Pentagon Rejects Polish Plan to Send Ukraine Fighter Jets Via US Air Base

The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected the Polish government\u0026#039;s proposal to send its MiG-29 jets to a U.S. air base in Germany so the United States could transfer the aircraft to Ukrainian forces battling Russian invaders.\r\n\r\nPoland\u0026#039;s plan had followed skepticism about how members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could deliver Soviet-era planes to Ukraine without being seen as engaging in the military campaign against Russia.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are now in contact with the Polish government following the statement issued today,\u0022 Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby confirmed late Tuesday. \u0022As we have said, the decision about whether to transfer Polish-owned planes to Ukraine is ultimately one for the Polish government.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nQuoting from the Polish statement, Kirby said that \u0022the prospect of fighter jets \u0026#039;at the disposal of the government of the United States of America\u0026#039; departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it,\u0022 he added. \u0022We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland\u0026#039;s proposal is a tenable one.\u0022\r\n\r\nStephen Miles, president of the U.S.-based advocacy group Win Without War, responded to the Pentagon\u0026#039;s position by praising the \u0022level-headed leadership\u0022 of the Biden administration \u0022in an unbelievably complex crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post noted that \u0022Poland\u0026#039;s decision to publicly float its plan came the day before Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to depart for Warsaw for talks with Polish officials. The disconnect is likely to cast an awkward layer to the talks, which were expected to focus largely on U.S. efforts to help Poland and other eastern European nations that have taken in some two million refugees since the war started less than two weeks ago.\u0022