope,\u0022 he added, \u0022and enable organized educators to reshape the political narrative over the future of our schools.\u0022