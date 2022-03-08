Former 'Proud Boys' Leader Indicted on Conspiracy Charges Over Capitol Riot

The former leader of the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group, was arrested in Miami on Tuesday for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\nEnrique Tarrio was indicted on one count each of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also indicted on two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.\r\n\r\n\u0022Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol, the indictment alleges that he led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol,\u0022 the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.