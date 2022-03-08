Sign up for our newsletter.

Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, seen at an event in Miami

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, speaks to Black Lives Matters supporters during a gathering to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Miami on May 25, 2021. On January 4, 2021, two days before the Capitol attack, Tarrio was arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter banner and was ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C. (Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Former 'Proud Boys' Leader Indicted on Conspiracy Charges Over Capitol Riot

Enrique Tarrio allegedly "led the advance planning" of the January 6 attack.

Andrea Germanos

The former leader of the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group, was arrested in Miami on Tuesday for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Enrique Tarrio was indicted on one count each of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also indicted on two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.

"Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol, the indictment alleges that he led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol," the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Comments

