UN Chief: IPCC Report a 'Damning Indictment of Failed Climate Leadership'

A landmark scientific report published Monday warns that the human-caused climate crisis is driving a \u0022dangerous and widespread disruption in nature\u0022 and impacting billions of lives across the globe, emergencies that can only be redressed by immediate and sweeping action that world leaders have thus far failed to take.\r\n\r\nThe product of years of collaborative research by scientists from around the world, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report \u0022emphasizes the urgency of immediate and more ambitious action to address climate risks,\u0022 said Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC.\r\n\r\n\u0022The time to stop the exploration of fossil fuels, which are destroying our planet, is now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Half measures are no longer an option,\u0022 Lee added.\r\n\r\nThe new report states that \u0022human-induced climate change, including more frequent and intense extreme events, has caused widespread adverse impacts and related losses and damages to nature and people, beyond natural climate variability.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile \u0022some development and adaptation efforts have reduced vulnerability,\u0022 the United Nations report continues, \u0022the rise in weather and climate extremes has led to some irreversible impacts as natural and human systems are pushed beyond their ability to adapt.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf governments fail to quickly and dramatically slash fossil fuel emissions, the analysis stresses, planetary heating will blow past the Paris Agreement target of 1.5°C of warming or less by the end of the century, ushering in more ecological devastation—from heatwaves to droughts to massive floods—and worsening inequality, poverty, hunger, and disease worldwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet,\u0022 said Hans-Otto Pörtner, a marine biologist and the co-chair of the IPCC working group that organized the new report. \u0022Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future.\u0022\r\n\r\nEmphasizing the report\u0026#039;s finding that warming beyond a certain threshold will likely have \u0022irreversible\u0022 consequences, Pörtner derided claims that humanity can adapt to the coming changes as \u0022very illusionary.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, for his part, called the report\u0026#039;s findings an \u0022atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The facts are undeniable. This abdication of leadership is criminal,\u0022 said Guterres. \u0022The world\u0026#039;s biggest polluters are guilty of arson of our only home.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe comprehensive IPCC study was published weeks after world leaders departed the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland without making the kinds of firm commitments that scientists and environmentalists say are necessary to avert the worst-case climate scenarios. Given their role as the world\u0026#039;s biggest emitters, rich countries in particular faced backlash for refusing to take steps to rapidly curtail fossil fuel extraction and use.\r\n\r\nJustin Mutabesha of Fossil Free Virunga said in a statement Monday that \u0022the time to stop the exploration of fossil fuels, which are destroying our planet, is now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The report is clear that we must accelerate plans for emission cuts. This means there is no place for fossil fuels in our world,\u0022 said Mutabesha. \u0022We cannot continue to endanger our communities, our wildlife, and put sensitive ecosystems at risk.\u0022