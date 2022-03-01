Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our Hour of Need.

Common Dreams has until midnight TONIGHT to raise the remaining $25,000 and reach our must-hit winter fundraising goal.
Please support independent journalism today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Ambassadors and diplomats protest Moscow's war on Ukraine by walking out while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a pre-recorded video message at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on March 1, 2022.

Ambassadors and diplomats protest Moscow's war on Ukraine by walking out while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a pre-recorded video message at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on March 1, 2022. (Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/AFP via Getty Images)

UN Diplomats Walk Out as Russia's Lavrov Addresses Human Rights Council

The Ukrainian envoy said that this action "sends a very strong signal" to Moscow that the Russian military's ongoing invasion and assault is "not acceptable."

Kenny Stancil

To protest Moscow's war on Ukraine, roughly 100 diplomats from countries around the globe walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, led the walkout, which left a mostly empty conference hall to hear Lavrov's pre-recorded video message during the council's meeting on disarmament.

The Ukrainian envoy said that this action "sends a very strong signal" to Moscow that the Russian military's ongoing invasion and assault is "not acceptable."

Lavrov said that he had planned to attend the session in person but was unable to travel to Switzerland after the European Union banned flights from Russia.

According to the New York Times:

He accused Ukraine of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, an unsubstantiated claim that Moscow has used as one of the justifications for its invasion. Ukraine gave up its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal in 1994 in exchange for security guarantees.

Mr. Lavrov repeated the Kremlin's assertions that Ukraine had "made territorial claims against the Russian Federation, threatened to use force and acquire a military nuclear capability." In earlier comments to the Conference on Disarmament, he said that Ukraine still possessed Soviet-era technology that would enable it to deliver such weapons, adding: "We cannot fail to respond to this real danger."

Speaking just two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear forces on special alert and one day after Belarus agreed to host Russian nuclear weapons, Lavrov said that the Kremlin believes a "nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought"—repeating a phrase adopted by Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at a July 2021 summit.

However, the Times reported:

Lavrov added that the United States should pull its nuclear weapons out of Europe and dismantle the associated infrastructure.

The current "hysteria" in NATO and the European Union confirmed that "it was and still is the aim of the U.S. and all its allies built by Washington to create an 'anti-Russia,'" he said.

Lavrov's remarks came just before the Russian Defense Ministry warned Kyiv residents to leave their homes immediately as Russia's forces advanced on the Ukrainian capital and announced plans to bomb targets in the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Russian missile struck the main square of Kharkiv, killing at least seven people, injuring dozens, and damaging an administrative building in Ukraine's second-largest city.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

A photo shows a city square in Kharkiv following a missile attack

'Undisguised Terror': Ukrainian President Condemns Russian Missile Attack

Jake Johnson ·

ukraine_crisis-1

'War Is a Crime'—The Belmarsh Tribunal Demands Accountability for the War on Terror

Sam Carliner ·

A Ukrainian soldier examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

Ukraine Agrees to Talks After Expelling Russian Troops From Kharkiv

Kenny Stancil ·

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fighting not far from the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

'Haunting' Footage Shows Apparent Cluster Bombing of Kharkiv

Andrea Germanos ·

Latest News

See all
Climate protesters with the Fridays for Future movement hold placards during a demonstration outside City Hall in Kiev, Ukraine on Sept. 25, 2020.

Ukraine Climate Strikers Call for Day of Action to Demand 'End of This War'

"We are youth climate activists usually fighting a crisis we didn't cause, now finding ourselves at the front lines of a war we didn't start," said the group calling for global solidarity this week.

Andrea Germanos ·

Ukrainian child in a bomb shelter

As Ukraine's Humanitarian Crisis Spirals, Groups Plead for Billions in Aid

"This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine," said one U.N. official.

Julia Conley ·

Ambassadors and diplomats protest Moscow's war on Ukraine by walking out while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a pre-recorded video message at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on March 1, 2022.

UN Diplomats Walk Out as Russia's Lavrov Addresses Human Rights Council

The Ukrainian envoy said that this action "sends a very strong signal" to Moscow that the Russian military's ongoing invasion and assault is "not acceptable."

Kenny Stancil ·

Kyiv residents leave

Russia Warns Kyiv Residents to Leave Homes Ahead of Bombing Blitz

Russia's Defense Ministry announced plans for a bombing campaign in the Ukrainian capital.

Jake Johnson ·

A photo shows a city square in Kharkiv following a missile attack

'Undisguised Terror': Ukrainian President Condemns Russian Missile Attack

"They are using terror trying to break us," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address to the European Parliament.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.