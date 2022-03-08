Poland OKs Fighter Jets to Germany So US Can Give Them to Ukraine

As Ukrainians on Tuesday battled a Russian invasion that has led to a refugee crisis and a mounting civilian death toll, Poland announced a plan to send all of its MiG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany, so the United States can transfer them to Ukraine.\r\n\r\nPolish authorities \u0022are ready to deploy—immediately and free of charge—all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the government of the United States of America,\u0022 according to Poland\u0026#039;s statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities,\u0022 the statement continues. \u0022Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe announcement followed skepticism about how Poland or other NATO countries may send Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine without being seen as active participants in the military campaign against Russia. The Polish government urged other alliance members with MiG-29 jets \u0022to act in the same vein.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen asked during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Tuesday afternoon if Poland consulted with the United States on the plan, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland responded: \u0022Not to my knowledge and I was in a meeting where I ought to have heard about that just before I came. So I think that actually was a surprise move by the Poles.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days has requested the United States and other NATO nations help him secure Soviet-era jets to improve his defense capabilities. He has also repeatedly asked for the NATO allies to enforce a no-fly zone over his country.\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration and NATO have declined to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, warning that implementation would invariably escalate the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia into an all-out war.\r\n\r\nRussian President Vladimir Putin has made thinly veiled threats about using nuclear weapons if other countries intervene in Ukraine and said over the weekend that Western economic sanctions \u0022are akin to declaring war.\u0022\r\n\r\nSince Putin announced the invasion on February 24, Russian forces have been accused of a growing list of war crimes. As of Tuesday, more than two million Ukrainians have fled the country and at least hundreds of civilians have been killed.\r\n\r\nIn an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired Monday night, Zelenskyy said that \u0022we have the possible resolution\u0022 for Moscow\u0026#039;s main demands—including Ukraine\u0026#039;s exclusion from NATO—but that Putin needs to \u0022start the dialogue\u0022 to end the war.