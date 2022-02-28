Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The existence of Common Dreams rests on the belief that a small-dollar donor model, not corporate advertisers buying influence, is the only real way to fund journalism people can trust. Right now is the moment when that idea is tested. This model works only if people who believe in this idea support it. So, if you’ve been waiting, now is that time. If donations fall short, we don’t survive. It’s that simple. Please chip in whatever you can to support nonprofit journalism in these dangerous times.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A wildfire burns in California

The Windy Fire blazes through the Long Meadow Grove of giant sequoia trees near the Trail of 100 Giants in Sequoia National Forest on September 21, 2021 near California Hot Springs, California. (Photo: David McNew/Getty Images)

UN Chief: IPCC Report a 'Damning Indictment of Failed Climate Leadership'

"The facts are undeniable. This abdication of leadership is criminal," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Jake Johnson

A landmark scientific report published Monday warns that the human-caused climate crisis is driving a "dangerous and widespread disruption in nature" and impacting billions of lives across the globe, emergencies that can only be redressed by immediate and sweeping action that world leaders have thus far failed to take.

The product of years of collaborative research by scientists from around the world, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report "emphasizes the urgency of immediate and more ambitious action to address climate risks," said Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC.

"The time to stop the exploration of fossil fuels, which are destroying our planet, is now."

"Half measures are no longer an option," Lee added.

The new report states that "human-induced climate change, including more frequent and intense extreme events, has caused widespread adverse impacts and related losses and damages to nature and people, beyond natural climate variability."

While "some development and adaptation efforts have reduced vulnerability," the United Nations report continues, "the rise in weather and climate extremes has led to some irreversible impacts as natural and human systems are pushed beyond their ability to adapt."

If governments fail to quickly and dramatically slash fossil fuel emissions, the analysis stresses, planetary heating will blow past the Paris Agreement target of 1.5°C of warming or less by the end of the century, ushering in more ecological devastation—from heatwaves to droughts to massive floods—and worsening inequality, poverty, hunger, and disease worldwide.

"The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet," said Hans-Otto Pörtner, a marine biologist and the co-chair of the IPCC working group that organized the new report. "Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future."

Emphasizing the report's finding that warming beyond a certain threshold will likely have "irreversible" consequences, Pörtner derided claims that humanity can adapt to the coming changes as "very illusionary."

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, for his part, called the report's findings an "atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership."

"The facts are undeniable. This abdication of leadership is criminal," said Guterres. "The world's biggest polluters are guilty of arson of our only home."

The comprehensive IPCC study was published weeks after world leaders departed the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland without making the kinds of firm commitments that scientists and environmentalists say are necessary to avert the worst-case climate scenarios. Given their role as the world's biggest emitters, rich countries in particular faced backlash for refusing to take steps to rapidly curtail fossil fuel extraction and use.

Justin Mutabesha of Fossil Free Virunga said in a statement Monday that "the time to stop the exploration of fossil fuels, which are destroying our planet, is now."

"The report is clear that we must accelerate plans for emission cuts. This means there is no place for fossil fuels in our world," said Mutabesha. "We cannot continue to endanger our communities, our wildlife, and put sensitive ecosystems at risk."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

greece_fires

The U.N.'s Ominous Climate Report Confirms We Are Out of Time

Eugene Robinson ·

Planned Parenthood fire

'Intentional, Criminal Act': Fire That Destroyed Tennessee Planned Parenthood Clinic Was Arson

Jessica Corbett ·

Smoke rises over Kyiv

Russian Climate Delegate Apologizes for Assault on Ukraine

Jake Johnson ·

Youth climate protest at COP26

Petition From 14 Youth Leaders Says UN Must 'Declare a Systemwide Climate Emergency'

Jake Johnson ·

Latest News

See all
A wildfire burns in California

UN Chief: IPCC Report a 'Damning Indictment of Failed Climate Leadership'

"The facts are undeniable. This abdication of leadership is criminal," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Jake Johnson ·

Smoke rises over Kyiv

Russian Climate Delegate Apologizes for Assault on Ukraine

"All of those who know what is happening fail to find any justification for this attack against Ukraine," said Oleg Anisimov.

Jake Johnson ·

Police officers detain a woman during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Pushkinskaya square on February 27, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.

Over 2,100 Anti-War Protesters Arrested in Russia

More than 5,500 peace advocates have been detained across the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine, according to a human rights group.

Kenny Stancil ·

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with nuclear industry workers during a meeting on September 23, 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's nuclear industry at the Kremlin in Moscow.

'Unacceptable and Reckless': Putin Puts Russian Nuclear Forces on 'Special Alert'

"We're horrified that Putin has escalated the potential for nuclear war," said one peace group.

Kenny Stancil ·

A Ukrainian soldier examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

Ukraine Agrees to Talks After Expelling Russian Troops From Kharkiv

The on-the-ground situation remains fluid. Kyiv and Moscow plan to send delegations to the Ukraine-Belarus border for negotiations.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.